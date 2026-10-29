Life With Jan Collaborates With Perrine SDA Church To Bring Renowned Physician Dr. Neil Nedley To South Florida

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Free November 6–7 Community Wellness Seminar Explores Depression, Anxiety, Brain Health, and Cancer Through a Wholistic Approach to Health and Wellbeing

Miami, FLORIDA, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life with Jan, through her Wellness 360 Program, is collaborating with Perrine Seventh-day Adventist Church to bring renowned physician Neil Nedley, MD, to South Florida for a free community wellness seminar November 6–7, 2026.

The two-day event, “There Is Real Hope-And It's Backed by Science,” will explore some of life's most challenging health concerns: depression, anxiety, brain health, and cancer. Through medical insights, practical lifestyle education, and interactive discussions, the seminar will offer individuals and families an opportunity to better understand their health and the choices that can support their wellbeing.

For Janet A. Johnson, the voice behind Life with Jan, the seminar represents more than a single community event. It reflects a longstanding commitment to making wholistic health education accessible, practical, and relevant to everyday life.

Janet A. Johnson also serves as a certified director of Dr. Nedley's Depression and Anxiety Recovery Program, a free, community-based initiative that helps participants explore research-informed approaches to mental and emotional health and wellbeing.

Her work embraces the shared philosophy with Dr. Nedley: that meaningful improvements in health require attention to the whole person, supported by scientific evidence and practical knowledge.

Where Medical Science Meets Wholistic Wellbeing

Dr. Nedley is an internist, lifestyle medicine physician, founder of Nedley Health, and President of Weimar University. His work emphasizes the relationship between lifestyle, physical health, and mental and emotional wellbeing.

Describing the philosophy behind his work, Dr. Nedley states:

“My lifelong dedication to holistic health drives every product we create, firmly rooted in scientific evidence and refined through years of clinical experience and patient feedback.”

That commitment to evidence-informed, wholistic health aligns with the purpose of Life with Jan's Wellness 360 Program, which encompasses six dimensions of health: physical, mental, emotional, relational, spiritual, and financial.

Through their collaboration, Life with Jan and Perrine SDA Church are bringing this approach to the South Florida community, creating an opportunity for people to learn from a physician whose experience spans clinical medicine, lifestyle education, and mental health recovery.

Three Sessions. Important Conversations.

Friday, November 6 | 7:00 PM

Finding Hope Beyond Depression and Anxiety

Dr. Nedley will examine depression and anxiety, exploring how lifestyle factors and research-informed strategies may support mental and emotional health.

Saturday, November 7 | 11:00 AM

Optimizing Brain Health

An exploration of brain health and the everyday habits that may influence cognitive function, mental clarity, and long-term wellbeing.

Saturday, November 7 | 4:30 PM

Confronting Cancer with Hope

A discussion of cancer, informed health decisions, and the role of lifestyle and hope in navigating serious health challenges.

The seminar will also feature live, interactive questions and answers with Dr. Nedley, giving attendees an opportunity to engage directly with the physician.

Making Health Education Accessible

By offering the seminar free of charge, Life with Jan and Perrine SDA Church aim to make valuable health education accessible to individuals and families throughout South Florida.

The event welcomes community members interested in improving their wellbeing, supporting loved ones, and learning how scientific understanding can inform everyday health decisions.

Event Details

Event: Free Community Wellness Seminar featuring Neil Nedley, MD

Dates: Friday, November 6, and Saturday, November 7, 2026

Location: Perrine Seventh-day Adventist Church

9850 W Datura Street

Palmetto Bay, FL 33157

Admission: Free - Space is limited.

Registration:

About Life with Jan

Life with Jan is a wellness-focused brand founded by Janet A. Johnson to encourage healthier living through education, awareness, and community engagement.

Through her Wellness 360 Program, Johnson champions a wholistic approach to health and wellbeing, helping individuals and families understand the connections between lifestyle, health, and quality of life.

Its guiding message is “Where Health Becomes Wholeness.”

About Perrine Seventh-day Adventist Church

Perrine Seventh-day Adventist Church is a South Florida faith community committed to worship, fellowship, education, and service through community outreach.

Media Resources

The following materials are available to support news coverage of the seminar:



Event flyer: Approved promotional flyer attached.

Promotional video: - Featuring Janet A. Johnson and Dr. Neil Nedley.

Speaker photograph: High-resolution photograph of Dr. Nedley available upon request, subject to media-use permission. Event registration:

Press Inquiries

Janet A. Johnson

...

305-387-9329



12173 SW 131 Avenue

Suite C

Miami, FL 33186