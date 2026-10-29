Hormuz Impact On Ocean Freight Eases, But Diversions And Port Dwell Remain Elevated

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Weekly diversions from Middle East ports average about 2.4 times the pre-conflict level over the last four weeks, and transshipment dwell at key ports is up to 59% above baseline

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The impact of the Strait of Hormuz disruption on ocean freight is easing nearly eight months in, but diversions and port dwell remain above pre-conflict levels, according to new data from project44, the Decision Intelligence Platform for the modern supply chain.

Weekly diversions from Middle East ports are well below their conflict high, but average about 2.4 times the pre-conflict weekly level over the last four weeks.

Transshipment dwell, the time containers wait at a port to be moved onto another vessel, remains above its pre-conflict baseline at six key ports in Sri Lanka, India, Oman, Singapore, and Egypt. The largest increases are at key ports in Sri Lanka and India, where dwell is up to 59% higher than before the conflict. At Jebel Ali, export dwell averages 26.8 days across the conflict versus 8.5 days before it.

“It is encouraging to see conditions improving from their conflict highs, but normal is still a long way off. Diversions have leveled off over the last four weeks, even edging up slightly, a signal they may settle at this level long term,” said Eric Fullerton, VP of Data Insights, project44.

The full report includes weekly diversion data, dwell by port, and diversions by origin country: Hormuz Week 34: Impact on Ocean Freight Eases, but Diversions and Port Dwell Remain Above Pre-Conflict Levels

About project44

project44 is the Decision Intelligence Platform for the modern supply chain. Its context-based AI transforms fragmented logistics management into unified intelligence, bringing certainty to global supply chain operations. With intelligent transportation management, end-to-end visibility, yard management and last mile solutions, and a preferred carrier network of 282,000 carriers, project44 connects over 1.5 billion shipments annually for over 1,000 leading brands in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food and beverage, CPG, and oil, chemical and gas. Learn more at project44.com.

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