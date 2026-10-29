LUXEED Global Brand Launch: Llounge And Stormax Make Their Global Debut, Showcasing Design Philosophy And Technology Architecture

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 21, LUXEED held its Global Brand Launch at Shenshan Intelligent Valley in Wuhu, where its two flagship models, LLounge and Stormax, made their global debut. Jonathan James Hodder, Senior Designer of LUXEED, and Danny Xia, Vice President of LUXEED International, presented the design philosophy and technology architecture underpinning the two flagships, offering a comprehensive look at the thinking and engineering behind the vehicles.









Design: Reshaping Luxury Aesthetics Through“TIANDIRENHE”

LUXEED's global design philosophy,“TIANDIRENHE” (Heaven, Earth, and Humanity in Harmony), brings together three elements. Heaven shapes the vehicle's form through the principles of airflow, creating a body that flows naturally and confidently through the air. Earth connects design with the powertrain, making the underlying engineering a foundation for the vehicle's form. Humanity puts people first, with driving pleasure at the heart of the design process.

Supported by cutting-edge technology, relation between cabin-body-wheel position, the balance of light and shadow, and aerodynamic efficiency, LUXEED has established four major design aesthetics: Digital Aesthetic, Proportional Aesthetic, Sculptural Aesthetic, and Performance Aesthetic.

Guided by the ambition of“100 METERS, ONE GLANCE, RECOGNIZED,” the two flagships express distinct design identities. LLounge conveys presence and refinement through its vertical L-shaped headlights, while Stormax projects a dynamic sense of speed through its horizontal dual-L headlights and wind-cut lines.

Inside the cabin, the design team has developed four defining dimensions:“CLEAR ARCHITECTURE,”“LIVING AURA,”“ICONIC TOUCH,” and“SCULPTED SUPPORT.” Color emphasizes“prismatic” shifts with changing light, while materials are guided by the principle of“touch the texture, sense the essence.” Craftsmanship follows the standard of“precise to the detail, refined to perfection.”

Technology: Reconstructing the Driving Experience Through Intelligent Anticipation

LUXEED's intelligent driving technology is built on three pillars: one-stage end-to-end learning, reinforcement learning, and world models. Together, these technologies aim to move beyond simply perceiving the environment toward understanding and anticipating it. Supported by world models and eight layers of hardware redundancy, the intelligent driving assistance system is designed to handle diverse road conditions, including urban streets and highways, while anticipating changes in the driving environment.

Inside the cabin, the 8397 intelligent chip, multimodal sensing architecture, and onboard AI model work together to recognize occupants' states and their surroundings, enabling more proactive, responsive interactions.

The Vehicle Motion Control (VMC) system coordinates six key vehicle systems: electric drive, thermal management, body control, steering, suspension, and braking. It achieves end-to-end decision latency of less than 1ms, with coordinated control capability more than 10 times that of traditional systems.

The chassis combines dual-chamber air suspension, dual-valve Continuous Damping Control (CDC), an all-aluminum double-wishbone front suspension, and a five-link rear suspension to balance ride comfort and vehicle stability. Rear-wheel steering of up to ±7° enables the over 5.3-metre-long LLounge to achieve a turning radius of just 5.35 metres, enhancing manoeuvrability despite its size.

Technology also enhances comfort, privacy, and safety. Adjustable-tint privacy glass can change to an opaque state in one second, with a shading rate of ≥99.6%. A privacy sound shield and 33-speaker audio system further enhance the cabin experience. Meanwhile, 2,400 MPa steel, wraparound airbags, and the 3-6-0 comprehensive safety system provide an additional foundation for occupant protection.

From its“TIANDIRENHE” design philosophy to its technology architecture built around intelligent anticipation, LUXEED brings design and engineering together to express a distinctive vision of luxury in the intelligent era. The global debut of LLounge and Stormax marks an important step in establishing the brand's global product portfolio.

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LUXEED International

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