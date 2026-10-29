LUXEED Llounge: Redefining Beyond-Class Luxury Across Two Distinct Lifestyle Scenarios

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 21, the LUXEED Global Brand Launch was held at Shenshan Intelligent Valley in Wuhu, Anhui. As the highlight of the event, the strategic flagship MPV LLounge took the stage, bringing two riding experiences inside the cabin - business reception and family travel - and grounding the brand proposition of“smarter luxury.” It profoundly interprets the shift of luxury from outward display to inward care.

A World of Space Within: Flagship MPV LLounge Takes the Stage

LLounge combines an over 5.3-metre flagship body with an extended 3,250 mm wheelbase, creating a spacious cabin built around the philosophy of“a world of space within.” As LUXEED's intelligent luxury flagship, it brings together exceptional comfort, intelligent technology, and confident handling. Its name, combining“Luxury” and“Lounge,” reflects a design philosophy that pairs beyond-class comfort with advanced technology. Inspired by the“FLY HIGH” concept within LUXEED's AEROWING design language, LLounge expresses luxury with effortless elegance. Whether hosting distinguished business guests or travelling with family, it offers a refined, comfortable experience for every journey.







Business Travel: An Intimate, Refined Space

For business travel, LLounge's second-row seats rotate to 45°, 90°, and 180° positions, while dual 123° zero-gravity seats and SPA-grade mechanical massage deliver exceptional comfort on the move. Its intelligent adjustable-tint privacy glass switches to an opaque state in one second, with a shading rate of ≥99.6%. Combined with privacy sound shield mode and 12 sound-insulated windows throughout the vehicle, these features create a quiet, highly private mobile lounge ideal for business meetings.

On the intelligent driving front, LLounge is powered by LUXEED's Intelligent Driving World Model - one-stage end-to-end learning combined with reinforcement learning and world models, fusing multi-sensor inputs and trained through tens of millions of iterations. It doesn't just perceive the world - it comprehends the rules of the road. Supported by 8 layers of redundancy for L3/L4 autonomous driving and the 8397 intelligent chip, business travel becomes more effortless and reassuring.

Family Travel: Thoughtful and Reassuring

In the family scenario, LLounge's second-row seats rotate 180° at the touch of a button to face the rear row, while a deployable table creates a more inviting space for conversation and shared moments. The 33-speaker flagship audio system and 21.4-inch smart ceiling screen bring an immersive, theatre-like experience to family entertainment. A health-focused cabin and an intelligent temperature-controlled refrigerator add thoughtful touches of comfort and convenience for every passenger.

Safety is equally central to the family experience. LLounge features a Xuanwu cage-type body incorporating 91.6% high-strength steel and aluminum, 2,400 MPa hot-formed steel, electromagnetic heat-controlled die-casting technology, and a system of 13 wraparound airbags. With protection extending across all three rows, LLounge is designed to provide comprehensive safety for the whole family.

Smarter Luxury: Responding to a New Philosophy of Mobility in the Intelligent Age

From business and family settings, LLounge brings“smarter luxury” to life through real-world experiences. For LUXEED, luxury is not simply about outward appearances, but about the comfort, consideration, and care extended to every occupant. As emphasized at the launch,“SAFETY IS THE FOUNDATION OF LUXURY - AND ITS GREATEST EXPRESSION” and“LUXURY IS WHAT YOU FEEL THE MOMENT YOU STEP INSIDE.” These principles reflect LUXEED's vision for mobility in the intelligent era, bringing“beyond-class luxury” to life through experiences that are genuinely felt.

Greatness within reveals itself in every detail of the journey. Starting with LLounge, LUXEED turns“smarter luxury” from vision into reality, injecting new vitality into the global luxury automotive market and ushering in a new era of intelligent luxury defined by human-vehicle synergy.

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LUXEED International

Ms. Wu Yi

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