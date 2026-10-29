Precision Motion Control Market Size, Share, And Trends - Global Forecast To 2036 AI, Semiconductor Fabs, Robotics, And Smart Manufacturing Accelerate Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Precision Motion Control Market - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global precision manufacturing equipment for AI infrastructure market is estimated at USD 27.2 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 71.8 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. The market was valued at USD 24.8 billion in 2025. Growth is being driven by rapid AI data-center expansion, rising semiconductor investment, increased AI server production, advanced packaging adoption, and demand for micron- and sub-micron-level manufacturing accuracy.

The report evaluates precision equipment used to manufacture AI semiconductors, advanced semiconductor packages, AI servers, optical networking systems, liquid cooling equipment, high-density racks, power distribution equipment, and data-center mechanical infrastructure. Covered technologies include CNC machine tools, precision grinding equipment, electrical discharge machining systems, laser processing equipment, precision surface finishing equipment, metrology and inspection systems, precision motion control equipment, automation, and robotics.

Key Market Growth Drivers

Investment in AI data centers is creating sustained demand for highly accurate machining, inspection, finishing, assembly, and process-control systems. Hyperscale cloud providers, semiconductor companies, AI technology developers, and data-center operators are expanding infrastructure for GPUs, AI accelerators, high-performance networking, thermal management, and power distribution. This expansion is supporting equipment procurement across semiconductor, electronics, optical networking, cooling, and industrial manufacturing facilities.

AI semiconductor production represents another major growth catalyst. GPUs, custom AI processors, CPUs, and high-bandwidth memory require advanced fabrication, packaging, inspection, and assembly processes. Government incentives and private-sector investment in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific are increasing demand for ultra-precision machining, thermal stability, vibration control, precision motion, metrology, and automated process-control equipment.

Advanced semiconductor packaging and chiplet integration are also reshaping manufacturing requirements. Adoption of 2.5D packaging, 3D packaging, fan-out packaging, hybrid bonding, heterogeneous integration, and HBM is increasing the need for laser micromachining, precision grinding, surface preparation, alignment, automated handling, inspection, and yield optimization. At the same time, AI server manufacturers require tighter tolerances and higher throughput for processors, memory, interconnects, cooling systems, power components, and specialized racks.

The expansion of optical interconnect and liquid-cooling infrastructure provides additional opportunities. High-bandwidth optical networks and advanced thermal-management systems depend on accurately manufactured optical, mechanical, fluid-handling, and heat-transfer components. Precision machining, laser processing, surface finishing, inspection, and automation help suppliers meet demanding quality and repeatability standards.

Technology and Automation Trends

Equipment manufacturers are introducing AI-based process control, digital twins, machine vision, smart factory platforms, real-time monitoring, predictive quality control, robotics, and automated material handling. These technologies support tool-path optimization, tool-wear monitoring, defect detection, equipment maintenance, and adaptive process control. Industry 4.0-enabled production systems are also improving throughput, utilization, dimensional accuracy, yield, and manufacturing flexibility.

Market expansion may be moderated by high capital requirements, skilled labor shortages, complex system integration, thermal instability, vibration-control challenges, and lengthy equipment qualification processes. Investments in machine tools, cleanrooms, metrology, software, automation, and technical personnel can increase deployment costs and extend return-on-investment timelines, particularly for smaller manufacturers.

Segment Outlook



Equipment type: CNC machine tools currently generate the largest revenue share because of their extensive use in semiconductor equipment, AI server components, cooling systems, optical networking hardware, and data-center infrastructure. Precision automation and robotics are expected to record the fastest growth as manufacturers deploy fully automated production lines, collaborative robots, autonomous material handling, and automated inspection.

Manufacturing application: AI semiconductor manufacturing holds the largest share, supported by increased production of AI accelerators, GPUs, CPUs, custom processors, and HBM devices. Advanced semiconductor packaging is projected to grow fastest due to chiplet architectures, heterogeneous integration, hybrid bonding, and advanced memory integration.

Manufacturing process: Precision machining leads the market because it supports production across semiconductor, server, cooling, networking, power, and mechanical infrastructure applications. Precision measurement and inspection are expected to expand most rapidly as component tolerances tighten and package structures become more complex.

Automation level: Semi-automated systems currently account for the largest share, balancing operational flexibility with automation. Smart manufacturing systems are forecast to grow fastest through the integration of AI, industrial IoT, digital twins, machine vision, predictive analytics, and intelligent process control. End user: Semiconductor foundries lead current demand due to substantial investment in chip fabrication, wafer processing, and advanced packaging. OSAT providers are expected to register the strongest growth as demand rises for chiplet integration, HBM assembly, AI processor packaging, and heterogeneous integration.

Regional Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share, supported by its semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem, electronics production capacity, advanced packaging expertise, precision machine-tool industry, and AI hardware supply chain. Taiwan, China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Malaysia, and Vietnam continue to invest in fabrication, memory production, server assembly, optical networking, liquid cooling, and data-center infrastructure.

North America is expected to post the fastest growth through 2036. Investment in AI infrastructure, semiconductor manufacturing, advanced computing, AI gigafactories, server production, optical interconnects, and liquid cooling is accelerating regional equipment demand. The U.S. CHIPS and Science Act and private investment by chip manufacturers, hyperscale cloud providers, and infrastructure companies are supporting domestic capacity expansion.

Europe is benefiting from its established precision engineering, semiconductor equipment, automation, optical technology, and industrial manufacturing capabilities. Investment in smart factories, strategic digital infrastructure, energy efficiency, and supply-chain resilience is supporting demand for robotics, metrology, laser processing, and intelligent process-control platforms. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa offer emerging opportunities as data-center construction, cloud services, telecom infrastructure, electronics manufacturing, and industrial automation expand.

Competitive Landscape

Competition centers on machining accuracy, throughput, automation capability, process stability, AI-enabled manufacturing intelligence, metrology performance, system integration, reliability, software functionality, service support, and global reach. Companies profiled in the report include DMG MORI Co., Ltd., Yamazaki Mazak Corporation, Makino Milling Machine Co., Ltd., GF Machining Solutions, Okuma Corporation, FANUC Corporation, Siemens AG, Bosch Rexroth AG, THK Co., Ltd., HIWIN Technologies Corp., Renishaw plc, Hexagon AB, Mitutoyo Corporation, ABB Ltd., and Aerotech Inc.

The report provides market forecasts, segment-level insights, regional analysis, competitive benchmarking, and strategic intelligence for equipment procurement, factory planning, process selection, manufacturing automation, partnership evaluation, market entry, and long-term investment. It supports semiconductor foundries, OSAT providers, AI server manufacturers, optical networking companies, liquid cooling suppliers, data-center infrastructure providers, EMS providers, machine-tool companies, metrology specialists, automation companies, investors, and distributors seeking opportunities in the expanding AI infrastructure manufacturing ecosystem.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Experts

2.2.2.2. Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.3. Growth Forecast

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Growing Automation Across Manufacturing Industries

4.2.1.2. Rising Demand for High-Precision Semiconductor Manufacturing

4.2.1.3. Expansion of Industrial Robotics and Cobots

4.2.1.4. Increasing Adoption of Precision Automation in EV Battery Manufacturing

4.2.1.5. Advancements in High-Speed Digital Motion Controllers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. High Initial System Costs

4.2.2.2. Complex System Integration

4.2.2.3. Skilled Workforce Requirements

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Smart Manufacturing & Industry 4.0

4.2.3.2. AI-Based Motion Optimization

4.2.3.3. Precision Medical Equipment

4.2.3.4. Next-Generation Semiconductor Packaging

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Multi-Axis Synchronization Complexity

4.2.4.2. Real-Time Communication and Latency Requirements

4.3. Technology Landscape

4.3.1. Servo Motion Control

4.3.2. Linear Motion Systems

4.3.3. Direct Drive Technologies

4.3.4. Piezoelectric Motion Systems

4.3.5. Voice Coil Motion Systems

4.3.6. AI-Based Motion Control

4.3.7. Digital Twin for Motion Systems

4.3.8. Industrial Ethernet & Real-Time Communication Protocols

4.4. Precision Motion Control Ecosystem

4.4.1. Motion Controller Manufacturers

4.4.2. Servo Motor Manufacturers

4.4.3. Drive Manufacturers

4.4.4. Encoder & Feedback Device Suppliers

4.4.5. Linear Motion Component Suppliers

4.4.6. Machine Builders & OEMs

4.4.7. System Integrators

4.5. Value Chain Analysis

4.5.1. Raw Material Suppliers

4.5.2. Component Manufacturers

4.5.3. Motion System Manufacturers

4.5.4. Machine Builders

4.5.5. End Users

4.6. Standards & Regulatory Landscape

4.6.1. IEC Motion Control Standards

4.6.2. Functional Safety Standards (IEC 61508, ISO 13849)

4.6.3. Industrial Communication Standards

4.6.4. Semiconductor Equipment Standards

4.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8. Investment & Industry Trends

4.8.1. Smart Factory Investments

4.8.2. Semiconductor Fab Expansion

4.8.3. Robotics Investments

4.8.4. EV Manufacturing Expansion

4.9. Cost Analysis

4.9.1. Motion Controller Cost

4.9.2. Servo System Cost

4.9.3. System Integration Cost

4.9.4. Total Cost of Ownership

5. Precision Motion Control Market, by Product (Primary Segmentation)

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Motion Controllers

5.2.1. Standalone Motion Controllers

5.2.2. PLC-Based Motion Controllers

5.2.3. PC-Based Motion Controllers

5.2.4. CNC Motion Controllers

5.3. Servo Motors

5.3.1. AC Servo Motors

5.3.2. DC Servo Motors

5.3.3. Linear Servo Motors

5.4. Servo Drives

5.4.1. Single-Axis Servo Drives

5.4.2. Multi-Axis Servo Drives

5.5. Linear Motion Systems

5.5.1. Linear Stages

5.5.2. Linear Actuators

5.5.3. Linear Guides

5.5.4. Ball Screws & Lead Screws

5.6. Feedback Devices

5.6.1. Optical Encoders

5.6.2. Magnetic Encoders

5.6.3. Linear Encoders

5.6.4. Rotary Encoders

5.6.5. Resolvers

5.7. Motion Control Software

5.8. Services

5.8.1. System Design & Engineering

5.8.2. Integration & Commissioning

5.8.3. Maintenance & Support

6. Precision Motion Control Market, by Motion Technology

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Rotary Motion Control

6.3. Linear Motion Control

6.4. Multi-Axis Motion Control

6.5. Direct Drive Motion Systems

6.6. Piezoelectric Motion Systems

6.7. Voice Coil Motion Systems

7. Precision Motion Control Market, by Control Architecture

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Open-Loop Systems

7.3. Closed-Loop Systems

7.4. Distributed Motion Control Systems

7.5. Centralized Motion Control Systems

8. Precision Motion Control Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Semiconductor Manufacturing

8.2.1. Wafer Processing Equipment

8.2.2. Lithography Systems

8.2.3. Inspection & Metrology

8.2.4. Advanced Packaging

8.3. Industrial Automation

8.3.1. Assembly Automation

8.3.2. Material Handling

8.3.3. Packaging Automation

8.3.4. Machine Tools

8.4. Robotics

8.4.1. Industrial Robots

8.4.2. Collaborative Robots

8.4.3. Autonomous Mobile Robots

8.5. Electronics Manufacturing

8.6. Medical Devices & Laboratory Automation

8.7. EV & Battery Manufacturing

8.8. Aerospace & Defense

8.9. Precision Measurement & Scientific Instruments

9. Precision Motion Control Market, by End User

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Semiconductor Manufacturers

9.3. Electronics Manufacturers

9.4. Automotive Manufacturers

9.5. Medical Device Companies

9.6. Aerospace & Defense Companies

9.7. Industrial Machinery Manufacturers

9.8. Research Institutions

10. Precision Motion Control Market, by Geography

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America

10.2.1. U.S.

10.2.2. Canada

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. Germany

10.3.2. U.K.

10.3.3. France

10.3.4. Italy

10.3.5. Switzerland

10.3.6. Netherlands

10.3.7. Sweden

10.3.8. Rest of Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.4.1. China

10.4.2. Japan

10.4.3. South Korea

10.4.4. Taiwan

10.4.5. India

10.4.6. Singapore

10.4.7. Malaysia

10.4.8. Australia

10.4.9. Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5. Latin America

10.5.1. Brazil

10.5.2. Mexico

10.5.3. Argentina

10.5.4. Chile

10.5.5. Colombia

10.5.6. Rest of Latin America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

10.6.1. UAE

10.6.2. Saudi Arabia

10.6.3. South Africa

10.6.4. Turkey

10.6.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Overview

11.2. Key Growth Strategies

11.3. Competitive Benchmarking

11.4. Competitive Dashboard

11.4.1. Industry Leaders

11.4.2. Market Differentiators

11.4.3. Vanguards

11.4.4. Emerging Companies

11.5. Market Share/Ranking Analysis, By Player (2025)

12. Company Profiles

Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, and SWOT Analysis

12.1. Siemens AG

12.2. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

12.3. Yaskawa Electric Corporation

12.4. FANUC Corporation

12.5. Rockwell Automation, Inc.

12.6. Bosch Rexroth AG

12.7. Schneider Electric SE

12.8. ABB Ltd.

12.9. Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG

12.10. Omron Corporation

12.11. Parker Hannifin Corporation

12.12. Kollmorgen Corporation

12.13. HIWIN Technologies Corp.

12.14. Aerotech Inc.

12.15. THK Co., Ltd.

13. Appendix

13.1. Related Reports

13.2. Customization Options

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900