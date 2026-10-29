Assessment Of The High Voltage Power Cables Market For Power Transmission And Renewable Energy (2026-2036) Featuring Prysmian, Nexans, NKT, Sumitomo Electric Industries, And LS Cable & System

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target growth in submarine and HVDC cables, offshore wind, grid modernization, cross-border links, and AI data-center power infrastructure

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "High Voltage Power Cables Market for Power Transmission and Renewable Energy - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global high-voltage power cables market is estimated at USD 49.9 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 88.6 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The market was valued at USD 46.8 billion in 2025. Growth is supported by grid modernization, renewable energy integration, offshore wind development, HVDC deployment, cross-border interconnections, industrial electrification, rail infrastructure expansion and rising electricity demand from data centers.

The report examines underground, submarine and overhead cable systems across national transmission networks, renewable energy projects, offshore wind farms, HVDC corridors, industrial facilities, railways, mining operations, oil and gas networks and hyperscale data-center infrastructure. It also assesses conductor materials, insulation technologies, voltage ratings, current types, cable accessories, smart monitoring systems and installation requirements.

High-Voltage Power Cables Market Dynamics

Renewable energy transmission is a major market driver. Utility-scale solar parks, hydropower facilities, offshore wind farms and onshore wind projects require high-capacity infrastructure to connect remote generation assets with population centers and industrial loads. Governments and utilities pursuing decarbonization targets are increasing investment in HVAC, HVDC, underground, overhead and submarine cable systems.

Grid modernization is creating sustained demand as utilities address aging infrastructure, rising electricity consumption, distributed generation and the electrification of transport and industry. HVDC systems are gaining momentum in long-distance, high-capacity and submarine applications because of their transmission efficiency and controllability. New HVDC corridors, smart grids and cross-border interconnectors are expanding opportunities for cable manufacturers, installation providers and monitoring technology companies.

Offshore wind development is another significant growth catalyst. Larger projects located farther from shore require longer and more technically advanced submarine export cables, array cables, offshore substations and onshore connections. Industry participants are consequently expanding submarine cable manufacturing capacity, specialized installation fleets, seabed survey capabilities, cable protection solutions and digital monitoring systems.

AI data centers, cloud-computing campuses, semiconductor fabs and other high-density digital facilities are also reshaping electricity infrastructure requirements. These assets need resilient, high-capacity grid connections and reliable access to lower-carbon power. Their expansion is increasing demand for dedicated substations, underground cables, transmission upgrades and smart asset monitoring.

Technological innovation continues to strengthen market performance. Advances in extra-high-voltage systems, HVDC-compatible cables, XLPE insulation, mass-impregnated submarine cables, high-capacity conductors, distributed sensing and predictive maintenance are improving reliability and lifecycle management. Monitoring platforms can assess temperature, insulation performance, partial discharge, mechanical stress and fault locations, helping operators reduce outages and optimize maintenance.

Market expansion may be constrained by high installation costs, copper and aluminum price volatility, complex environmental approvals, specialized vessel requirements and extended project timelines. Underground and submarine projects often involve civil works, tunneling, seabed surveys, cable burial, protection, testing and commissioning. Supply-chain limitations and demanding reliability standards can further increase project risk.

Segment Analysis

By installation type, underground cables currently represent the largest revenue share, supported by urban transmission projects, land-use optimization, grid reliability requirements and restrictions affecting overhead infrastructure. Submarine cables are expected to record the fastest growth as offshore wind farms, island-grid connections, marine transmission projects and cross-border electricity interconnectors expand.

By voltage rating, the market includes 36 kV-110 kV, 111 kV-220 kV, 221 kV-400 kV and above 400 kV. The 221 kV-400 kV segment holds the largest share because of its extensive use in national transmission networks, major substations and renewable energy connections. Above-400-kV cables are forecast to experience the strongest growth, driven by ultra-high-voltage corridors, long-distance transmission and HVDC projects.

HVAC cables currently lead the market due to their established role in conventional grids, substations and industrial power systems. HVDC cables are projected to grow more rapidly as investment increases in offshore wind connections, renewable energy corridors, subsea links and cross-border transmission infrastructure.

Copper remains the leading conductor material because of its electrical conductivity, mechanical strength and reliability. Aluminum is expected to achieve faster growth, supported by its lower weight, cost advantages and suitability for overhead and long-distance projects. Among insulation technologies, XLPE accounts for the largest share, while mass-impregnated insulation is positioned for strong growth in high-capacity HVDC submarine systems.

Power transmission is the leading application segment, reflecting continued investment in grid expansion, substations and interconnections. Renewable energy is expected to post the fastest growth as offshore wind, utility-scale solar, hydropower and onshore wind capacity increase. Data centers also represent a rapidly developing opportunity. Utilities and transmission system operators remain the largest end-user group, while data-center operators are forecast to register the strongest expansion.

Regional Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the global high-voltage power cables market. Regional growth is supported by industrialization, urbanization, renewable energy deployment, smart-grid development and major investments in transmission capacity. China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Taiwan and Singapore are advancing ultra-high-voltage corridors, offshore wind connections, high-capacity substations and data-center infrastructure.

Europe is expected to record the fastest regional growth during the forecast period. Offshore wind activity in the North Sea and Baltic Sea, cross-border interconnectors, renewable energy integration and aging grid replacement are increasing demand for submarine HVAC and HVDC cable systems. Electrification and the development of interconnected European power markets provide additional support.

North America is benefiting from grid modernization, infrastructure replacement, renewable energy expansion, electrification and rapid data-center development. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa offer emerging opportunities as governments invest in renewable power, mining, oil and gas, rail infrastructure, regional electricity trade and transmission expansion.

Competitive Landscape

The report evaluates cable portfolios, voltage capabilities, insulation technologies, conductor performance, submarine installation capacity, project execution, smart monitoring, manufacturing expansion and research and development. Key companies profiled include Prysmian S.p.A., Nexans S.A., NKT A/S, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., LS Cable & System Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Taihan Cable & Solution Co., Ltd., Hitachi Energy Ltd., ZTT Group, Jiangnan Group Limited, Hellenic Cables S.A., Elsewedy Electric Co., Ltd., KEI Industries Limited, Riyadh Cables Group Company and Southwire Company, LLC.

Strategic Value of the Report



Provides global high-voltage power cables market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Identifies growth opportunities by installation type, voltage rating, current type, conductor material, insulation technology, application, end user and region.

Assesses grid modernization, offshore wind, HVDC corridors, renewable energy transmission, cross-border interconnectors and data-center power demand.

Analyzes market drivers, project constraints, technology developments and competitive strategies. Supports cable procurement, transmission planning, renewable energy interconnection, infrastructure investment, market entry and long-term business development.

The findings provide actionable intelligence for utilities, transmission system operators, renewable energy developers, data-center operators, industrial companies, EPC contractors, cable manufacturers, equipment suppliers, investors and research organizations seeking opportunities in the expanding high-voltage power cables market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Currency and Limitations

1.2.1. Currency

1.2.2. Limitations

1.3. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Industry Experts

2.2.2.2. Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.3. Forecast Methodology

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Market Dynamics

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.1.1. Expansion of Renewable Energy Transmission Networks

4.1.1.2. Increasing Investments in Grid Modernization

4.1.1.3. Growing Deployment of HVDC Transmission Projects

4.1.1.4. Rising Electricity Demand from AI Data Centers and Industrial Electrification

4.1.1.5. Expansion of Cross-Border Power Interconnectors

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.2.1. High Installation and Project Costs

4.1.2.2. Volatility in Copper and Aluminum Prices

4.1.2.3. Long Project Approval Timelines

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.1.3.1. Offshore Wind Grid Connections

4.1.3.2. Smart Grid Development

4.1.3.3. Underground Transmission Expansion

4.1.3.4. Floating Offshore Wind Projects

4.1.4. Challenges

4.1.4.1. Complex Installation in Harsh Environments

4.1.4.2. Grid Reliability and Asset Management

4.2. Technology Landscape

4.2.1. XLPE Insulation Technology

4.2.2. Mass-Impregnated (MI) Cable Technology

4.2.3. High-Temperature Superconducting Cables

4.2.4. HVDC Cable Technology

4.2.5. Smart Cable Monitoring Systems

4.3. Market Ecosystem

4.3.1. Raw Material Suppliers

4.3.2. Cable Manufacturers

4.3.3. Cable Accessory Manufacturers

4.3.4. EPC Contractors

4.3.5. Utilities & Transmission System Operators (TSOs)

4.3.6. Renewable Energy Developers

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.4.1. Raw Material Procurement

4.4.2. Cable Manufacturing

4.4.3. Testing & Certification

4.4.4. Installation & Commissioning

4.4.5. Asset Operation & Maintenance

4.5. Standards & Regulatory Landscape

4.5.1. IEC Standards

4.5.2. IEEE Standards

4.5.3. Grid Code Requirements

4.5.4. Environmental Regulations

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Investment & Industry Trends

4.7.1. Transmission Infrastructure Investments

4.7.2. Renewable Energy Integration

4.7.3. Offshore Wind Expansion

4.7.4. AI Data Center Power Infrastructure

4.8. Pricing Analysis

4.8.1. Cable Pricing by Voltage Class

4.8.2. Installation Cost Analysis

4.8.3. Lifecycle Cost Analysis

5. High Voltage Power Cables Market, by Installation Type (Primary Segmentation)

5.1. Underground Cables

5.1.1. Direct Buried

5.1.2. Tunnel Installation

5.1.3. Duct Installation

5.2. Submarine Cables

5.2.1. Offshore Wind Farm Connections

5.2.2. Interconnector Cables

5.2.3. Island Grid Connections

5.3. Overhead Cables

5.3.1. AC Transmission

5.3.2. DC Transmission

6. High Voltage Power Cables Market, by Voltage Rating (Critical Segmentation)

6.1. 36 kV-110 kV

6.2. 111 kV-220 kV

6.3. 221 kV-400 kV

6.4. Above 400 kV

7. High Voltage Power Cables Market, by Current Type

7.1. HVAC Cables

7.2. HVDC Cables

8. High Voltage Power Cables Market, by Conductor Material

8.1. Copper

8.2. Aluminum

9. High Voltage Power Cables Market, by Insulation Type

9.1. Cross-Linked Polyethylene (XLPE)

9.2. Mass-Impregnated (MI)

9.3. Ethylene Propylene Rubber (EPR)

9.4. Other Insulation Types

10. High Voltage Power Cables Market, by Application

10.1. Power Transmission

10.1.1. Utility Transmission Networks

10.1.2. Cross-Border Interconnectors

10.2. Renewable Energy

10.2.1. Offshore Wind

10.2.2. Onshore Wind

10.2.3. Solar Power Plants

10.2.4. Hydropower

10.3. Industrial Power Distribution

10.4. Oil & Gas

10.5. Mining

10.6. Railways & Metro

10.7. Data Centers

11. High Voltage Power Cables Market, by End User

11.1. Utilities & Transmission System Operators

11.2. Renewable Energy Developers

11.3. Industrial Facilities

11.4. Oil & Gas Companies

11.5. Mining Companies

11.6. Data Center Operators

12. High Voltage Power Cables Market, by Geography

12.1. North America

12.1.1. U.S.

12.1.2. Canada

12.2. Europe

12.2.1. Germany

12.2.2. U.K.

12.2.3. France

12.2.4. Italy

12.2.5. Spain

12.2.6. Norway

12.2.7. Netherlands

12.2.8. Rest of Europe

12.3. Asia-Pacific

12.3.1. China

12.3.2. India

12.3.3. Japan

12.3.4. South Korea

12.3.5. Australia

12.3.6. Taiwan

12.3.7. Singapore

12.3.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

12.4. Latin America

12.4.1. Brazil

12.4.2. Mexico

12.4.3. Argentina

12.4.4. Chile

12.4.5. Rest of Latin America

12.5. Middle East & Africa

12.5.1. Saudi Arabia

12.5.2. UAE

12.5.3. South Africa

12.5.4. Egypt

12.5.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Overview

13.2. Key Growth Strategies

13.3. Competitive Benchmarking

13.4. Competitive Dashboard

13.4.1. Market Leaders

13.4.2. Market Differentiators

13.4.3. Vanguards

13.4.4. Emerging Players

13.5. Market Share/Rank Analysis, by Key Player (2025)

14. Company Profiles

Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Manufacturing Facilities, Strategic Developments, and SWOT Analysis

14.1. Prysmian S.p.A.

14.2. Nexans S.A.

14.3. NKT A/S

14.4. Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

14.5. LS Cable & System Ltd.

14.6. Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

14.7. Taihan Cable & Solution Co., Ltd.

14.8. ZTT Group

14.9. Hengtong Group

14.10. Southwire Company, LLC

14.11. Elsewedy Electric

14.12. KEI Industries Limited

14.13. Riyadh Cables Group

14.14. Tratos Group

14.15. TFKable Group

15. Appendix

15.1. Related Reports

15.2. Customization Option

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