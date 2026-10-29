Assessment Of The High Voltage Power Cables Market For Power Transmission And Renewable Energy (2026-2036) Featuring Prysmian, Nexans, NKT, Sumitomo Electric Industries, And LS Cable & System
Dublin, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "High Voltage Power Cables Market for Power Transmission and Renewable Energy - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global high-voltage power cables market is estimated at USD 49.9 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 88.6 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The market was valued at USD 46.8 billion in 2025. Growth is supported by grid modernization, renewable energy integration, offshore wind development, HVDC deployment, cross-border interconnections, industrial electrification, rail infrastructure expansion and rising electricity demand from data centers.
The report examines underground, submarine and overhead cable systems across national transmission networks, renewable energy projects, offshore wind farms, HVDC corridors, industrial facilities, railways, mining operations, oil and gas networks and hyperscale data-center infrastructure. It also assesses conductor materials, insulation technologies, voltage ratings, current types, cable accessories, smart monitoring systems and installation requirements.
High-Voltage Power Cables Market Dynamics
Renewable energy transmission is a major market driver. Utility-scale solar parks, hydropower facilities, offshore wind farms and onshore wind projects require high-capacity infrastructure to connect remote generation assets with population centers and industrial loads. Governments and utilities pursuing decarbonization targets are increasing investment in HVAC, HVDC, underground, overhead and submarine cable systems.
Grid modernization is creating sustained demand as utilities address aging infrastructure, rising electricity consumption, distributed generation and the electrification of transport and industry. HVDC systems are gaining momentum in long-distance, high-capacity and submarine applications because of their transmission efficiency and controllability. New HVDC corridors, smart grids and cross-border interconnectors are expanding opportunities for cable manufacturers, installation providers and monitoring technology companies.
Offshore wind development is another significant growth catalyst. Larger projects located farther from shore require longer and more technically advanced submarine export cables, array cables, offshore substations and onshore connections. Industry participants are consequently expanding submarine cable manufacturing capacity, specialized installation fleets, seabed survey capabilities, cable protection solutions and digital monitoring systems.
AI data centers, cloud-computing campuses, semiconductor fabs and other high-density digital facilities are also reshaping electricity infrastructure requirements. These assets need resilient, high-capacity grid connections and reliable access to lower-carbon power. Their expansion is increasing demand for dedicated substations, underground cables, transmission upgrades and smart asset monitoring.
Technological innovation continues to strengthen market performance. Advances in extra-high-voltage systems, HVDC-compatible cables, XLPE insulation, mass-impregnated submarine cables, high-capacity conductors, distributed sensing and predictive maintenance are improving reliability and lifecycle management. Monitoring platforms can assess temperature, insulation performance, partial discharge, mechanical stress and fault locations, helping operators reduce outages and optimize maintenance.
Market expansion may be constrained by high installation costs, copper and aluminum price volatility, complex environmental approvals, specialized vessel requirements and extended project timelines. Underground and submarine projects often involve civil works, tunneling, seabed surveys, cable burial, protection, testing and commissioning. Supply-chain limitations and demanding reliability standards can further increase project risk.
Segment Analysis
By installation type, underground cables currently represent the largest revenue share, supported by urban transmission projects, land-use optimization, grid reliability requirements and restrictions affecting overhead infrastructure. Submarine cables are expected to record the fastest growth as offshore wind farms, island-grid connections, marine transmission projects and cross-border electricity interconnectors expand.
By voltage rating, the market includes 36 kV-110 kV, 111 kV-220 kV, 221 kV-400 kV and above 400 kV. The 221 kV-400 kV segment holds the largest share because of its extensive use in national transmission networks, major substations and renewable energy connections. Above-400-kV cables are forecast to experience the strongest growth, driven by ultra-high-voltage corridors, long-distance transmission and HVDC projects.
HVAC cables currently lead the market due to their established role in conventional grids, substations and industrial power systems. HVDC cables are projected to grow more rapidly as investment increases in offshore wind connections, renewable energy corridors, subsea links and cross-border transmission infrastructure.
Copper remains the leading conductor material because of its electrical conductivity, mechanical strength and reliability. Aluminum is expected to achieve faster growth, supported by its lower weight, cost advantages and suitability for overhead and long-distance projects. Among insulation technologies, XLPE accounts for the largest share, while mass-impregnated insulation is positioned for strong growth in high-capacity HVDC submarine systems.
Power transmission is the leading application segment, reflecting continued investment in grid expansion, substations and interconnections. Renewable energy is expected to post the fastest growth as offshore wind, utility-scale solar, hydropower and onshore wind capacity increase. Data centers also represent a rapidly developing opportunity. Utilities and transmission system operators remain the largest end-user group, while data-center operators are forecast to register the strongest expansion.
Regional Market Outlook
Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the global high-voltage power cables market. Regional growth is supported by industrialization, urbanization, renewable energy deployment, smart-grid development and major investments in transmission capacity. China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Taiwan and Singapore are advancing ultra-high-voltage corridors, offshore wind connections, high-capacity substations and data-center infrastructure.
Europe is expected to record the fastest regional growth during the forecast period. Offshore wind activity in the North Sea and Baltic Sea, cross-border interconnectors, renewable energy integration and aging grid replacement are increasing demand for submarine HVAC and HVDC cable systems. Electrification and the development of interconnected European power markets provide additional support.
North America is benefiting from grid modernization, infrastructure replacement, renewable energy expansion, electrification and rapid data-center development. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa offer emerging opportunities as governments invest in renewable power, mining, oil and gas, rail infrastructure, regional electricity trade and transmission expansion.
Competitive Landscape
The report evaluates cable portfolios, voltage capabilities, insulation technologies, conductor performance, submarine installation capacity, project execution, smart monitoring, manufacturing expansion and research and development. Key companies profiled include Prysmian S.p.A., Nexans S.A., NKT A/S, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., LS Cable & System Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Taihan Cable & Solution Co., Ltd., Hitachi Energy Ltd., ZTT Group, Jiangnan Group Limited, Hellenic Cables S.A., Elsewedy Electric Co., Ltd., KEI Industries Limited, Riyadh Cables Group Company and Southwire Company, LLC.
Strategic Value of the Report
- Provides global high-voltage power cables market size estimates and forecasts through 2036. Identifies growth opportunities by installation type, voltage rating, current type, conductor material, insulation technology, application, end user and region. Assesses grid modernization, offshore wind, HVDC corridors, renewable energy transmission, cross-border interconnectors and data-center power demand. Analyzes market drivers, project constraints, technology developments and competitive strategies. Supports cable procurement, transmission planning, renewable energy interconnection, infrastructure investment, market entry and long-term business development.
The findings provide actionable intelligence for utilities, transmission system operators, renewable energy developers, data-center operators, industrial companies, EPC contractors, cable manufacturers, equipment suppliers, investors and research organizations seeking opportunities in the expanding high-voltage power cables market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Currency and Limitations
1.2.1. Currency
1.2.2. Limitations
1.3. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Approach
2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process
2.2.1. Secondary Research
2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation
2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Industry Experts
2.2.2.2. Country-/Region-Level Analysis
2.3. Market Estimation
2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach
2.3.2. Top-Down Approach
2.3.3. Forecast Methodology
2.4. Data Triangulation
2.5. Assumptions
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Market Dynamics
4.1.1. Drivers
4.1.1.1. Expansion of Renewable Energy Transmission Networks
4.1.1.2. Increasing Investments in Grid Modernization
4.1.1.3. Growing Deployment of HVDC Transmission Projects
4.1.1.4. Rising Electricity Demand from AI Data Centers and Industrial Electrification
4.1.1.5. Expansion of Cross-Border Power Interconnectors
4.1.2. Restraints
4.1.2.1. High Installation and Project Costs
4.1.2.2. Volatility in Copper and Aluminum Prices
4.1.2.3. Long Project Approval Timelines
4.1.3. Opportunities
4.1.3.1. Offshore Wind Grid Connections
4.1.3.2. Smart Grid Development
4.1.3.3. Underground Transmission Expansion
4.1.3.4. Floating Offshore Wind Projects
4.1.4. Challenges
4.1.4.1. Complex Installation in Harsh Environments
4.1.4.2. Grid Reliability and Asset Management
4.2. Technology Landscape
4.2.1. XLPE Insulation Technology
4.2.2. Mass-Impregnated (MI) Cable Technology
4.2.3. High-Temperature Superconducting Cables
4.2.4. HVDC Cable Technology
4.2.5. Smart Cable Monitoring Systems
4.3. Market Ecosystem
4.3.1. Raw Material Suppliers
4.3.2. Cable Manufacturers
4.3.3. Cable Accessory Manufacturers
4.3.4. EPC Contractors
4.3.5. Utilities & Transmission System Operators (TSOs)
4.3.6. Renewable Energy Developers
4.4. Value Chain Analysis
4.4.1. Raw Material Procurement
4.4.2. Cable Manufacturing
4.4.3. Testing & Certification
4.4.4. Installation & Commissioning
4.4.5. Asset Operation & Maintenance
4.5. Standards & Regulatory Landscape
4.5.1. IEC Standards
4.5.2. IEEE Standards
4.5.3. Grid Code Requirements
4.5.4. Environmental Regulations
4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.7. Investment & Industry Trends
4.7.1. Transmission Infrastructure Investments
4.7.2. Renewable Energy Integration
4.7.3. Offshore Wind Expansion
4.7.4. AI Data Center Power Infrastructure
4.8. Pricing Analysis
4.8.1. Cable Pricing by Voltage Class
4.8.2. Installation Cost Analysis
4.8.3. Lifecycle Cost Analysis
5. High Voltage Power Cables Market, by Installation Type (Primary Segmentation)
5.1. Underground Cables
5.1.1. Direct Buried
5.1.2. Tunnel Installation
5.1.3. Duct Installation
5.2. Submarine Cables
5.2.1. Offshore Wind Farm Connections
5.2.2. Interconnector Cables
5.2.3. Island Grid Connections
5.3. Overhead Cables
5.3.1. AC Transmission
5.3.2. DC Transmission
6. High Voltage Power Cables Market, by Voltage Rating (Critical Segmentation)
6.1. 36 kV-110 kV
6.2. 111 kV-220 kV
6.3. 221 kV-400 kV
6.4. Above 400 kV
7. High Voltage Power Cables Market, by Current Type
7.1. HVAC Cables
7.2. HVDC Cables
8. High Voltage Power Cables Market, by Conductor Material
8.1. Copper
8.2. Aluminum
9. High Voltage Power Cables Market, by Insulation Type
9.1. Cross-Linked Polyethylene (XLPE)
9.2. Mass-Impregnated (MI)
9.3. Ethylene Propylene Rubber (EPR)
9.4. Other Insulation Types
10. High Voltage Power Cables Market, by Application
10.1. Power Transmission
10.1.1. Utility Transmission Networks
10.1.2. Cross-Border Interconnectors
10.2. Renewable Energy
10.2.1. Offshore Wind
10.2.2. Onshore Wind
10.2.3. Solar Power Plants
10.2.4. Hydropower
10.3. Industrial Power Distribution
10.4. Oil & Gas
10.5. Mining
10.6. Railways & Metro
10.7. Data Centers
11. High Voltage Power Cables Market, by End User
11.1. Utilities & Transmission System Operators
11.2. Renewable Energy Developers
11.3. Industrial Facilities
11.4. Oil & Gas Companies
11.5. Mining Companies
11.6. Data Center Operators
12. High Voltage Power Cables Market, by Geography
12.1. North America
12.1.1. U.S.
12.1.2. Canada
12.2. Europe
12.2.1. Germany
12.2.2. U.K.
12.2.3. France
12.2.4. Italy
12.2.5. Spain
12.2.6. Norway
12.2.7. Netherlands
12.2.8. Rest of Europe
12.3. Asia-Pacific
12.3.1. China
12.3.2. India
12.3.3. Japan
12.3.4. South Korea
12.3.5. Australia
12.3.6. Taiwan
12.3.7. Singapore
12.3.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
12.4. Latin America
12.4.1. Brazil
12.4.2. Mexico
12.4.3. Argentina
12.4.4. Chile
12.4.5. Rest of Latin America
12.5. Middle East & Africa
12.5.1. Saudi Arabia
12.5.2. UAE
12.5.3. South Africa
12.5.4. Egypt
12.5.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Overview
13.2. Key Growth Strategies
13.3. Competitive Benchmarking
13.4. Competitive Dashboard
13.4.1. Market Leaders
13.4.2. Market Differentiators
13.4.3. Vanguards
13.4.4. Emerging Players
13.5. Market Share/Rank Analysis, by Key Player (2025)
14. Company Profiles
Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Manufacturing Facilities, Strategic Developments, and SWOT Analysis
14.1. Prysmian S.p.A.
14.2. Nexans S.A.
14.3. NKT A/S
14.4. Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
14.5. LS Cable & System Ltd.
14.6. Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
14.7. Taihan Cable & Solution Co., Ltd.
14.8. ZTT Group
14.9. Hengtong Group
14.10. Southwire Company, LLC
14.11. Elsewedy Electric
14.12. KEI Industries Limited
14.13. Riyadh Cables Group
14.14. Tratos Group
14.15. TFKable Group
15. Appendix
15.1. Related Reports
15.2. Customization Option
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