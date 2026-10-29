Water And Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market - Global Forecast To 2036 Market To Reach US$191.12 Billion As PFAS Rules, Membrane Filtration, And Digital Water Drive 5.8% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market, - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global water and wastewater treatment technologies market is projected to reach approximately USD 191.12 billion by 2036, up from USD 108.75 billion in 2026. According to the report, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period of 2026-2036.

Market growth is being driven by diminishing freshwater resources, stricter industrial wastewater discharge standards, and increased adoption of advanced oxidation processes and digital water management platforms. Emerging PFAS-related regulations and the transition toward circular water management strategies are also creating opportunities for technology providers, equipment manufacturers, and water infrastructure developers.

The report evaluates current water and wastewater treatment market trends, historical and projected market sizes, recent industry developments, competitive conditions, and growth opportunities across five major regions. It also examines key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and technology adoption patterns at regional and country levels.

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by type, application, industrial sub-segment, and geography. Technologies covered include membrane separation & filtration, sludge management, activated sludge, clarification, gas separation, electrochemical water treatment, activated carbon, chlorination, industrial demineralization, membrane bioreactor (MBR), UV and ozone, dissolved air flotation, and other treatment technologies.

Membrane Separation & Filtration Leads the Market

Based on type, membrane separation & filtration is expected to hold the largest market share in 2026 and record the fastest CAGR through 2036. Growth is supported by the ability of membrane technologies to remove micro-pollutants, expanding use of reverse osmosis (RO) in desalination, and rising demand for ultrafiltration, microfiltration, and nanofiltration in industrial process water treatment.

The membrane bioreactor (MBR) segment is also forecast to register significant growth. Municipal authorities and industrial operators are increasingly deploying MBR systems to achieve high-quality effluent, support water reuse, and reduce treatment facility footprints. These capabilities are encouraging the replacement or modernization of conventional activated sludge infrastructure.

Industrial Applications Account for the Largest Share

The industrial segment is projected to command the largest market share in 2026 and achieve the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Demand is being reinforced by stringent environmental regulations, corporate sustainability targets, and growing water reuse requirements in water-intensive industries.

Food & beverages represents a major industrial sub-segment due to strict production water standards and the treatment requirements associated with organic-rich wastewater. Electronics & semiconductors is anticipated to deliver substantial growth as wafer fabrication facilities expand their use of ultra-pure water (UPW) and invest in systems capable of treating chemical-laden wastewater. Pharmaceuticals & chemicals, power generation, pulp & paper, oil & gas, mining, and petrochemical operations also contribute to demand for advanced treatment, demineralization, and water recovery technologies.

The municipal segment retains a significant market position, supported by government funding for large-scale wastewater treatment plants, population growth, urbanization, and the modernization of aging water infrastructure. Residential treatment applications provide additional opportunities as concerns regarding water quality and supply reliability increase.

Asia-Pacific Offers the Strongest Growth Prospects

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global water and wastewater treatment technologies market in 2026 and register the fastest growth through 2036. Rapid industrialization in China and India, expansion of regional manufacturing capacity, and government support for the 'Clean India' and 'Beautiful China' initiatives are contributing to market development. The report also assesses Japan, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, Australia, Singapore, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific.

North America maintains a substantial market share, supported by the accelerating implementation of PFAS-related regulations and strong adoption of smart water management platforms in the U.S. Europe remains a mature market, with investment focused on nutrient removal, water reuse, and circular water management under the recast Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are emerging as attractive markets due to increasing investment in desalination, municipal treatment capacity, and urban wastewater infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies operating in the market include Suez S.A., Veolia Environnement S.A., Xylem Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., United Utilities Group PLC, Kingspan Group plc, The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., BioMicrobics, Inc., Trojan Technologies Inc., Thermax Limited, WOG Group, SWA Water Technologies PTY LTD., Burns & McDonnell, Solenis LLC, and Pentair plc.

The report analyzes these companies' technology portfolios, market positioning, and recent strategic developments. It also identifies high-growth market segments and geographic opportunities for established participants and new entrants in the global water and wastewater treatment technologies industry.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Experts

2.2.2.2. Approaches for Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.3. Growth Forecast

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Overview

3.2. Market Analysis, by Type

3.3. Market Analysis, by Application

3.4. Market Analysis, by Geography

4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market: Impact Analysis of Market Drivers (2026-2036)

4.2.1. Growing Water Scarcity and Increasing Need for Water Reclamation and Reuse Technologies

4.2.2. Strengthening Regulatory Frameworks for Wastewater Treatment and Industrial Discharge

4.2.3. Rapid Urbanization and Industrialization in Emerging Economies

4.3. Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market: Impact Analysis of Market Restraints (2026-2036)

4.3.1. Lack of Awareness of Appropriate Water Treatment Techniques in Developing Markets

4.3.2. High Capital and Operating Cost of Advanced Wastewater Treatment Technologies

4.4. Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market: Impact Analysis of Market Opportunities (2026-2036)

4.4.1. Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient and Advanced Water Treatment Technologies

4.4.2. Increasing Adoption of Water Reuse and Circular Water Management Strategies

4.4.3. Expanding Government Investment in Smart Water Infrastructure in Asia-Pacific and Middle East

4.5. Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market: Impact Analysis of Market Challenges (2026-2036)

4.5.1. Aging and Deterioration of Existing Water Infrastructure

4.5.2. Membrane Fouling and High Maintenance Requirements in Membrane-Based Treatment Systems

4.6. Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market: Impact Analysis of Market Trends (2026-2036)

4.6.1. Growing Adoption of Membrane Bioreactors and Advanced Filtration Technologies

4.6.2. Increasing Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Water Management Platforms

4.6.3. Growing Focus on Water Reuse, Resource Recovery, and Circular Water Management

4.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1. Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4. Threat of Substitute Products

4.7.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.8. Value Chain Analysis

5. The Impact of Technology on the Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) and Advanced Membrane Filtration

5.3. Artificial Intelligence and IoT-Enabled Smart Water Management

5.4. Electrochemical Treatment and Emerging PFAS Destruction Technologies

5.5. Anaerobic Digestion and Biogas Recovery from Wastewater

5.6. Desalination Technology Advances: Energy Recovery and High-Recovery RO

5.7. Impact on Market Growth and Competitive Differentiation

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Key Growth Strategies

6.2.1. Market Differentiators

6.2.2. Synergy Analysis: Major Deals & Strategic Alliances

6.3. Competitive Dashboard

6.3.1. Industry Leaders

6.3.2. Vanguards

6.3.3. Emerging Companies

6.4. Vendor Market Positioning

6.5. Market Share/Ranking by Key Players

7. Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market, by Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Membrane Separation & Filtration

7.2.1. Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membranes

7.2.2. Ultrafiltration (UF) Membranes

7.2.3. Microfiltration (MF) Membranes

7.2.4. Nanofiltration (NF) Membranes

7.2.5. Other Filtration Technologies

7.3. Sludge Management Technology

7.4. Activated Sludge

7.5. Clarification

7.6. Gas Separation

7.7. Electrochemical Water Treatment Technology

7.8. Electrochemical Scale Treatment Systems

7.9. Activated Carbon Technology

7.10. Chlorination

7.11. Industrial Demineralization

7.12. Membrane Bioreactor (MBR)

7.13. UV and Ozone

7.14. Dissolved Air Flotation

7.15. Other Treatment Technologies

8. Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Municipal

8.3. Residential

8.4. Industrial

8.4.1. Food & Beverages

8.4.2. Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals

8.4.3. Power Generation

8.4.4. Pulp & Paper

8.4.5. Oil & Gas

8.4.6. Mining

8.4.7. Petrochemical

8.4.8. Electronics & Semiconductors

8.4.9. Other Industrial Applications

9. Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market, by Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Asia-Pacific

9.2.1. China

9.2.2. Japan

9.2.3. India

9.2.4. Indonesia

9.2.5. South Korea

9.2.6. Malaysia

9.2.7. Australia

9.2.8. Singapore

9.2.9. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.3. North America

9.3.1. U.S.

9.3.2. Canada

9.4. Europe

9.4.1. Germany

9.4.2. U.K.

9.4.3. Spain

9.4.4. Italy

9.4.5. Netherlands

9.4.6. Belgium

9.4.7. Denmark

9.4.8. Rest of Europe

9.5. Latin America

9.6. Middle East & Africa

10. Company Profiles

Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments

10.1. Suez S.A. (France)

10.2. Veolia Environnement S.A. (France)

10.3. Xylem Inc. (U.S.)

10.4. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (U.S.)

10.5. United Utilities Group PLC (U.K.)

10.6. Kingspan Group plc (U.K.)

10.7. The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

10.8. BASF SE (Germany)

10.9. Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Japan)

10.10. BioMicrobics, Inc. (U.S.)

10.11. Trojan Technologies Inc. (Canada)

10.12. Thermax Limited (India)

10.13. WOG Group (India)

10.14. SWA Water Technologies PTY LTD. (Australia)

10.15. Burns & McDonnell (U.S.)

10.16. Solenis LLC (U.S.)

10.17. Pentair plc (U.K./U.S.)

11. Appendix

11.1. Available Customizations

11.2. Related Reports

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