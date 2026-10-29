Tive Named #8 In The Freightwaves“Freighttech 25” List Of Winners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Second consecutive appearance on the list recognizes Tive's leadership in real-time visibility and innovation in the transportation and logistics industries

BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tive, the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility solutions, today announced that the company has been named to the prestigious FreightWaves FreightTech 25 list of winners for 2027, coming in at number 8. This award recognizes the most innovative and disruptive companies in the freight and transportation industry, and this is the second consecutive year Tive has been included on this list.

Each year, the top 25 companies are selected from the FreightTech 100 by a handpicked group of CEOs, industry leaders, and investors actively investing in the freight space. The complete list of winners can be viewed on the FreightWaves website.

“Being named to the FreightTech 25 for a second time tells us that we're building the right things for the industry,” said Krenar Komoni, Tive CEO and Founder.“Innovation has driven Tive from day one, and we are grateful to FreightWaves and the freight tech community at large for recognizing our mission to bring automation and visibility to everyone, everywhere, across the supply chain. We built Tive so that every shipper, carrier, LSP, and broker can see their freight in real time, and with the proliferation of AI agents, autonomous supply chains are on the near horizon.”

Tive accomplished the following thus far in 2026:



Surpassed $100 million in booked Annual Run Rate (ARR)

Reported 55% half-over-half revenue growth from H1 2025 to H1 2026

Received additional funding of $20M in January 2026 led by Lightsmith Group

Added more than 330 new customers, with a current total of more than 1,500

Continued to expand the Tive Green Program: 239,770 trackers were returned for recycling and reuse in the first half of 2026 alone, a 74% year-over-year increase

Achieved a customer Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 50 in both Q1 and Q2 of 2026 Sold more than 5 million trackers, logged more than 15 billion miles, and delivered real-time shipment intelligence across 186 countries



Tive continues to innovate, releasing new workflow automations enabling customers to define the events and conditions that matter to them, such as temperature readings outside set limits or unauthorized stops near a destination. Tive then automatically carries out the next step, whether that is escalating the issue to key stakeholders, adjusting tracker settings, or generating a shipment. Smart Alerts add to this by detecting deviations and unusual behavior as they happen. Both are powered by Tive Intelligence, which pairs ground truth data with automation and AI to reduce manual work and operational risk.



About Tive

Tive is the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility solutions. More than 1,500 global shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers use Tive to monitor shipment location and condition in real time, gain actionable insights, and ensure end-customer satisfaction. Tive's cloud platform, patented sensor technology, and 24/7 Monitoring services reduce excursions and delays, minimize rejected loads, and decrease theft, damage, and spoilage. Customers count on Tive to ensure that shipments are delivered on time and in full, because every shipment matters. For more information, visit .

Press Contact:

Lane Kearney

Corporate Ink for Tive

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