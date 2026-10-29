Global AI Data Center Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2036 Revenue To Reach USD 2.75 Trillion As Hyperscale Investment, AI Inference, And Edge Deployments Accelerate

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Includes Detailed Profiles of NVIDIA Corp., Cisco Systems, Intel Corp., Dell Technologies, Equinix, Digital Realty Trust, Schneider Electric, Vertiv Holdings Co., Huawei Technologies Co., Arista Networks and More

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "AI Data Center Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis - Global Opportunity Analysis & Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global AI data center market is projected to grow from USD 354.2 billion in 2026 to USD 2.75 trillion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period of 2026-2036. Market expansion is being driven by the rapid deployment of generative AI and large language models, rising demand for GPU-accelerated computing infrastructure, substantial investment by hyperscale cloud providers, and the continued expansion of AI-as-a-Service offerings.

AI data centers have evolved into a major commercial infrastructure category as organizations increase spending on high-density computing, advanced networking, storage, power, and cooling systems. Global technology companies are investing in purpose-built AI data center campuses, while governments are advancing sovereign AI cloud programs to strengthen domestic computing capabilities and data security.

Power grid limitations, high capital requirements, infrastructure complexity, and energy availability remain key market challenges. However, the growing shift from AI model training to inference, combined with the expansion of edge AI applications, is expected to create significant opportunities for data center operators, technology vendors, infrastructure providers, and managed service companies.

AI Data Center Market Segmentation

The report segments the AI data center market by component, data center type, AI workload, deployment mode, end use, and geography. Components include hardware, software, and services. Hardware covers compute, storage, networking, and power & cooling infrastructure, while software includes AI infrastructure management, orchestration & workload management, and energy & thermal management. Services include design & engineering, implementation & commissioning, managed services, and optimization & consulting.

By data center type, the market includes hyperscale, colocation, enterprise, and edge AI data centers. AI workloads are divided into training and inference, while deployment modes include cloud-based, on-premises, and hybrid environments. Key end-use sectors include technology & cloud service providers, BFSI, healthcare, retail & e-commerce, automotive & manufacturing, government & defense, and media & entertainment.

Hardware Leads as Services Gain Momentum

The hardware segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global AI data center market in 2026. This leadership is supported by large-scale procurement of GPUs, AI accelerators, high-performance storage, networking equipment, and advanced power and cooling systems.

The services segment is projected to record the highest CAGR through 2036. Increasing infrastructure density and operational complexity are prompting enterprises to engage specialized providers for data center design, implementation, managed operations, consulting, and performance optimization.

Hyperscale Infrastructure Dominates, While Edge AI Expands

Hyperscale AI data centers are expected to hold the largest market share in 2026, reflecting continued investment by major cloud providers in large-scale AI training and inference capacity. Edge AI data centers are forecast to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, supported by demand for low-latency inference across autonomous vehicles, industrial robotics, telecommunications, and real-time 5G-enabled services.

Regional AI Data Center Market Outlook

North America is expected to lead the global market in 2026 due to its concentration of hyperscale cloud providers, AI technology developers, semiconductor companies, and established data center operators. The U.S. remains the region's principal investment hub, with significant capital directed toward purpose-built AI campuses and supporting energy infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth through 2036. Government-led AI infrastructure initiatives in China, India, and Japan, together with regional cloud expansion and increasing adoption across manufacturing and financial services, are accelerating demand for localized computing capacity.

Europe continues to represent an important market, supported by the EU's AI Gigafactory initiative, data sovereignty requirements, and investment in sovereign AI cloud programs. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are also included in the geographic assessment, with coverage of Brazil, Mexico, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies operating in the global AI data center market include NVIDIA Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Equinix, Inc., Digital Realty Trust, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Vertiv Holdings Co., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Arista Networks, Inc., Super Micro Computer, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Pure Storage, Inc., Iron Mountain Incorporated, Wiwynn Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Eaton Corporation plc, Quanta Computer Inc., Inventec Corporation, and Inspur Group.

The report evaluates market revenue, historical and forecast growth, competitive positioning, product offerings, regional trends, strategic developments, and opportunities across major AI data center segments. It also provides country-level analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Currency & Limitations

1.3. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection Methods

2.3. Market Estimation and Forecast Methodology

2.4. Assumptions and Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Analysis by Component

3.3. Market Analysis by Data Center Type

3.4. Market Analysis by AI Workload Type

3.5. Market Analysis by Deployment Mode

3.6. Market Analysis by End Use

3.7. Market Analysis by Geography

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Overview

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Exponential Growth in Generative AI and Large Language Model Deployment

4.2.2. Accelerating Hyperscale Cloud Provider Investment in Purpose-Built AI Data Center Campuses

4.2.3. Rapid Expansion of AI-as-a-Service Offerings Driving Enterprise AI Infrastructure Demand

4.2.4. Government Investment in National AI Computing Infrastructure and Sovereign AI Cloud Programs

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Power Grid Constraints and Energy Supply Limitations Restricting AI Data Center Deployment

4.3.2. High Capital Cost of AI-Optimized Compute Hardware and Liquid Cooling Infrastructure

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Transition from AI Training to Inference as the Structural Driver of Sustained AI Data Center Demand

4.4.2. Growing Demand for Sovereign AI Cloud and On-Premises AI Infrastructure

4.4.3. Proliferation of Edge AI Inference and Modular Distributed AI Data Center Deployments

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Shortage of Skilled Professionals for Designing, Building, and Operating High-Density AI Data Centers

4.5.2. Supply Chain Constraints for AI Hardware Components Including Advanced GPUs and High-Bandwidth Memory

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. Global AI Data Center Market, by Component

5.1. Overview

5.2. Hardware

5.2.1. Compute Infrastructure

5.2.2. Storage Infrastructure

5.2.3. Networking Infrastructure

5.2.4. Power & Cooling Infrastructure

5.3. Software

5.3.1. AI Infrastructure Management Software

5.3.2. Orchestration & Workload Management Platforms

5.3.3. Energy & Thermal Management Software

5.4. Services

5.4.1. Design & Engineering Services

5.4.2. Implementation & Commissioning Services

5.4.3. Managed AI Infrastructure Services

5.4.4. Optimization & Consulting Services

6. Global AI Data Center Market, by Data Center Type

6.1. Overview

6.2. Hyperscale AI Data Centers

6.3. Colocation AI Data Centers

6.4. Enterprise AI Data Centers

6.5. Edge AI Data Centers

7. Global AI Data Center Market, by AI Workload Type

7.1. Overview

7.2. Training

7.3. Inference

8. Global AI Data Center Market, by Deployment Mode

8.1. Overview

8.2. Cloud-Based

8.3. On-Premises

8.4. Hybrid

9. Global AI Data Center Market, by End Use

9.1. Overview

9.2. Technology & Cloud Service Providers

9.3. BFSI

9.4. Healthcare

9.5. Retail & E-Commerce

9.6. Automotive & Manufacturing

9.7. Government & Defense

9.8. Media & Entertainment

9.9. Other End Uses

10. Global AI Data Center Market, by Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.2.1. U.S.

10.2.2. Canada

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. Germany

10.3.2. U.K.

10.3.3. France

10.3.4. Italy

10.3.5. Spain

10.3.6. Netherlands

10.3.7. Ireland

10.3.8. Rest of Europe

10.4. Asia Pacific

10.4.1. China

10.4.2. Japan

10.4.3. India

10.4.4. Singapore

10.4.5. South Korea

10.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5. Latin America

10.5.1. Brazil

10.5.2. Mexico

10.5.3. Rest of Latin America

10.6. Middle East and Africa

10.6.1. UAE

10.6.2. Saudi Arabia

10.6.3. South Africa

10.6.4. Rest of MEA

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Overview

11.2. Key Growth Strategies

11.3. Competitive Benchmarking

11.4. Competitive Dashboard

11.4.1. Industry Leaders

11.4.2. Market Differentiators

11.4.3. Vanguards

11.4.4. Emerging Companies

11.5. Market Share Analysis (2025)

12. Company Profiles

12.1. NVIDIA Corporation

12.2. Cisco Systems, Inc.

12.3. Intel Corporation

12.4. Dell Technologies Inc.

12.5. Equinix, Inc.

12.6. Digital Realty Trust, Inc.

12.7. Schneider Electric SE

12.8. Vertiv Holdings Co.

12.9. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

12.10. Arista Networks, Inc.

12.11. Super Micro Computer, Inc.

12.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

12.13. Pure Storage, Inc.

12.14. Iron Mountain Incorporated

12.15. Wiwynn Corporation

12.16. Amazon Web Services

12.17. Microsoft Corporation

12.18. Alphabet Inc.

12.19. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

12.20. Eaton Corporation plc

12.21. Quanta Computer Inc.

12.22. Inventec Corporation

12.23. Inspur Group

12.24. Others

13. Appendix

13.1. Questionnaire

13.2. Available Customization Options

13.3. Related Reports

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