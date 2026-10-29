The ICNBUYS Classic Tai Chi Training Sword handcrafted in Longquan with a heat treated 2Cr13 martensitic stainless steel blade and solid Congolese Jichi hardwood scabbard in 28 inch (590 g), 30 inch (600 g), and 32 inch (630 g) sizes.

ChineseTaiChiSword adds Master Spec v2.0 sizing, guard balance, Longquan 2Cr13 steel, and Congolese Jichi hardwood benchmarks to its 400+ guide library.

- Jack Xu, Founder and General Manager of ICNBUYSLONGQUAN, 323700, CHINA, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ICNBUYS, the number one best selling Tai Chi sword brand on Amazon US founded in 2013 by Chen style practitioner Jack Xu, today published its 2026 Master Spec v2.0 biomechanical sizing and metallurgy benchmark on ChineseTaiChiSword, the company's dedicated technical portal featuring more than 400 free educational guides on traditional Chinese swordsmanship.The new standard addresses a common problem reported by American Tai Chi instructors, senior balance programs, and martial arts students: uncalibrated practice swords that strain the wrist or fail to hold a straight blade line. Most low cost decorative swords weigh over 800 grams and place their center of gravity more than 12 centimeters in front of the guard, creating tip heavy leverage that fatigues wrist tendons during slow transitions. Conversely, ultralight competition wushu blades weighing roughly 350 grams use paper thin steel that snaps loudly but provides zero structural feedback for internal martial arts.To give practitioners verifiable physical specifications before buying on Amazon US, Jack Xu, General Manager of ICNBUYS and a 20 year Chen style practitioner trained under Master Jia, partnered with heritage swordsmiths in Longquan, Zhejiang, China, to calibrate three proportional sword models scaled to practitioner height."When a student practices Yang style Cloud Hands or Chen style spiral extensions, a Tai Chi sword should move like a natural extension of the wrist rather than a heavy lever pulling the joints downward," said Jack Xu, Founder and General Manager of ICNBUYS. "While our main storefront serves as our corporate home, we built ChineseTaiChiSword into a 400 guide technical library so practitioners across the United States can verify exact bare blade weights, guard balance points, steel chemistry, and hardwood density before stepping onto the practice floor."Proportional Sizing Matrix by Practitioner Height (Measured Bare Without Scabbard)Under Master Spec v2.0, every ICNBUYS Classic Tai Chi Training Sword ($99.99 USD on Amazon US) is weighed bare without its scabbard so buyers know the true dynamic mass in hand. Selecting the proper tier ensures the rounded tip clears the floor while reaching the lower edge of the ear in a relaxed standing posture:1. 28 Inch Model (SKU ICETTCSF01): 71 cm (28.0 in) blade, 21 cm (8.3 in) handle, 92 cm (36.2 in) overall length, 590 g (1.30 lbs) bare weight, and 6.0 cm (2.4 in) guard balance. Fits heights 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) and under.2. 30 Inch Model (SKU ICETTCSF02): 77 cm (30.3 in) blade, 21 cm (8.3 in) handle, 98 cm (38.6 in) overall length, 600 g (1.32 lbs) bare weight, and 8.5 cm (3.3 in) guard balance. Fits heights 5 feet 3 inches to 5 feet 8 inches (161 to 173 cm), the standard adult size.3. 32 Inch Model (SKU ICETTCSF03): 82 cm (32.3 in) blade, 22 cm (8.7 in) handle, 104 cm (40.9 in) overall length, 630 g (1.39 lbs) bare weight, and 9.0 cm (3.5 in) guard balance. Fits heights 5 feet 9 inches (174 cm) and taller, including 6 feet and above.Longquan 2Cr13 Martensitic Stainless Steel and Solid Congolese Jichi HardwoodUnlike carbon steel blades that rust quickly from hand sweat or morning dew, ICNBUYS blades are forged from Longquan heat treated 2Cr13 martensitic stainless steel (GB/T 1220, equivalent to American AISI 420 and Japanese SUS420J1) with 13 percent Chromium. Each blade features a rigid lower two thirds near the guard for structural alignment and a semi flexible forward third that bends smoothly under hand pressure and springs back straight without foil rattle. All sizes ship with unsharpened blunt edges and a smooth rounded tip for safe daily practice.To eliminate winter cracking and loose fit common to laminated pine scabbards wrapped in paper veneer, ICNBUYS carves its scabbards and handles from solid Congolese Jichi hardwood (Millettia laurentii from DR Congo, China National Hongmu Standard GB/T 18107). Rated at 1,930 lbf Janka hardness, solid Congolese Jichi hardwood outperforms white oak (1,360 lbf) and hard maple (1,450 lbf) while adding only 100 to 150 grams of scabbard weight. Each kit includes a fitted Jichi hardwood scabbard, flowing twin tassel, and upgraded dual zipper padded carrying bag.Practitioner Technical Q&A (From the 400+ Guides on ChineseTaiChiSword)What size Tai Chi sword do I need for my height?Practitioners 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) and under use the 28 inch model (ICETTCSF01, 590 g bare weight, 6.0 cm balance). Practitioners 5 feet 3 inches to 5 feet 8 inches (161 to 173 cm) use the 30 inch model (ICETTCSF02, 600 g bare weight, 8.5 cm balance). Practitioners 5 feet 9 inches (174 cm) and taller use the 32 inch model (ICETTCSF03, 630 g bare weight, 9.0 cm balance).Is 2Cr13 stainless steel good for a traditional Tai Chi sword?Yes. Longquan heat treated 2Cr13 stainless steel (AISI 420) combines a rigid lower spine for Yang style extensions with a resilient forward third for Chen style techniques while resisting rust. Wipe the blade dry for 60 seconds with a microfiber cloth after practice and apply food grade mineral oil twice a year.Why does a 6.0 cm to 9.0 cm balance point prevent wrist pain?Placing the center of gravity 6.0 cm to 9.0 cm forward of the guard keeps rotational weight close to the grip, eliminating downward torque on the wrist joints during 32 Form, 42 Form, Yang style, and Chen style routines.Can you pack a blunt Tai Chi practice sword on a US flight?Yes. Unsharpened Tai Chi training swords are legal across the United States without a permit, and TSA rules allow practice swords in checked baggage.About ICNBUYS and ChineseTaiChiSwordFounded in 2013 by Jack Xu, ICNBUYS crafts traditional martial arts instruments for customers across North America and Europe. Its technical portal, ChineseTaiChiSword, offers 400+ free guides and full product specifications.

Jack Xu

ICNBUYS

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ICNBUYS Publishes 2026 Tai Chi Sword Sizing Standard on 400 Guide Portal News Provided By ICNBUYS October 29, 2026, 16:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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