Agent Link Is Now Xpandpro: Insurance Recruitment Leader Completes Brand Transition After 17 Years

XpandPro, formerly Agent Link

Stu Gramajo, CEO and Director of Market Research, XpandPro

Senia Gramajo, President, XpandPro

AffinityIQ, XpandPro's recruitment intelligence platform (formerly Affinity Database)

Clearwater-based firm retires the Agent Link name and brings producer recruitment, market intelligence and its AffinityIQ platform under the XpandPro brand.

- Stu Gramajo, CEO of XpandProCLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Press Release: Agent Link Is Now XpandProAgent Link Completes Transition to XpandPro, Marking the Company's Next Stage of GrowthAfter 17 years as Agent Link (agentlinkmarketing), the Clearwater recruitment and market intelligence firm is retiring its original name and now operates fully under the XpandPro brand at xpandpro.CLEARWATER, Fla. - October 28, 2026 - Agent Link (agentlinkmarketing), a longtime provider of recruitment and market intelligence services to the insurance and financial services industries, announced today that it has completed its transition to XpandPro (xpandpro) and is retiring the Agent Link name. The company first introduced the XpandPro brand for its software and services and now brings all of its work under one name, reflecting its evolution and expanded focus on helping organizations grow their distribution and producer force.Founded in 2009 by Stu and Senia Gramajo, Agent Link has spent more than 17 years helping insurance carriers, IMOs, FMOs, BGAs, advisory firms and regional agencies connect with independent insurance producers and financial professionals.In that time, the company has conducted conversations, surveys and recruiting interactions with nearly half a million producers and advisors. That work has built a deep body of firsthand knowledge about the challenges producers and advisors face, what they are looking for, and what influences their willingness to form new business and upline relationships."Agent Link was founded with a mission to help our clients make not just more connections, but the right connections - connections that create genuine value for producers and help our clients expand," said Stu Gramajo, CEO and Director of Market Research at XpandPro. "XpandPro better represents who we have become, the work we do today and where we are going next."The company's ownership and leadership remain unchanged, with Stu and Senia Gramajo continuing to lead the organization. Clients will keep working with the same team, at the same Clearwater office and the same phone number.Under the XpandPro brand, the company will continue providing producer recruitment and appointment-setting services while expanding its investment in recruitment intelligence, market research and technology. XpandPro will also continue helping clients strengthen their own recruiting capabilities through research-based training and best practices developed from the company's years of direct producer engagement."We've learned a great deal about what helps turn an initial producer conversation into a productive, lasting relationship," said Senia Gramajo, President of XpandPro. "An important part of what we do is putting that knowledge into the hands of our clients and their recruiters so they can contract and activate more of the right producers."The transition also includes the move of the company's Affinity Database platform to AffinityIQ, reflecting its evolution from producer data and search capabilities into a broader recruitment intelligence platform.Clients and partners can find XpandPro at xpandpro. Visitors to agentlinkmarketing will be directed to the new site."Expansion has always been at the heart of what we do," Stu Gramajo added. "XpandPro simply gives that mission a name."About XpandProFounded in 2009 as Agent Link, XpandPro helps insurance and financial services organizations expand their distribution through producer recruitment, market intelligence, research, technology and recruiter development.The Clearwater, Fla.-based company combines more than 17 years of recruiting experience with insights from nearly half a million producer and advisor interactions. Learn more at xpandpro.Media Contact:Senia Gramajo, PresidentXpandPro...800-535-4545xpandpro

Senia Gramajo

XpandPro

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Agent Link Is Now XpandPro: Insurance Recruitment Leader Completes Brand Transition After 17 Years News Provided By XpandPro October 29, 2026, 16:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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