Dr. Chema Alonso To Keynote APWG Ecrime 2026

Dr. Chema Alonso

An exploration of the cybersecurity vulnerabilities of AI and its exploitation by criminal enterprises

- Chema Alonso

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Anti-Phishing Working Group (APWG) today announced Dr. Chema Alonso, Vice President and Head of International Development at Cloudflare, will be featured as the keynote speaker for its eCrime 2026 Conference in Lisbon, Portugal on November 2-6, 2026.

Alonso's address,“Why Your AI-Tokens Are Working for Cybercrime”, will center around the cybersecurity vulnerabilities of AI and how cybercriminals can exploit those vulnerabilities to further their criminal enterprises and what the evolution of these exploits might entail. Dr. Alonso is scheduled to lend his insights to the eCrime 2026 delegation on Tuesday afternoon, November 3.

“The gathering of cybersecurity professionals and researchers at eCrime makes a vital contribution in it's multidisciplinary examination of what is happening in cybercrime - and why. It's exciting to be amongst peers and researchers who are so dedicated and passionate in taking on cybercrime and building a better digital ecosystem,” said Alonso.

APWG eCrime 2026 Lisboa is a uniquely constructed symposium designed to examine responses to cybercrime as well as to showcase the very latest research into counter-cybercrime techniques and technologies. As the only peer-reviewed, publishing research conference focused exclusively on cybercrime, APWG eCrime is also the most important venue for discovering those path-finding, thought-leading managers and investigators whom your organization has yet to hire - and needs to meet.

About Chema Alonso:

Dr. Chema Alonso is currently the Vice President and Head of International Development at Cloudflare.

He was previously the CDO (Chief Digital Officer), a member of the Executive Committee, and a member of the Cybersecurity Board at Telefonica. He was also a member of the Board of Telefónica Tech and the Board of Telefonica de España. He founded, worked at, and directed ElevenPaths, a Telefónica subsidiary focused on cybersecurity, where he served as CEO. Additionally, he founded, worked at, and directed Informática 64 for 14 years-a company focused on cybersecurity.

He holds a PhD in Computer Security from the Rey Juan Carlos University of Madrid, a Computer Engineering degree from URJC, and a Systems Computer Engineering degree from the Polytechnic University of Madrid, which named him Honorary Ambassador of its School of Computer Science in 2012. In 2020, URJC awarded him an honorary doctorate (Doctor Honoris Causa).

as well as by Taylor & Francis and the Association of Computing Machinery (in the very earliest years of the symposium). With its multi-disciplinary approach, APWG eCrime every year brings together the most heterogeneous community of counter-eCrime researchers and industrial stakeholders to confer over the latest research, and to foster collaborations between the leading investigators in this still nascent field of cybercrime studies. Aimee Larsen Kirkpatrick

APWG

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About APWG eCrime:The Symposium on Electronic Crime Research (APWG eCrime) was founded in 2006. Since then, what had been initially a technology-focused conference has incrementally expanded its focus to cover behavioral, social, economic, and legal / policy dimensions as well as technical aspects of cybercrime and cyber-physical crime. Hundreds of papers exploring these dimensions of cybercrime at APWG eCrime have been published by the IEEE