IT-Xpert Strengthens Point Of Care Technology Service Delivery With Caresitetm Servicenow Integration

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) IT-Xpert unites CareSiteTM and ServiceNow to transform healthcare technology

PA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Optimized managed services and field service delivery help reduce downtime, improve operational decision support and give caregivers more time with patients.

IT-Xpert LLC, a national service provider specializing in healthcare mobility and point-of-care technology, announces the integration of its CareSiteTM platform with ServiceNow, advancing the delivery of managed services and field support for point-of-care technology, including Workstations on Wheels (WOWs), wall arms and healthcare mobility solutions.

The integration connects hospital service workflows with IT-Xpert's service operations, helping streamline ticketing, accelerate service coordination and move technology issues toward resolution. Combined with IT-Xpert's proactive maintenance and hands-on field service, this connected approach is designed to reduce downtime and the time caregivers spend reporting and following up on technology issues.

Greater visibility into service activity and technology performance also supports more informed operational decisions helping healthcare leaders prioritize maintenance, identify recurring issues and plan technology investments. Keeping point-of-care technology available helps caregivers access the information and clinical decision-support tools they rely on to deliver timely care and support better patient outcomes.

“Caregivers need point-of-care technology ready when they need it, and a simple path to support services,” said David Gulian, CEO of IT-Xpert.“We have optimized our managed services and field service delivery around those needs. Our CareSite integration with ServiceNow strengthens our ability to coordinate service, provide actionable visibility and support hospital teams with the goal of giving caregivers more time with patients and helping healthcare organizations improve care delivery.”

Connecting Service Requests to Service Delivery

IT-Xpert brings together skilled field engineers, preventive maintenance, break/fix support, electrical safety testing, technology integration and fleet visibility through CareSite. These capabilities support the performance and availability of point-of-care technology throughout its lifecycle.

For healthcare organizations using ServiceNow, the CareSite integration connects existing service workflows with IT-Xpert's managed services and field service capabilities. This helps internal IT and clinical engineering teams coordinate support, make informed service decisions and reduce the follow-up burden on caregivers.

The focus extends beyond faster ticketing to dependable service delivery that restores technology availability and helps prevent recurring disruptions. From the initial request through resolution and ongoing maintenance, IT-Xpert helps healthcare organizations strengthen operational performance and keep point-of-care technology ready for care.

CareSite Lifecycle Management and Real Time Service Support

CareSiteTM is IT-Xpert's platform for managing the lifecycle and service needs of point of care technology. It brings fleet visibility, service history and maintenance records together to help healthcare organizations manage technology from deployment and ongoing support through replacement planning.

Alongside real-time service support, CareSite provides a longer-term view of the fleet. Access to technology and service records helps hospital teams review recurring issues, prioritize preventive maintenance and assess repair or replacement needs. This visibility supports operational decision-making and helps organizations sustain the value and availability of their technology investments.

The ServiceNow integration connects hospital ticketing workflows with this lifecycle perspective and IT-Xpert's field service delivery, supporting both immediate service needs and ongoing fleet management.

Healthcare organizations interested in learning more can contact IT-Xpert to schedule a demonstration of the CareSite–ServiceNow integration and discuss their managed services and field service needs.

About IT-Xpert

IT-Xpert LLC is a national service provider delivering managed services and lifecycle support for healthcare mobility and point-of-care technology and related clinical technology through deployment and integration, preventive maintenance, combining technical resources with its CareSiteTM platform, IT-Xpert helps hospitals and health systems coordinate service across locations, sustain technology performance and make informed lifecycle decisions. Its focus is dependable service delivery that supports internal IT and clinical teams, reduces technology downtime and gives caregivers more time with patients.

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IT-Xpert Strengthens Point of Care Technology Service Delivery with CareSiteTM ServiceNow Integration News Provided By Digital Auxilius October 29, 2026, 16:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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