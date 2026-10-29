Into Action Recovery Now In-Network With Cigna For Men's Drug And Alcohol Rehab In Phoenix, Arizona

Stronger Together

Dedicated Gym at Our Rehab Center

Relaxing Backyard with a Pool at Our Rehab Center

Men-only residential rehab and IOP in the Phoenix metro accepts new Cigna clients with in-network benefits, free verification, and same-day admissions.

- Chris Burwash, FounderPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Into Action Recovery, a Men's Rehab Center in Phoenix, announced today that it is now an in-network provider for Cigna. The center is taking new Cigna clients at its residential campus in Laveen Village and at its men's intensive outpatient program in Scottsdale. Cigna members and their families can call Into Action, get benefits checked for free, and learn what the plan covers in about ten minutes.Being in-network changes the math for Arizona families. Cigna members now pay in-network deductibles, copays, and coinsurance. Those cost less than the out-of-network rates that kept many men from enrolling. Into Action's admissions team also handles pre-certification and prior authorization with Cigna before the man signs up for anything."Many men with Cigna coverage never find out what their plan would pay toward treatment, so they wait," the organization shared. "We built the admissions process to close that gap. The admissions team contacts Cigna, confirms coverage, and tells the caller what he would owe. Now that we are in-network, that number is lower for most plans, and the answer comes faster."What Cigna Covers at Into ActionInto Action's Cigna coverage spans every level of care the program offers. That includes 30 to 90 days of residential treatment with medical support, along with intensive outpatient treatment. It also covers medication-assisted treatment where clinically appropriate, and care for co-occurring mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, and PTSD. Every Cigna health plan carries substance use disorder benefits under federal parity law, and being in-network means those benefits apply at the plan's best rate.The program's Cigna Rehab Arizona page lists plan types, out-of-pocket costs, and how to verify benefits.A Men-Only Model Built on Structure, Accountability, and BrotherhoodInto Action Recovery treats only adult men, 18 and older. It follows the model that has helped thousands of men get sober and stay sober since 2012. Every residential day is fully structured. Men get individual counseling, group therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, and trauma-informed care, plus relapse prevention and daily 12-step work. Physical training, chores, and personal development round out the day. Men step down from the Laveen Village campus into the Scottsdale IOP without changing providers, clinicians, or the model that got them well. An alumni brotherhood stays in touch after discharge."We see men who have been through two or three co-ed programs and never once said the real thing out loud," the organization stated. "Put that same man in a house with other men who have done the work. Give him a schedule, a gym, a sponsor, and a brotherhood that shows up after discharge, and he tells the truth in week one."Licensed, Accredited, and Physician LedInto Action Recovery is licensed by the Arizona Department of Health Services, accredited by The Joint Commission, and LegitScript certified. Clinical care is led by Paul Flatley, DO, Medical Director and board-certified addiction medicine physician, and Tara Harvell, LPC, BHP, Clinical Director and Arizona Board of Behavioral Health Examiners Clinical Supervisor. The program was recognized on A&E's Intervention as one of the leading men's rehab programs in North America.Admissions are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and same-day admission is available. Along with Cigna, Into Action works with Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana, and many other major plans.Cigna members, and family members calling for a loved one, can check benefits by calling (623) 745-0719. The check is free and confidential, and it does not commit the caller to anything.About Into Action RecoveryInto Action Recovery is a men-only addiction treatment center serving Arizona. Its residential campus is at 5213 W Pedro Ln, Laveen Village, AZ 85339, and its men's intensive outpatient program is at 8706 E San Alberto, Scottsdale, AZ 85258. The center is licensed by the Arizona Department of Health Services and accredited by The Joint Commission. It treats adult men struggling with alcohol and drug addiction and co-occurring mental health conditions. Its structured model is built on accountability, brotherhood, discipline, and evidence-based clinical care. Admissions are open 24/7, and more information is at intoactionrecovery.

Adam Gunton

Behavioral Health Partners

+1 303-963-4422

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Into Action Recovery Now In-Network With Cigna for Men's Drug and Alcohol Rehab in Phoenix, Arizona News Provided By Behavioral Health Partners October 29, 2026, 16:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.