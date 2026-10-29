New Two-Book SAT® Program Teaches Students To Stop Guessing And Start Proving

Exam Prep

Michael K Bender releases a step-by-step guide and a companion workbook of ten practice exams for the Reading and Writing section of the digital SAT

- Michael K. BenderCAIRO, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author and tutor Michael K Bender today announced two new books for students preparing for the Reading and Writing section of the digital SAT: The SATExam Doesn't Care What You Think and its companion workbook, Prove It!: Ten Practice Exams for the SATReading and Writing Section.Together, they give students in grades 9 through 11 one method and the practice to master it. You can prove every correct answer, either with words on the page or with a grammar rule. Every wrong answer fails that test somewhere.What Makes These Books DifferentMost SAT prep books teach students what to look for. These books teach students how to know they are right. Bender's method rests on one question, asked of every answer choice: How do you know?. One method, start to finish. The guide teaches students to prove each answer. The workbook drills that habit across 540 questions.. Built for the digital SAT. Each question has its own short passage, and the topic changes every question. Both books follow that format and its adaptive modules.. Every answer explained. All 690 original questions explain why the right answer is right and why the tempting wrong answers fail.. Two books, one system. Each workbook answer key points to the lesson in the guide that teaches that question type.The GuideThe SATExam Doesn't Care What You Think explains the test, measures readiness, and teaches the skills that raise scores:. A clear guide to the digital SAT's adaptive modules, timing and scoring. A 32-question Readiness Diagnostic that shows students where to start. Eleven lessons, one for every question type, each with a strategy, a worked example, and common traps. Two review drills and a full-length, 54-question practice test. 150 original practice questions with full explanations. A four-week study plan, pacing strategies, a mistake log and 60 high-utility vocabulary words. A 16-session tutoring sequence for parents and tutorsThe WorkbookKnowing a strategy is not the same as using it under pressure. Prove It! builds the habit with:. Ten full-length exams with two 32-minute, 27-question modules, in the same order and proportions as the real test. A harder Module 2 on every exam, the path to the highest scores. 540 original questions, each with a full explanation. Passages ranging from Hokusai's Great Wave to deep-sea hydrothermal vents, Mansa Musa and the Harlem Renaissance. Score and question-type trackers that show where to focus next. Photocopiable answer sheets for teachers and tutorsFrom the AuthorThe books are designed to improve scores, but results depend on the student's own effort.About the AuthorMichael K. Bender writes full-time while tutoring a select number of advanced students, including preparing them for the SAT and ACT exams. He has taught English literary skills in After School Enrichment programs and ESL to employees of international organizations in Washington, D.C. Earlier, he was a corporate CEO, an international marketing executive, and a Foreign Commercial Officer whose work took him to more than 40 countries.Both books are available from Amazon and IngramSpark. More information:Media ContactMichael K Bender...SATis a registered trademark of the College Board, which was not involved in the production of, and does not endorse, these products. These books are not official College Board guides.

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New Two-Book SAT® Program Teaches Students to Stop Guessing and Start Proving News Provided By Michael K Bender October 29, 2026, 16:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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