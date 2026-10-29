Prenuptial Agreement Solicitors Reports 233% Growth In Demand For Fixed-Fee Prenup Review Service

prenup review service sees massive growth

The fixed-fee independent advice service for the second party to a prenuptial agreement has advised 54 clients since January 2026

LLANELLI, CARMARTHENSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Prenuptial Agreement Solicitors, the specialist prenup brand of OLS Solicitors, has advised 54 clients through its PreNuptial Review service since the service launched in January 2026. The service provides independent legal advice to the person asked to sign a prenuptial agreement drafted by their partner's solicitor, often referred to as "Party B", for a fixed fee of £399 including VAT.Demand growing month on monthThe service advised 3 clients in January 2026. In October 2026 to date it has advised 10, an increase of 233%. Average monthly instructions over the latest three months are 90% higher than in the first three months after launch. The firm expects demand to keep rising through 2027, as prenuptial agreements attract growing attention on social media and more couples consider one before marriage.Why independent advice mattersPrenuptial agreements are not automatically binding in England and Wales. Since the Supreme Court's 2010 decision in Radmacher v Granatino, courts give significant weight to a prenuptial agreement if it was entered into freely, with full financial disclosure, and with both parties having received independent legal advice.An agreement signed without that advice is far less likely to be upheld if the marriage ends. The same solicitor cannot act for both partners, so the second party must instruct a separate solicitor. Hourly-rate billing can leave that person facing an uncertain cost for advice the agreement depends on.How the service worksA specialist family solicitor reviews each clause of the agreement, explains its effect in plain English, and identifies any terms that could restrict the client's rights under the Matrimonial Causes Act 1973. Where needed, the solicitor supports negotiation of amendments. The fixed fee means the cost is known before work begins.Mark Keenan, Founder and CEO of Online Legal Services, said: "Being handed a prenup drafted by your partner's lawyer can feel daunting. People in that position need someone firmly on their side, and they need to know what it will cost. Helping 54 couples in our first year shows how much demand there is for straightforward, fixed-fee independent advice. Prenups are getting huge exposure on social media, and we expect even more couples to look at one in 2027. Every one of those agreements needs a second party who is properly advised."Georgina Hitchins, Solicitor at OLS Solicitors, said: "Our job is to make sure the second party fully understands what they are signing and that their interests are protected. Proper independent advice is also what gives the agreement its best chance of being upheld, so it benefits both partners."The PreNuptial Review service is available to anyone in England and Wales who has been asked to sign a prenuptial agreement. Further information is available at co.About Prenuptial Agreement SolicitorsPrenuptial Agreement Solicitors is a trading brand of OLS Solicitors, a trading style of Online Legal Services Solicitors Limited (company number 10002216), authorised and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA number 628210). The firm offers fixed-fee prenuptial agreement drafting, a high net worth prenup service, and independent review of agreements drafted by other firms.

Mark Keenan

Online Legal Services Solicitors Limited

+44 1793939163

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Prenuptial Agreement Solicitors Reports 233% Growth in Demand for Fixed-Fee Prenup Review Service News Provided By Online Legal Services Limited October 29, 2026, 16:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, World & Regional



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