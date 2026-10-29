K'taka: Police Gives Clean Chit To Siddaramaiah In Sting Operation Case

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 29 (IANS) The Central Crime Branch (CCB) Cyber Crime Police has given a clean chit to former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress Working Committee (CWC) Member Siddaramaiah in the alleged sting operation case, stating that the video circulated on social media appears to contain fabricated allegations.

The Bengaluru city police special wing, in the official statement on Thursday, said that allegations of sexual abuse portrayed in an alleged sting video circulating on social media appear to be part of a fabricated and deliberately constructed narrative, adding that the investigation has uncovered leads suggesting a possible coordinated effort to malign individuals holding responsible positions in Karnataka.

The statement on the progress of the investigation in Crime No. 56/2026, the police said the statements recorded and evidence collected so far did not substantiate the occurrence of any incident in the manner depicted in the video.

All individuals appearing in the video have been identified and questioned extensively, with some examined on multiple occasions. The allegations made or implied against individuals mentioned in the recording appear, prima facie, to be false and concocted, the police said, adding that further investigation was continuing.

The original mobile phone allegedly used to record the video has been traced, recovered and seized. It has been sent for forensic examination to establish the authenticity and integrity of the recording, and the report is awaited.

The police said the video was allegedly recorded in 2023 in connection with an incident purported to have occurred in 2011. Investigators are examining why it was recorded nearly 12 years after the alleged incident and whether it was deliberately staged, fabricated or manipulated to create a misleading narrative and serve ulterior motives.

The investigation has established that the video was uploaded to multiple social media platforms, including YouTube and X, during September and October 2026.

According to the police, anonymous accounts were used to upload the video, employing sophisticated digital concealment techniques, including virtual private networks (VPNs), masked IP addresses, virtual and spoofed phone numbers and other anonymisation methods. Digital traces associated with locations outside Karnataka have also been identified.

Through technical analysis and examination of electronic evidence, investigators traced the mobile phone associated with the YouTube upload to a mobile phone shop in Delhi dealing in used and refurbished devices. The individuals involved in procuring the device have also been identified.

One of the accused persons connected with the procurement of the mobile phone was arrested in the National Capital Region (NCR) on October 24, 2026, in accordance with due process of law.

The accused was questioned extensively, yielding several significant leads. Preliminary findings indicate that he appears to be working as a freelance social media content creator and may have associations with certain politically influential individuals based in New Delhi. The nature and extent of these alleged associations, and their relevance to the case, are being investigated.

The police said the investigation had uncovered leads suggesting that the video's circulation may have been part of a deliberate attempt to malign and discredit individuals holding positions of responsibility in Karnataka, influence public perception and generate political controversy and public discord.

Investigators are also examining the possibility of a coordinated effort involving multiple individuals in planning, facilitating, uploading or amplifying the video with malicious intent.

Certain individuals have been identified for further examination, and notices have been issued to them in accordance with the law. The police have withheld their names at this stage to protect the integrity of the investigation, prevent interference with evidence and avoid prejudicing further proceedings.

Appealing to the public, media organisations and social media users to exercise restraint, the police urged them not to amplify unverified allegations or draw premature conclusions that could mislead the public or prejudice the ongoing investigation.

The Bengaluru City Police said they were committed to establishing the truth, identifying those responsible for any criminal wrongdoing and ensuring that the law takes its course.

Further investigation is underway.