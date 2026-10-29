JD-U To Observe Nov 24 As 'Good Governance Day' To Mark Nitish Kumar's Two Decades In Power

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 29 (IANS) The Janata Dal (United) will observe November 24 as 'Good Governance Day' (Sushasan Diwas) to mark the 20th anniversary of Nitish Kumar taking over as Bihar Chief Minister in 2005.

The party will organise state-level 'Nitish Samvad' programmes to highlight development initiatives, public welfare schemes and social reforms undertaken during his two-decade tenure.

A preparatory meeting was held on Thursday at Karpoori Hall at the JD(U) state headquarters in Patna.

Chaired by state president Umesh Singh Kushwaha, the meeting discussed the programme's framework, preparations and responsibilities for ensuring its successful organisation.

JD(U) National Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha, state ministers Leshi Singh and Shweta Gupta, Legislative Council Deputy Leader Lalan Kumar Saraf, Chief Whip Sanjay Kumar Singh 'Gandhi', headquarters in-charge Shambhu Kushwaha and several other party office-bearers attended the meeting.

Legislators, district presidents and representatives of various party wings were also present. Leshi Singh has been appointed coordinator of the programme.

Addressing the meeting, Jha called for showcasing the achievements of Nitish Kumar's government over the past two decades and highlighting their impact on people's lives.

He cited initiatives such as the bicycle scheme, Jeevika self-help groups and entrepreneurship programmes, directing party leaders to compile information about beneficiaries and prepare videos featuring their experiences.

Jha described Nitish Kumar as both a political leader and a social reformer, citing initiatives such as human chains to raise awareness about social issues.

He urged party workers to communicate the impact of the government's policies and public welfare schemes to people across Bihar.

Kushwaha said Bihar faced major challenges in law and order, education, healthcare, employment and infrastructure when Nitish Kumar assumed office on November 24, 2005.

He said the government subsequently pursued improvements in governance, development and welfare delivery, with a focus on reaching marginalised sections of society.

He directed district presidents to constitute preparatory committees, coordinate with different party wings and assign responsibilities.

The programmes should involve farmers, students, women, social workers, beneficiaries of reservation policies and pension schemes, among other groups.

Beneficiaries of government schemes should be identified and invited to share how the initiatives have affected their lives.

Leshi Singh said the programme was an important occasion for the party to highlight Nitish Kumar's work for Bihar's development and the welfare of different sections of society.

She assured the leadership that preparations would be undertaken with the involvement of party leaders and workers.

Saraf stressed the need to take information about the government's initiatives to every household, particularly to make younger generations aware of Bihar's earlier conditions and the changes witnessed over the years.

Sanjay Kumar Singh 'Gandhi' also urged party workers to ensure the success of the programmes, highlighting Nitish Kumar's emphasis on the rule of law and his efforts to connect with the public.

At the meeting, Kushwaha also congratulated Jha on representing India at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.