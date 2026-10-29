Gujarat: 320 Arrested In 257 Narcotics Cases In Surat This Year Ganja Tops List With 178 Cases

MENAFN - IANS) Surat, Oct 29 (IANS) Surat City Police registered 257 narcotics cases and arrested 320 people in 2026 so far, with cannabis accounting for the largest share of cases, according to data presented at a meeting of the Narco Coordination Centre (N-Cord) committee on Thursday.

The meeting, chaired by the Surat Police Commissioner Wabang Jamir, reviewed action taken against drug-related activities and discussed measures to improve coordination between government agencies to curb drug trafficking and related offences.

Of the 257 cases, 178 involved ganja, in which 219 people were arrested.

The police reported seizing 414 kg of ganja, valued at Rs 1.92 crore.

The remaining cases involved substances including MD drugs, hybrid ganja, brown sugar, heroin, opium, poppy husk, codeine syrup and intoxicating tablets.

According to the data, 54 cases involving MD drugs led to the arrest of 70 people, with 2.211 kg of the substance valued at Rs 75.08 lakh.

Six cases involving hybrid ganja resulted in the seizure of 778 grams, valued at Rs 27.23 lakh, and the arrest of seven people.

The figures also recorded one brown sugar case, involving seven grams valued at Rs 1.40 lakh, and five heroin cases involving 58 grams valued at Rs 11.75 lakh. Five opium cases involved 3.339 kg valued at Rs 16.46 lakh.

One case involving poppy husk led to the seizure of 1.767 kg valued at Rs 26,505. Three cases involving codeine syrup and one involving intoxicating tablets were also recorded.

The total value of the seized substances was reported at Rs 3.34 crore, with 320 arrests across the 257 cases.

The meeting also reviewed the work of the NDPS squads established at all police stations in Surat City on April 22, 2025, on the directions of the Police Commissioner.

The police said the squads had helped improve the detection of cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The N-Cord committee brings together representatives of 25 departments and agencies, including the district administration, Surat Municipal Corporation, Narcotics Control Bureau, Customs, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Central GST, Forest Department, education and agriculture departments, the Indian Coast Guard, health authorities, the Prohibition and Excise Department and the Intelligence Bureau.

The committee meets every month to review action taken during the preceding month, assess the prevailing drug situation and prepare an action plan for the next period.

Its agenda includes monitoring narcotics trafficking, exchanging intelligence and ensuring that departments share information, including small but potentially significant leads, to support coordinated enforcement.

The meeting sought to strengthen cooperation among the agencies so that information on narcotics-related activities could be exchanged more effectively and action taken through a coordinated effort.