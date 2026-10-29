Paramount Confirms Production Of Smile 3 With Director David Bruckner

Paramount Announces Smile 3

The much-awaited third instalment in the superhit 'Smile' franchise is finally in the works. According to Variety, Paramount has brought on board David Bruckner to direct and Nick Antosca to write the screenplay for 'Smile 3'. With the additions, they will take over Parker Finn, who created the series and will be a part of the sequel as a producer alongside Temple Hill. Jonathan Fass will serve as executive producer.

Director and Screenwriter Profiles

David Bruckner's Directorial Background

Bruckner's directorial credits include the 2022 'Hellraiser' reboot, 2017's psychological thriller 'The Ritual', and 2020's supernatural horror film 'The Night House'. The update comes at a time when Bruckner is busy writing and developing a reboot of the sci-fi horror classic 'The Blob ' for Warner Bros., as well as Universal's adaptation of 'The Caretaker', featuring Sydney Sweeney. He is also set to direct 'Mice' for A24.

Nick Antosca's Writing Credits

On the other hand, Antosca is known for creating Apple's miniseries 'Cape Fear' and co-creating Hulu's 'The Act', as well as writing 2021's 'Antlers' and the most recent Colleen Hoover adaptation 'Verity'.

Franchise Future and Plot Details

Coming to the 'Smile' instalment, plot details have been kept under wraps. The first film featured Sosie Bacon as a therapist who is haunted by hallucinations after witnessing a patient's death. The second film follows Naomi Scott as a pop singer who experiences a series of disturbing events on a tour. Since the 'Smile' films are known for functioning as a standalone story with new stars, it is yet to be known who will appear in the threequel.

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