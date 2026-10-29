Thailand Used Car Market Size And Share Analysis - Industry Trends And Growth Forecasts (2026-2031) Digital Platforms And Used Evs Propel 7.13% CAGR Toward USD 8.27 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Digital marketplaces, affordability and certified programs boost trust, while SUVs/MPVs lead demand and used EV adoption gains momentum

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Thailand Used Car - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Thailand used car market was valued at USD 5.51 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 5.86 billion in 2026 to USD 8.27 billion by 2031. The market is forecast to register a CAGR of 7.13% during 2026-2031, supported by growing demand for affordable mobility, expanding digital sales channels, and greater availability of pre-owned vehicles.

Cost-Conscious Consumers Support Used Car Demand

High household debt and elevated vehicle loan rejection rates are encouraging Thai consumers to consider affordable pre-owned vehicles. Models that are several years old can offer dependable transportation while helping buyers avoid the steep depreciation associated with new cars.

Increased vehicle repossessions have also enabled dealers to acquire inventory at lower prices than during the pandemic period, with some savings passed on to buyers. Meanwhile, weaker new pickup sales have expanded the supply of used trucks, creating more accessible options for rural operators and small businesses. The Bank of Thailand's Used Vehicle Price Index has rebounded, indicating that supply could tighten as new-car production gradually recovers. These conditions reinforce the Thailand used car market's role as a practical mobility alternative during economic uncertainty.

Digital Used-Car Marketplaces Gain Momentum

Online platforms are capturing a growing share of Thailand's used-car transactions and expanding faster than traditional offline channels. Digital marketplaces increasingly combine vehicle listings with financing, insurance renewal, maintenance scheduling, and inspection services, creating a more convenient purchasing experience.

Krungsri Auto's GO Auto Station provides a large vehicle inventory and accelerated loan approvals through its PromptStart workflow. Rising monthly active users have strengthened the platform's position in Thailand's used-car finance sector. Virtual inspection protocols and standardized grading are also helping reduce odometer fraud and improve buyer confidence.

Thailand's high level of smartphone adoption supports continued digital market growth. As online vehicle purchasing becomes more familiar, digital platforms are extending their reach beyond Bangkok into secondary cities, improving access to inventory and financing for a broader customer base.

Compliance Risks Remain a Market Restraint

Counterfeit and illegally imported vehicles continue to affect consumer confidence. Gray-market cars that bypass Thai Industrial Standards Institute certification can expose owners to registration denial and additional retrofitting costs required to meet safety regulations.

Although enforcement has strengthened, a substantial share of transactions still takes place through unorganized vendors with limited oversight. Buyers concerned about non-compliant vehicles may postpone purchases or choose certified platforms. This trend benefits organized dealers, but higher compliance and transaction costs could restrict demand among price-sensitive consumers.

Additional factors influencing the market include the expansion of OEM-backed certified-pre-owned programs, repatriated expat-owned vehicles entering the supply pool, and battery-health uncertainty affecting used electric vehicles and hybrids.

SUVs and Multi-Purpose Vehicles Lead the Market

Sport utility vehicles and multi-purpose vehicles represented 37.81% of used car sales volume in 2025 and are forecast to record a 7.15% CAGR through 2031. Demand is supported by spacious cabins, flexible seating, and suitability for both family travel and commercial activity. Sedans continue to lose ground as crossovers offer similar fuel economy, while hatchbacks retain demand in urban areas where parking space is limited.

Families can use these vehicles for weekday commuting and weekend travel, while small and medium-sized enterprises can adapt them for light cargo transportation. Chinese-brand sport utility vehicles entering off-lease cycles are expected to increase available inventory. Used pickup supply also remains elevated following the sharp decline in new pickup sales recorded in October 2024.

Petrol Remains Dominant as Used Electric Vehicles Expand

Petrol vehicles accounted for 63.47% of used-car transactions in 2025. However, battery electric vehicles are projected to be the fastest-growing fuel segment, with a 7.24% CAGR through 2031. Diesel demand is easing as Euro-5 requirements increase compliance costs, while hybrids provide an alternative for consumers concerned about electric vehicle range.

Used battery electric vehicle supply is expected to grow as vehicles registered in 2025 begin entering the trade-in market. BYD's Rayong manufacturing facility and Thailand's EV 3.0 incentives through 2026 will also support future availability. Nevertheless, uncertainty surrounding battery condition continues to affect resale liquidity. Wider adoption of standardized battery grading and inspection practices could strengthen confidence and accelerate growth in Thailand's used electric vehicle market.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Cost-Conscious Consumers Amid Economic Headwinds

4.2.2 Rapid Rise of Digital Used-Car Marketplaces

4.2.3 Diverse Model Availability Across Price-Points

4.2.4 Usage-Based Insurance and Fintech Lending Boosting Affordability

4.2.5 Expansion of OEM-Backed Certified-Pre-Owned Programmes

4.2.6 Repatriated Expat-Owned Vehicles Enlarging Supply Pool

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stricter AI-Driven Credit-Scoring Limiting Auto Loans

4.3.2 Fragmented Vehicle-History and Odometer Fraud

4.3.3 Counterfeit and Illegally Imported Vehicles

4.3.4 Battery-Health Uncertainty in Used EVs and Hybrids

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value (USD) and Volume (Units))

5.1 By Vehicle Type

5.1.1 Hatchbacks

5.1.2 Sedans

5.1.3 Sport Utility Vehicle and Multi-Purpose Vehicle

5.1.4 Luxury Cars

5.2 By Fuel Type

5.2.1 Petrol

5.2.2 Diesel

5.2.3 Hybrid Electric

5.2.4 Battery Electric

5.2.5 Others

5.3 By Booking Type

5.3.1 Online

5.3.2 Offline

5.4 By Vendor Type

5.4.1 Organized

5.4.2 Unorganized

5.5 By Vehicle Age

5.5.1 0 - 2 Years

5.5.2 3 - 8 Years

5.5.3 More than 8 Years

5.6 By Price Band (USD)

5.6.1 Less than 10,000

5.6.2 10,001 - 20,000

5.6.3 More than 20,000

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (Includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for Key Companies, Products and Services, SWOT Analysis, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Carsome Thailand

6.4.2 CARS24 Thailand

6.4.3 Carro Thailand

6.4.4 Toyota Sure

6.4.5 Honda Certified Used Car

6.4.6 iCarAsia / One2Car

6.4.7 SiamMotorworld

6.4.8 Motors.co.th

6.4.9 Chobrod.com

6.4.10 Fast2car.com

6.4.11 GuruCar Thailand

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-space and Unmet-need Assessment

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