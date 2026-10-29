Preclinical CRO - Global Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 AI Adoption And Outsourcing Propel Revenue To USD 11.74 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Preclinical CRO - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The global preclinical contract research organization (CRO) market is estimated at USD 8.20 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 11.74 billion by 2031. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.45% during the 2026-2031 forecast period, supported by increasing pharmaceutical research and development expenditure, expanding drug pipelines, and sustained demand for specialized outsourced testing.

Rising Pharmaceutical R&D Expenditure Drives Outsourcing

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are directing more research spending toward external preclinical service providers as they seek to reduce fixed infrastructure costs and access specialized capabilities. Pfizer committed USD 10.7-11.7 billion to R&D in 2025 while closing internal toxicology laboratories and redirecting resources toward digital pathology. CROs subsequently absorbed an estimated 35-40% of toxicology workflows as oncology and rare-disease developers increasingly selected flexible, project-based preclinical packages.

NIH extramural funding reached USD 22.3 billion, with 18% allocated to IND-enabling research requiring GLP-compliant endpoints. Small biotechnology companies also accounted for 62% of U.S. IND filings in 2024, strengthening demand beyond large pharmaceutical pipelines. These trends are improving the pricing and scheduling position of qualified preclinical CROs while encouraging sponsors to establish preferred-provider relationships.

Expanding Drug Pipelines Increase Preclinical Testing Demand

More than 8,200 active preclinical programs were underway in 2025, including approximately 1,450 cell and gene therapy candidates, representing a 22% increase from 2023. Revised EMA guidance for advanced therapy medicinal products now requires two-species vector shedding studies, increasing workloads for CROs with gene therapy expertise.

Additional pipeline growth is coming from GLP-1 receptor agonists and APOE4-targeted therapies, which contributed 340 new programs requiring multi-species toxicology, bioanalysis, and central nervous system penetration testing. Chinese sponsors initiated approximately 1,100 programs and increasingly partnered with Western CROs to obtain data packages suitable for multiple regulatory markets. This broader pipeline is tightening GLP capacity and accelerating investment in new facilities and testing resources.

Toxicology Testing Maintains Market Leadership

Toxicology testing accounted for 40.55% of the preclinical CRO market in 2025 due to its essential role in IND-enabling submissions under ICH M3(R2). Repeat-dose studies in two species remain common, although organ-on-chip platforms are beginning to replace selected exploratory activities.

Safety pharmacology is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.25%, driven by heightened concern about cardiovascular liabilities and increased demand for hERG channel and QT interval investigations. The market for safety pharmacology services is forecast to double by 2031 as more sponsors conduct conscious telemetered dog studies for kinase inhibitor programs.

Bioanalysis and DMPK studies also remain critical for complex therapies such as antibody-drug conjugates. These products require specialized LC-MS/MS capabilities to quantify intact antibodies and payloads. Integrated IND-Ready packages that combine formulation, DMPK, and toxicology services are gaining adoption because they simplify procurement, improve coordination, and provide greater cost predictability.

AI-Enabled Models and Data Challenges Shape Market Development

Adoption of AI-enabled In-Silico models, organ-on-chip technologies, and microphysiological systems is creating hybrid preclinical workflows. Sponsors can screen multiple candidates using alternative models before advancing selected compounds into GLP studies, helping reduce late-stage attrition. The FDA-qualified Liver-Chip can replace some exploratory hepatotoxicity studies, but full animal testing packages remain necessary for many global regulatory submissions. Genotoxicity assessment is also shifting partly toward in-silico QSAR methods, although confirmatory Ames and micronucleus testing continue to support wet-lab demand.

Data standardization remains a significant market constraint. SEND validation errors affected 38% of IND submissions in 2024, contributing to resubmissions and adding 30-60 days to FDA review timelines. Proprietary laboratory information management systems can make it difficult to combine data from multiple CRO partners, leading to budget overruns of 15-20% when sponsors must manually reconcile histopathology and clinical pathology datasets. Limited participation in industry-wide data interoperability initiatives continues to encourage consolidation around preferred-provider panels.

North America Leads as Asia-Pacific Records Faster Growth

North America generated 45.13% of global preclinical CRO market revenue in 2025. The region benefits from proximity to the FDA, AAALAC-certified infrastructure, established scientific expertise, and study initiation timelines of four to six weeks following contract execution.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.81% through 2031, supported by China's duty-free import policies, India's alignment with ICH guidelines, competitive operating costs, and expanding testing capacity. Cross-border demand is also influencing CRO site strategies, with many Western sponsors conducting exploratory work in Asia-Pacific while placing pivotal GLP studies in North America or Europe to facilitate regulatory audits.

Europe remains important for large-animal cardiovascular pharmacology, particularly conscious telemetered dog studies that can become rate-limiting for kinase inhibitor development. South America and the Middle East & Africa remain at earlier stages of adoption, although investment in accredited facilities indicates emerging regional opportunities. Across all markets, CROs that deliver consistent data standards, regulatory compliance, advanced models, and integrated services are positioned to benefit from sustained preclinical outsourcing demand.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing R&D expenditure in drug discovery

4.2.2 Expansion of preclinical pipelines

4.2.3 Cost & time efficiency from outsourcing

4.2.4 Adoption of AI-enabled in-silico models

4.2.5 Demand for CRO capabilities in advanced therapies

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of standardization & data interoperability

4.3.2 Stringent regulatory & animal-welfare compliance

4.3.3 Shortage of skilled in-vivo pharmacology talent

4.4 Regulatory Landscape

4.5 Technological Outlook

4.6 Porter's Five Forces

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.6.5 Industry Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 By Service

5.1.1 Toxicology Testing

5.1.2 Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies

5.1.3 Safety Pharmacology

5.1.4 Other Services

5.2 By Model Type

5.2.1 Patient-Derived Organoid (PDO) Models

5.2.2 Patient-Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models

5.2.3 In-silico / AI-Driven Models

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Biopharma & Pharma Companies

5.3.2 Academic & Research Institutes

5.3.3 Other End Users

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 South Korea

5.4.3.5 Australia

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.3.1 Altasciences Company Inc.

6.3.2 BioDuro-Sundia

6.3.3 Charles River Laboratories

6.3.4 Crown Bioscience Inc.

6.3.5 Envigo (part of Inotiv)

6.3.6 Eurofins Scientific

6.3.7 ICON plc

6.3.8 Inotiv Inc.

6.3.9 ITR Laboratories Canada Inc.

6.3.10 Labcorp Drug Development (Covance)

6.3.11 Medpace Holdings Inc.

6.3.12 NorthEast BioAnalytical Laboratories LLC

6.3.13 Parexel International Corporation

6.3.14 PharmaLegacy Laboratories

6.3.15 Pharmaron

6.3.16 SGS SA

6.3.17 Syngene International

6.3.18 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (PPD)

6.3.19 WuXi AppTec

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-need Assessment

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