Dime Supports Local Moriches Bay Project

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Commercial Bancshares, Inc. (the“Company” or“Dime”) (NYSE: DCOM), announced today that it is supporting the Moriches Bay project again this year. The project is a not-for-profit organization committed to improving water quality and restoring the natural balance of Moriches, through oyster restoration, raising public awareness, and engaging local communities for support.

ABOUT DIME COMMERCIAL BANCSHARES, INC.

Dime Commercial Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Commercial Bank, a New York State-charted trust company with approximately $15 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share on Greater Long Island (1).

Investor Relations Contact:

Avinash Reddy

Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909

Email: ...

1 Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for commercial banks with less than $20 billion in assets.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated.