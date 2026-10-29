Saudi Arabia Structural Steel Fabrication Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2031 Vision 2030 Giga-Projects Propel Market To USD 3.71 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Automation, CNC machining, BIM and modular prefabrication boost yield and cut labor, while local-content compliance and indexed contracts help secure orders and protect margins

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Saudi Arabia Structural Steel Fabrication - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia structural steel fabrication market was valued at USD 2.65 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 2.81 billion in 2026 to USD 3.71 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.77% during the 2026-2031 forecast period, supported by Vision 2030 infrastructure investment, giga-project construction, industrial expansion, and rising demand for domestically fabricated steel components.

Vision 2030 Infrastructure Pipeline Accelerates Structural Steel Demand

Saudi Arabia's multibillion-dollar public infrastructure pipeline is moving rapidly into active construction. Major developments such as the Riyadh Metro, Diriyah Gate, and the 1,500-kilometer Land Bridge are generating sustained demand for beams, columns, plate-worked girders, trusses, and other above-ground steel structures.

Metro extensions are expected to require more than 100,000 tonnes of beams and plate-worked girders for stations and viaducts. Meanwhile, the USD 9.9 billion allocation for NEOM infrastructure through 2026 provides a multi-year order pipeline for fabricators capable of delivering seismic-rated structural members within demanding construction schedules.

Saudi steel fabrication companies are expanding their capabilities through investments in CNC bending, rotary drilling, robotic welding, and automated production systems. These technologies improve first-pass yield, reduce production cycles, and allow customized structural components to be manufactured domestically without extensive subcontracting. Stronger local capacity also reduces exposure to geopolitical disruptions affecting international steel supply routes.

Giga-Projects Drive Modular Fabrication and Automation

NEOM, Qiddiya, and the Red Sea Project have entered major vertical construction phases, creating synchronized demand for modular frames and repeatable structural assemblies. This shift favors automated fabrication methods over labor-intensive onsite assembly.

Samsung C&T's onsite prefabrication facilities at NEOM have reduced field welding hours by approximately 40%, highlighting the productivity benefits of automation. Qiddiya's retractable-roof stadium is expected to require 15,000 tonnes of tubular hollow sections and pin-jointed trusses, creating opportunities for large Saudi fabrication yards with advanced production capacity.

Contractors are also increasing inventories of cut-to-length beams and pre-drilled plates to protect project schedules. Although this approach raises working capital requirements, it helps limit delays and contractual penalties. Fabricators offering reliable delivery, digital production workflows, and available capacity are increasingly favored by prime contractors.

Steel Cost Volatility Creates Operational Challenges

Volatility in billet, scrap, and freight costs remains a significant market restraint. Red Sea security disruptions increased war-risk premiums and lifted spot freight rates from Asia to Jeddah from approximately USD 500 to USD 2,500 per TEU. These changes added roughly USD 75 per tonne to landed steel costs.

Re-routing shipments through Dammam can reduce exposure to affected maritime routes, but it adds inland transportation costs and approximately three days to delivery schedules. In response, structural steel fabricators are negotiating inflation-index clauses and maintaining larger safety stocks to protect margins and delivery commitments.

Additional market growth is supported by downstream oil-&-gas and petrochemical capacity additions linked to Aramco decarbonization initiatives. Stricter IKTVA requirements and "Made-in-Saudi" local-content quotas are also stimulating domestic fabrication demand. However, the ongoing shortage of certified welders and fabricators continues to constrain production capacity as Saudization changes the available labor pool.

Heavy Sections Lead as Custom-built Modules Record Faster Growth

Heavy sections accounted for 38% of Saudi Arabia structural steel fabrication market revenue in 2025. Their leadership reflects extensive use in towers, bridges, industrial facilities, metro viaducts, and petrochemical pipe racks. These applications depend on high-capacity load-bearing components that cannot readily be replaced by lighter materials.

Custom-built modules and skids are forecast to expand at a CAGR of 7.11%, making them one of the fastest-growing product categories. Giga-project contractors increasingly specify off-site assemblies to address onsite labor limitations, improve dimensional accuracy, and reduce construction time. Robotic welding, CNC machining, and BIM-enabled coordination allow fabricators to integrate structural frames, piping, and electrical systems into turnkey packages.

Demand is also rising for precision plate-work used in reactor supports, long-span bridges, and large trusses. The Land Bridge rail project alone is forecast to consume approximately 200,000 tonnes of girders and gantry structures by 2029. Tubular and hollow structural sections will benefit from seismic-rated developments, while light sections will remain important in residential and low-rise commercial construction. Advanced nesting software will help diversified fabrication yards optimize cutting plans, minimize scrap, and increase production yield across these expanding applications.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Expanding multibillion-dollar infrastructure pipeline under Vision 2030 funding acceleration

4.2.2 Fast-track execution of giga-projects (NEOM, Red Sea, Qiddiya) reaching full construction phase

4.2.3 Boom in downstream oil-&-gas and petrochemical capacity additions linked to Aramco decarbonization

4.2.4 Stricter IKTVA and "Made-in-Saudi" local-content quotas stimulating domestic fabrication demand

4.2.5 Uptake of BIM-enabled modular construction and automated shop-floor robotics to cut project lead-times

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Spike-and-dip volatility in billet & scrap import costs amid Red Sea and Black Sea logistics disruptions

4.3.2 Ongoing shortage of certified welders/fabricators as Saudization drains expatriate labor pool

4.3.3 Prolonged payment cycles and retentions on public megaprojects straining fabricator working capital

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, USD Billion)

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Heavy Sections (Beams & Columns)

5.1.2 Light Section & Cold-Formed Members

5.1.3 Tubular & Hollow Structural Sections (HSS)

5.1.4 Plate-worked Girders & Trusses

5.1.5 Custom-built Modules & Skids

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Construction

5.2.1.1 Commercial Buildings

5.2.1.2 Residential Buildings

5.2.1.3 Industrial Buildings

5.2.1.4 Transport Infrastructure (roads, bridges, metro)

5.2.2 Power & Energy (utilities & renewables)

5.2.3 Oil & Gas

5.2.4 Manufacturing & Industrial Equipment

5.2.5 Automotive & Rail Systems

5.2.6 Other Industries (Mining, Shipbuilding, Defense, Agri-food, Telecom)

5.3 By Fabrication Process

5.3.1 Cutting (laser, plasma, water-jet, saw, shear)

5.3.2 Bending & Forming (press-brake, roll, rotary)

5.3.3 Welding (TIG, MIG, SMAW, spot)

5.3.4 Machining (milling, turning, drilling, CNC)

5.3.5 Casting & Forging

5.3.6 Surface Treatment & Finishing

5.3.7 Assembly & Modular Integration

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 Riyadh Province

5.4.2 Makkah Province (Jeddah, Mecca)

5.4.3 Eastern Province (Dammam, Jubail)

5.4.4 Rest of Saudi Arabia

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products & Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Attieh Steel

6.4.2 Zamil Steel

6.4.3 Arabian International Company (AIC Steel)

6.4.4 Mabani Steel

6.4.5 Al-Tuwairqi Steel & Manufacturing

6.4.6 Gulf Specialized Works

6.4.7 Saudi Building Systems Mfg. Co.

6.4.8 International Building Systems Factory Co. Ltd.

6.4.9 Rezayat Heavy Industries

6.4.10 National Steel Company (NASCO)

6.4.11 SteelFab Industries

6.4.12 Hi-Tech Steel Industries

6.4.13 Al-Reyami Steel

6.4.14 Al-Shafar Steel Engineering

6.4.15 Steel Products Co. (STEPCO)

6.4.16 Saudi Steel Pipe Company (SSP)

6.4.17 Pan Gulf Steel

6.4.18 Al-Jazera Steel Products

6.4.19 Absal Steel

6.4.20 A.S. Husseini & Partner Contracting Co.

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-need Assessment

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