Europe Genetic Testing: Market Share, Industry Trends, Growth Forecasts, And Competitive Analysis, 2026-2031 NGS And Population Screening Propel Market To USD 12.29 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Genetic Testing - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The Europe genetic testing market is expected to expand from USD 6.82 billion in 2025 to USD 7.52 billion in 2026 before reaching USD 12.29 billion by 2031. The market is forecast to record a 10.31% CAGR from 2026-2031, supported by the growing clinical use of genomic testing, expanding public screening programs, falling sequencing costs, and rising demand for hereditary cancer diagnostics.

NGS-Based Testing Gains Momentum Across European Healthcare Systems

European healthcare systems are increasing reimbursement for next-generation sequencing tumor panels and rare-disease testing. These comprehensive panels can deliver diagnostic yields above 40%, compared with approximately 25% for sequential single-gene tests. Greater reimbursement clarity is encouraging laboratories to expand capacity, increase reagent purchases, and invest in cloud-based bioinformatics platforms connected with electronic clinical records.

Germany's Molecular Tumor Board network supports comprehensive genomic profiling for patients with advanced cancers. In the United Kingdom, the NHS offers free BRCA screening to Jewish women over 30, highlighting a broader policy shift toward preventive genomics and earlier identification of inherited cancer risks. Diagnostic manufacturers are responding with CE-IVD marked assays that combine tumor mutation burden, microsatellite instability, and gene-fusion profiling in one test run.

Newborn and Population Genomic Screening Programs Expand

Government-backed newborn and population screening initiatives are creating further growth opportunities for the Europe genetic testing market. Belgium's BabyDetect initiative screens newborns for more than 200 disorders, supported by EUR 25 million in federal funding. The program provides results within two weeks and improves early identification of treatable metabolic and immunodeficiency conditions.

The UK's Newborn Genomes Programme is sequencing 200,000 babies to evaluate actionable genetic variants that may benefit from early interventions, including enzyme-replacement therapies and dietary changes. These initiatives also use support from Screen4Care, a EUR 15 million Horizon Europe grant designed to standardize genomic data pipelines across seven member states. Available data indicate a 35% increase in the early detection of rare diseases, strengthening demand for high-throughput sequencing systems and variant-interpretation software.

Reimbursement Delays Remain a Market Restraint

Despite strong demand, inconsistent reimbursement processes continue to limit equitable access to genetic testing. Italian providers may wait 18-24 months for reimbursement decisions, approximately three times longer than providers in Germany or the Netherlands. In Spain, laboratories must navigate separate coverage criteria across 17 autonomous regions.

The 2024 joint EU Health Technology Assessment Regulation is intended to harmonize evaluation requirements. However, its transitional overlap with IVDR requirements is increasing documentation workloads and extending market entry timelines for pharmacogenomics tests and broad tumor panels. In markets with delayed public coverage, providers often depend on private payments or research funding, restricting testing volumes and reducing opportunities to achieve economies of scale.

Additional factors shaping market development include European investment in sequencing infrastructure, the rising prevalence of hereditary cancers, increasing demand for BRCA and multigene tests, and a shortage of certified genetic counselors. Limited counseling capacity can delay testing, complicate result interpretation, and reduce patient uptake.

Technology Segment Analysis

Next-generation sequencing accounted for 40.62% of the Europe genetic testing market in 2025, reflecting its established role in oncology, rare-disease diagnostics, and multigene analysis. Polymerase chain reaction platforms are projected to achieve the fastest segment growth at a 10.91% CAGR, driven by hospital demand for rapid neonatal sepsis and pharmacogenomics testing where same-day clinical decisions are essential.

Hospital laboratories are increasingly adopting dual-platform workflows that use next-generation sequencing for comprehensive genomic analysis and polymerase chain reaction testing for urgent cases. This approach also supports operational continuity during equipment maintenance. EU IVDR compliance is favoring suppliers with integrated quality-management documentation, while smaller manufacturers are forming partnerships with multinational distributors. Reagent-rental agreements are also lowering initial equipment costs and helping mid-size pathology networks adopt advanced genetic testing technologies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing adoption of NGS-based comprehensive panels by European healthcare systems

4.2.2 Expansion of newborn and population genomic screening programs in EU states

4.2.3 Falling sequencing costs due to European infrastructure investments

4.2.4 Rising prevalence of hereditary cancers driving demand for BRCA & multigene tests

4.2.5 EU IVDR prompting shift to high-quality CE-IVD test kits creating replacement demand

4.2.6 Cross-border tele-genetics services enabling access in underserved Eastern Europe

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Delays in reimbursement approvals across national health insurers

4.3.2 Shortage of certified genetic counselors limiting test uptake

4.3.3 Data sovereignty rules complicating pan-European genomic data sharing

4.3.4 Scarcity of validated polygenic risk scores for non-European ancestries in Europe's migrant populations

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts

5.1 By Technology (Value)

5.1.1 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

5.1.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

5.1.3 Microarray

5.1.4 Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)

5.1.5 Sanger Sequencing

5.1.6 Other Technologies

5.2 By Application (Value)

5.2.1 Cancer Diagnosis & Prognosis

5.2.2 Cardiovascular Disease Diagnosis

5.2.3 Neurological Disorder Diagnosis

5.2.4 Ancestry & Wellness

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 By End User (Value)

5.3.1 Hospitals & Clinics

5.3.2 Diagnostic Laboratories

5.3.3 Academic & Research Institutes

5.3.4 Direct-to-Consumer Companies

5.3.5 Other End Users

5.4 Europe

5.4.1 Germany

5.4.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3 France

5.4.4 Italy

5.4.5 Spain

5.4.6 Rest of Europe

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles {(includes Global level Overview, Market level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)}

6.3.1 23andMe Holding Co.

6.3.2 Agilent Technologies Inc.

6.3.3 BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.

6.3.4 Quest Diagnostics

6.3.5 Centogene N.V.

6.3.6 Danaher Corporation

6.3.7 Dante Labs

6.3.8 Eurofins Scientific

6.3.9 Kaneka Corporation

6.3.10 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

6.3.11 GeneFirst Ltd.

6.3.12 Genedrive plc

6.3.13 Genomics England

6.3.14 Guardant Health Europe

6.3.15 Illumina Inc.

6.3.16 Invitae Corporation

6.3.17 LGC Biosearch Technologies

6.3.18 Myriad Genetics Inc.

6.3.19 Medicover Diagnostics

6.3.20 Novogene Europe

6.3.21 Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc

6.3.22 Qiagen N.V.

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & unmet-need assessment

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