Canada Used Car Market - Size, Share, Industry Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Market To Reach USD 26.19 Billion As CPO, Digital Sales, And Suvs Drive Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maximize margins with CPO vehicles, prioritize SUVs and regional inventory, use digital sales and instant trade-ins, and retain affordable sedans to stabilize volume

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Canada Used Car - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Canadian used car market was valued at USD 17.82 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 18.90 billion in 2026 to USD 26.19 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.74% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2031, supported by the widening price gap between new and pre-owned vehicles, the expansion of Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) programs, and increasing adoption of digital automotive marketplaces.

Expansion of OEM-Backed Certified Pre-Owned Programs

Automotive brands including Toyota, Honda, BMW, and Subaru are expanding their Certified Pre-Owned programs across Canada. These initiatives direct off-lease vehicles into nationwide digital storefronts and provide buyers with multi-point inspections, factory warranties, and greater confidence in vehicle condition. The trend is contributing to strong growth in the 0- to 2-year-old vehicle category.

Large dealer groups are also using digital retail platforms to connect inventory across provinces. Customers can identify and reserve vehicles outside their local markets before completing much of the purchasing process remotely. As CPO programs expand beyond luxury vehicles into mainstream sedans, crossovers, and SUVs, organized dealers are expected to strengthen their position in the Canadian used car market.

Used Vehicles Benefit from New Car Price Inflation

Used vehicle prices remain substantially lower than the manufacturer suggested retail prices of comparable new models. Elevated financing costs and pressure on household budgets are encouraging Canadian consumers to prioritize affordability and monthly payment levels. This environment continues to support demand for mechanically reliable, higher-mileage vehicles, particularly SUVs and pickup trucks in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Digital price transparency tools have become increasingly important to sales conversion. Platforms that allow shoppers to compare vehicle prices, financing terms, ownership history, and estimated monthly payments are helping buyers make more informed decisions. The growing availability of vehicle-history reports and inspection information is also improving trust throughout the purchasing process.

SUVs Lead Canada Used Car Sales

Sport utility vehicles accounted for 52.61% of used vehicle sales volume in 2025 and are forecast to expand at a CAGR of 9.44% through 2031. Demand is being driven by cargo capacity, perceived safety, winter traction, and broad availability across different price categories. SUVs are expected to remain the leading revenue and profit contributor for used car dealers across Canadian provinces.

Pickup trucks continue to represent an important share of sales in Alberta and Saskatchewan, reflecting regional transportation needs and consumer preferences. Sedans remain relevant for affordability-focused buyers, although supply is being affected as manufacturers discontinue selected mid-size models. Hatchbacks continue to attract interest primarily in densely populated urban markets.

Dealers are responding by allocating more inventory to crossovers, body-on-frame SUVs, and off-road-capable vehicles while maintaining affordable sedans for budget-conscious customers. CPO coverage for popular utility models is enabling sellers to achieve higher prices without significantly reducing sales speed.

Newer Used Vehicles Offer Strong Growth Potential

Vehicles aged 3-to-5-year represented 40.32% of the market in 2025, making this the largest vehicle age category. Meanwhile, the 0-to-2-year segment is projected to record an 11.22% CAGR through 2031 as OEM-backed CPO networks continue to expand.

Organized dealers are using transferable warranties, inspection programs, and reliable off-lease supply channels to justify price premiums and reduce perceived mechanical risk. However, limited availability is placing upward pressure on wholesale and auction prices. Instant trade-in platforms are becoming increasingly valuable inventory sources by simplifying vehicle appraisal, acquisition, and pickup processes.

The shift toward online marketplaces, improved vehicle-history transparency, and stronger demand for newer pre-owned vehicles will support continued market expansion. However, differences in provincial rules governing fully-digital vehicle transfers may limit the pace of online transaction growth. Despite these challenges, affordability, digital retail adoption, and demand for SUVs are expected to keep the Canadian used car market on a positive growth trajectory through 2031.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Accelerating Consumer Shift to Online Used-Vehicle Marketplaces

4.2.2 Advanced Battery-Health Diagnostics Boosting Confidence in Used Electric Vehicles (EVs)

4.2.3 Expansion of Original Equipment Manufacturer-Backed Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Programs

4.2.4 Growing Availability of Vehicle-History and Inspection Transparency

4.2.5 Favorable Price Differential Versus New Vehicles Amid Inflation

4.2.6 Provincial Incentive Stacking Enabling Trade-In Credits for Low-Emission Cars

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Intensifying Competition from Large Dealer Groups and Classifieds Portals

4.3.2 Limited Stock of Late-Model Vehicles Post-Pandemic Supply Crunch

4.3.3 Persistent Concerns Around Odometer Fraud and Vehicle Condition

4.3.4 Patch-Work Provincial Rules on Fully-Digital Vehicle Transfers

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porters Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value (USD) and Volume (Units))

5.1 By Vehicle Type

5.1.1 Hatchbacks

5.1.2 Sedans

5.1.3 Sport Utility Vehicles

5.1.4 Multi-Purpose Vehicles

5.1.5 Others (convertibles, coupes, crossovers, sports cars)

5.2 By Vehicle Age

5.2.1 0 - 2 Years

5.2.2 3 - 5 Years

5.2.3 6 - 8 Years

5.2.4 9 - 12 Years

5.2.5 Above 12 Years

5.3 By Price Segment

5.3.1 Under USD 5,000

5.3.2 USD 5,000 - 9,999

5.3.3 USD 10,000 - 14,999

5.3.4 USD 15,000 - 19,999

5.3.5 USD 20,000 - 29,999

5.3.6 USD 30,000 and Above

5.4 By Vendor Type

5.4.1 Organized

5.4.2 Unorganized

5.5 By Fuel Type

5.5.1 Petrol

5.5.2 Diesel

5.5.3 Hybrid

5.5.4 Electric

5.5.5 LPG / CNG / Others

5.6 By Sales Channel

5.6.1 Online

5.6.1.1 Digital Classified Portals

5.6.1.2 Pure-play e-Retailers

5.6.1.3 OEM-Certified Stores

5.6.2 Offline

5.6.2.1 OEM-Franchised Dealers

5.6.2.2 Multi-brand Independent Dealers

5.6.2.3 Physical Auction Houses

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (Includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 TRADER Corporation

6.4.2 AutoCanada

6.4.3 Kijiji Autos

6.4.4 Canada Drives

6.4.5 CarGurus

6.4.6 Clutch

6.4.7 CarDoor

6.4.8 Go Auto

6.4.9 HGregoire

6.4.10 Carpages.ca

6.4.11 Carfax

6.4.12 Shift Auto Group

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

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