Canada Heat Pump Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Incentives And Decarbonization Drive Growth To USD 3.06 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stack rebates with time-of-use rates and demand-response payments; prioritize air-source or hybrid systems to lower upfront costs, energy bills and payback periods

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Canada Heat Pump - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Canada heat pump market is projected to grow from USD 2.32 billion in 2025 to USD 2.44 billion in 2026, reaching USD 3.06 billion by 2031. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.63% from 2026 to 2031, supported by government incentives, building decarbonization mandates, rising energy costs, and continued improvements in cold-climate heat pump performance.

Government Incentives and Decarbonization Policies Support Market Growth

Federal and provincial programs continue to improve the affordability of heat pump installations across Canada. Rebates offered through the Canada Greener Homes programs have supported more than 280,000 units since 2020, while a recent survey found that 60% of buyers used at least one incentive. In certain provinces, utility rebates supplement federal funding and can reduce upfront costs by as much as 50%.

The 2025 National Building Code introduces six greenhouse-gas performance tiers, providing provinces with a structured path toward lower-emission buildings. Hydro-rich provinces can achieve Level A compliance by selecting electric heat pumps, and British Columbia and Quebec have indicated plans to adopt higher tiers. Municipal bylaws that limit building emissions are also encouraging developers to install electric heating systems during construction rather than undertake more expensive retrofits later.

Energy Prices Strengthen the Case for Heat Pump Adoption

Volatile fuel prices are accelerating the transition from heating oil and natural gas to electric heat pumps. Atlantic Canadian households have increasingly replaced oil-based heating as fuel surcharges and global oil price fluctuations raise annual operating expenses. In Ontario, time-of-use electricity rates and demand-response payment pilots are helping shorten payback periods, supporting adoption in suburbs where natural gas has historically dominated.

Despite favorable operating economics, high equipment and installation costs remain a significant constraint. Installed prices for air-source systems typically range from CAD 5,000 to CAD 25,000, while ground-source projects can reach CAD 40,000. Air-to-water systems may carry an additional 20-40% premium because they require buffer tanks and hydronic controls. A2L refrigerant safety requirements, technician certification, and a shortage of qualified installers can further increase project costs, particularly in regions with limited subsidy coverage.

Air Source Systems Maintain Market Leadership

Air source heat pumps accounted for 82.58% of the market in 2025 due to their lower installation costs, flexible configurations, and simpler permitting requirements. Hybrid air-source systems connected to gas furnaces are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.17%. These systems allow homeowners to reduce emissions while maintaining backup heating during extreme cold.

Hybrid adoption is particularly strong in Alberta and Saskatchewan, where dual-fuel switching near -10 C can lower operating costs without placing additional pressure on carbon-intensive electricity grids. Regulatory tiers C and D recognize the role of hybrid systems, creating a defined pathway for their use as provinces balance building electrification with grid capacity and reliability.

Water source and ground source heat pumps remain smaller market segments but offer strong potential for district-energy systems, institutional campuses, rural properties, and new residential developments. Projects such as Toronto's lake-loop integration demonstrate how centralized heat pump infrastructure can support low-carbon heating in dense urban areas. Ground systems with seasonal coefficients of performance above 4.0 are also attractive for projects able to finance long-life borefields.

Air-to-Water Technology Gains Momentum in Commercial Retrofits

Air-to-air heat pumps generated 58.12% of market revenue in 2025, reflecting strong demand for ducted and ductless residential retrofits. Air-to-water technology is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.02% as commercial building owners seek lower-carbon alternatives that can retain existing radiator and hydronic distribution systems.

New air-to-water designs can deliver leaving-water temperatures of 60-70 C, improving their suitability for older buildings. Manufacturers are also introducing cascade compressor systems designed to operate at -20 C while supplying water at 60 C. Refrigerants such as R32 and R290 may further improve system efficiency and help narrow upfront cost differences. Together, these advances are expected to expand heat pump adoption across Canada's residential, commercial, institutional, and district-energy markets.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Government Incentives and Decarbonization Mandates

4.2.2 Rising Energy Prices Driving Cost-Savings Adoption

4.2.3 Cold-Climate Heat Pump Performance Improvements

4.2.4 Provincial Carbon Pricing Raising Fossil-Fuel Heating Costs

4.2.5 Smart Grid Demand-Response Incentives for HVAC Loads

4.2.6 Natural Refrigerant (R290 / R744) Adoption Ahead of 2025 HFC Phase-Down

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Up-Front Equipment and Installation Costs

4.3.2 Skilled Labor Shortage for Certified Installers

4.3.3 Electric-Grid Capacity Constraints During Peak Winter

4.3.4 Consumer Misperceptions About Cold-Climate Performance

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.8 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Source Type

5.1.1 Air Source

5.1.2 Water Source

5.1.3 Ground Source

5.1.4 Hybrid

5.2 By Technology

5.2.1 Air-to-Air

5.2.2 Air-to-Water

5.2.3 Water-to-Water

5.2.4 Ground-to-Water

5.3 By Capacity

5.3.1 Below 10 kW

5.3.2 10-50 kW

5.3.3 50-200 kW

5.3.4 Above 200 kW

5.4 By Application

5.4.1 Space Heating

5.4.2 Space Cooling

5.4.3 Domestic and Sanitary Hot Water

5.4.4 Industrial and Process Heating

5.4.5 Other Applications

5.5 By End User

5.5.1 Residential

5.5.2 Commercial

5.5.3 Industrial

5.6 By Installation

5.6.1 New Installation

5.6.2 Retrofit

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Vendor Positioning Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Daikin Industries Ltd.

6.4.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

6.4.3 Carrier Corporation

6.4.4 Trane Technologies plc

6.4.5 Johnson Controls International plc

6.4.6 Lennox International Inc.

6.4.7 LG Electronics Inc.

6.4.8 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

6.4.9 Panasonic Corporation

6.4.10 Fujitsu General Ltd.

6.4.11 NIBE Industrier AB

6.4.12 Glen Dimplex Group

6.4.13 Stiebel Eltron GmbH & Co. KG

6.4.14 Bosch Thermotechnology GmbH

6.4.15 Rheem Manufacturing Company

6.4.16 WaterFurnace International Inc.

6.4.17 ClimateMaster Inc.

6.4.18 Enertech Global LLC

6.4.19 Viessmann Climate Solutions SE

6.4.20 Arctic Heat Pumps Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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