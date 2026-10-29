Teleskope Now Offered Through Guidepoint Security, Extending Native Data Security Remediation To Guidepoint's Customers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new reseller partnership gives GuidePoint Security customers access to Teleskope's data security platform, which finds sensitive data and resolves the exposure, so teams spend less time working through alert queues.

New York, NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleskope, the data security platform that resolves data exposure instead of just flagging it, is excited to announce a new reseller partnership with GuidePoint Security ( ), the leading cybersecurity solution provider that helps organizations make better decisions that minimize risk. Teleskope is now available to organizations through GuidePoint Security.

Sensitive data now spreads across cloud storage, SaaS applications, collaboration tools, and AI workflows faster than most security teams can review it. Many tools can surface a finding quite effectively, but leave the fix to a person, which means as the queue grows, the exposure stays open. Through this partnership, GuidePoint Security customers have the opportunity to further strengthen their data security programs with a platform built to close that gap.

Teleskope continuously discovers and classifies sensitive data using the business context around it, decides on an appropriate action based on each customer's own policies, and carries out that action natively. Supported actions include informing the data owner, redacting, quarantining, revoking access, relocating, encrypting, and deleting, with an audit trail for every action and the ability to roll back. Teleskope supports single-tenant SaaS, Teleskope-managed, and air-gapped deployment, so security teams can match the platform to their own requirements.

“Teleskope is proud to be a GuidePoint Security vendor partner,” said Elizabeth“Lizzy” Nammour, founder and CEO of Teleskope.“As a former practitioner, I know that visibility is not enough, especially in the world where AI tools multiply and move the data at the pace no one can keep up with. Our goal is to help security leaders enable AI adoption while keeping data protected by default, and we are glad to bring that to GuidePoint's customers.”

“Organizations are collecting sensitive data in more places than ever, and security teams need practical ways to reduce the risk it creates. Our partnership with Teleskope gives customers a fast and scalable path towards risk reduction.” said Mark Thornberry, CBO at GuidePoint Security.

GuidePoint Security customers interested in Teleskope can contact their GuidePoint Security account team or visit teleskope.ai to request a demo.

Key Facts



Announcement: Teleskope is now offered through GuidePoint Security under a reseller partnership.

Company: Teleskope, headquartered in New York City. Website: teleskope.ai.

Categories: Primary Data Security Posture Management (DSPM). Secondary Data Loss Prevention (DLP).

Remediation actions: inform, redact, quarantine, revoke access, relocate, encrypt, delete, with audit logging and rollback.

Deployment options: single-tenant SaaS, Teleskope-managed, and air-gapped.

Compliance frameworks supported: GDPR, CCPA, DPDP Act, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, SOC 2, ISO 27001, EU AI Act, ISO 42001. Founded: 2022, by Elizabeth“Lizzy” Nammour, former Airbnb data security engineer.

About Teleskope

Teleskope is a data security platform that automatically resolves data exposure, not just finds it. Powered by the Data Reasoning Layer, Teleskope continuously discovers sensitive data, determines the appropriate action based on each customer's policies, and enforces that action natively across on-premises, cloud, SaaS, and AI environments. Teleskope competes in the Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) and Data Loss Prevention (DLP) categories. Customers include Ramp, Chevron Phillips, Notion, GoFundMe, and Petco. Teleskope was founded in 2022 by Elizabeth“Lizzy” Nammour, a former Airbnb data security engineer, and is headquartered in New York City. The company is backed by Primary Venture Partners, M13, and Lerer Hippeau, and raised a $25 million Series A in 2026.

Additional Resources



Teleskope website:

GuidePoint Security: Teleskope on LinkedIn:

Press Inquiries

Veronika Andreeva

veronika.andreeva [at] teleskope.ai

