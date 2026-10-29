Malaysia Pet Veterinary Diet Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecast 2026-2031 Cat Premiumization And Urinary Care Drive 8.58% CAGR To USD 97.45 Million By 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Premium feline diets, earlier diagnosis and e-commerce drive demand, while digestive care leads and urinary nutrition gains traction despite high prices

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Malaysia Pet Veterinary Diet - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Malaysia pet veterinary diet market size is projected to increase from USD 59.61 million in 2025 and USD 64.57 million in 2026 to USD 97.45 million by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.58% between 2026 and 2031, supported by rising pet ownership, improved veterinary diagnosis, growing awareness of preventive healthcare, and stronger demand for therapeutic pet nutrition.

Rising Cat Ownership Supports Therapeutic Nutrition Demand

Growing cat ownership is expanding demand for veterinary diets in Malaysia. Cats are increasingly popular among urban households because they are well suited to apartment living and generally require less space than larger companion animals. As the domestic cat population grows and ages, more owners are seeking nutritional products designed to support chronic health conditions.

Chronic kidney disease is a major concern among older cats and frequently requires sustained dietary intervention alongside veterinary care. The condition affects up to 40% of cats over 10 years old and up to 80% of cats over 15. International Cat Care reported in 2024 that 20% to 50% of cats over age 15 have some degree of chronic kidney disease. These prevalence rates are encouraging greater adoption of clinically formulated renal diets and other premium products intended for long-term disease management.

Because affected pets may remain on therapeutic nutrition for extended periods, renal and related diets can generate recurring purchases and higher spending per pet. This trend is strengthening the role of feline nutrition within the Malaysia pet veterinary diet market.

Improved Veterinary Diagnosis Drives Prescription Diet Adoption

Higher diagnosis rates for chronic companion animal conditions are supporting market growth. In May 2025, Universiti Putra Malaysia and Aniware Limited signed an AI imaging collaboration to enable rapid disease detection at the University Veterinary Hospital in Serdang. The initiative supports AI-assisted diagnostic workflows and may help veterinarians identify chronic diseases earlier.

Local research is also improving the clinical foundation for diet-led treatment. A 2024 Malaysian case study published in the Pertanika Journal of Tropical Agricultural Science documented feline idiopathic cystitis, highlighting the relevance of urinary health management in the country. In addition, the 2025 iCatCare consensus guidelines on lower urinary tract diseases in cats support more consistent nutritional strategies across veterinary practices.

Veterinary clinics remain central to therapeutic diet distribution because veterinarians guide product selection, feeding plans, and ongoing health monitoring. As clinical capabilities and owner trust improve, diagnosis-led demand is expected to increase repeat purchases of renal, urinary, digestive, and other specialized diets.

Premium Pricing Remains a Key Market Restraint

High unit prices continue to limit broader adoption of veterinary diets in Malaysia. Renal, urinary, and digestive formulas typically cost more than standard pet food, while owners may also face consultation and diagnostic expenses before purchasing a therapeutic product.

This combined cost can delay diagnosis or reduce adherence to prescribed feeding plans, particularly among budget-conscious households. Some pet owners may initially choose supplements or premium general nutrition instead of prescription diets. Dependence on imported therapeutic products also contributes to higher prices, as many leading brands enter Malaysia through regulated international supply chains rather than large-scale local manufacturing. Consequently, affordability remains the most direct barrier between veterinary diagnosis and sustained nutritional management.

Digestive Sensitivity Leads Product Demand

Digestive sensitivity accounted for 24.1% of the Malaysia pet veterinary diet market share in 2025, making it the largest product category. Demand reflects the need to manage gastrointestinal disorders through improved digestibility, balanced nutrient intake, and long-term dietary intervention.

A study published in the Sarhad Journal of Agriculture in October 2024 identified significant differences in the macronutrient composition of commercial cat foods sold in Malaysia. The findings reinforced industry attention on diet quality, formulation standards, and nutrient utilization. As veterinarians place greater emphasis on gastrointestinal health, demand for digestive-support diets is expected to remain strong.

Renal diets are another important category because chronic kidney disease requires prolonged nutritional management and consistent owner compliance. Products targeting obesity, dermatological health, oral care, and diabetes are also expanding the role of veterinary nutrition beyond disease treatment into structured, long-term pet health management.

Urinary Tract Disease Diets Record the Fastest Growth

Urinary tract disease is the fastest-growing product segment, with a projected CAGR of 10.1% during 2026-2031. Growth is being driven by wider veterinary recognition of nutrition as a central component in managing feline lower urinary tract disease.

Clinical recommendations increasingly emphasize diets that encourage urine dilution and greater water intake, supporting adoption of specialized urinary formulas. Rising numbers of indoor cats are also contributing to demand because reduced activity, obesity, and stress can increase urinary health risks. As age-related conditions become more common, manufacturers are expected to develop integrated veterinary diets that address urinary, renal, and metabolic health in a single formulation.

E-Commerce expansion, preventive pet healthcare, and earlier dietary intervention are expected to create additional opportunities for the Malaysia pet veterinary diet market. However, prescription dependency and limited consumer awareness outside major urban centers may continue to affect product accessibility and adoption.

Key Topics Covered

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

1.3 Research Methodology

2 REPORT OFFERS

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY AND KEY FINDINGS

4 KEY INDUSTRY TRENDS

4.1 Pet Population

4.1.1 Cats

4.1.2 Dogs

4.1.3 Other Pets

4.2 Pet Expenditure

4.3 Consumer Trends

5 SUPPLY AND PRODUCTION DYNAMICS

5.1 Trade Analysis

5.2 Ingredient Trends

5.3 Value Chain and Distribution Channel Analysis

5.4 Regulatory Framework

5.5 Market Drivers

5.5.1 Rising cat ownership and premiumization of therapeutic nutrition

5.5.2 Higher veterinary diagnosis rates for chronic companion animal conditions

5.5.3 E-commerce expansion for prescription and functional pet nutrition

5.5.4 Expansion of urban multi-pet households and health-managed feeding

5.5.5 Growth of preventive pet healthcare and early diet intervention

5.5.6 Broader availability of clinic-linked and retail therapeutic diet assortments

5.6 Market Restraints

5.6.1 High unit prices relative to standard pet food

5.6.2 Prescription dependency and limited consumer awareness in secondary cities

5.6.3 Import dependence and product registration lead times

5.6.4 Limited shelf space and channel fragmentation outside major urban centers

5.7 Regulatory Landscape

5.8 Technological Outlook

5.9 Product Innovation and Therapeutic Differentiation

5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.10.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE AND VOLUME)

6.1 By Sub Product

6.1.1 Diabetes

6.1.2 Renal

6.1.3 Urinary Tract Disease

6.1.4 Digestive Sensitivity

6.1.5 Oral Care Diets

6.1.6 Derma Diets

6.1.7 Obesity Diets

6.1.8 Other Veterinary Diets

6.2 By Pets

6.2.1 Cats

6.2.2 Dogs

6.2.3 Other Pets

6.3 By Distribution Channel

6.3.1 Convenience Stores

6.3.2 Online Channel

6.3.3 Specialty Stores

6.3.4 Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

6.3.5 Other Channels

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Market Concentration

7.2 Strategic Moves

7.3 Market Share Analysis

7.4 Company Profiles (Includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for Key Companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

7.4.1 Mars, Incorporated

7.4.2 Hill's Pet Nutrition, Inc. (Colgate-Palmolive Company)

7.4.3 Nestle Purina PetCare (Nestle S.A.)

7.4.4 Virbac S.A.

7.4.5 Farmina Pet Foods Holding B.V.

7.4.6 Monge & C. S.p.A.

7.4.7 Affinity Petcare, S.A. (Agrolimen Group)

7.4.8 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

7.4.9 Vetoquinol S.A.

7.4.10 Ceva Sante Animale

7.4.11 Diamond Pet Foods, Inc.

7.4.12 Wellness Pet Company, Inc.

7.4.13 Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

7.4.14 Blue Buffalo Company, Ltd. (General Mills, Inc.)

7.4.15 Dr. Clauder's GmbH & Co. KG

8 KEY STRATEGIC QUESTIONS FOR PET FOOD CEOS

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