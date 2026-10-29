Xspot Wealth To Unveil Xspot 360 B2B Wealth-Management Platform At Dubai Fintech Summit 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cyprus-founded wealth manager, now present in Dubai, brings its B2B platform to the DIFC-organised summit as a Silver Sponsor

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As wealth management across the Gulf moves deeper into digital transformation, XSpot Wealth will take part in Dubai FinTech Summit 2026 to introduce XSpot 360, a business-to-business wealth-management technology platform for financial institutions. The company joins the summit as a Silver Sponsor.







Dubai FinTech Summit, organised by Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), takes place on 2–3 November 2026 at Madinat Jumeirah and ranks among the region's most prominent gatherings of financial leaders, policymakers and technology firms. XSpot Wealth's participation reflects growing demand across the UAE and the wider GCC for modern infrastructure to support investment services.

XSpot 360 is designed for the institutions that sit between investors and markets - brokers, asset managers, independent financial advisors, family offices, banks, insurers and pension providers. It brings investment-management functions and digital infrastructure into a single environment, helping these organisations modernise how they serve their clients.

A platform built around practical capabilities

XSpot Wealth is presenting XSpot 360 on the strength of what it does for financial professionals rather than on promotional claims. The platform supports API integration so institutions can connect it to their existing systems; white-label delivery so they can offer technology-enabled wealth services under their own brand; and automated portfolio management and reporting to simplify day-to-day operations and improve access to investment information. A unified environment gives teams centralised visibility of their portfolios, and the underlying infrastructure is built to scale as an institution grows.

"The Gulf is one of the most dynamic environments in the world for financial technology, and the appetite for serious wealth-management infrastructure is real," said Dimitris Kantzelis, CEO and Co-Founder of XSpot Wealth. "We established a presence in Dubai because we see long-term opportunity here. Bringing XSpot 360 to the Dubai FinTech Summit lets us put the platform in front of the institutions shaping the region's financial future."

Introducing the platform to the region







Through the summit, XSpot Wealth aims to build awareness of XSpot 360 among institutional decision-makers in the UAE and GCC, generate interest in platform demonstrations, and explore strategic partnerships with technology and financial-services firms. The company frames its participation as part of the broader digital transformation of wealth management across the region.

About XSpot Wealth

XSpot Wealth is a technology-driven wealth-management company founded in 2014 and headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus, with a presence in Dubai. The firm operates a hybrid model that pairs investment expertise with proprietary technology, and has extended its platform to institutional clients through XSpot 360. XSpot Wealth was named Greece's best wealth manager at the Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2025.

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