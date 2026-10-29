Malaysia Tire Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Aftermarket Resilience, EV Adoption, And Infrastructure Investment Drive 5.11% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Malaysia Tire - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The Malaysia tire market was valued at USD 1.78 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 1.87 billion in 2026. The market is forecast to grow to USD 2.40 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.11% during 2026-2031. Growth is supported by Malaysia's extensive passenger car and motorcycle fleets, resilient aftermarket demand, major infrastructure projects, and evolving requirements for electric and commercial vehicles.

Vehicle Ownership Strengthens Tire Replacement Demand

Malaysia's large passenger car base and widespread motorcycle ownership continue to generate predictable tire replacement cycles. Two-wheelers typically require new tires every 12-18 months, while passenger car tires are generally replaced every 3-5 years. Although national vehicle industry volume is expected to moderate to approximately 800,000 units in 2025, replacement demand is likely to remain resilient despite fluctuations in new vehicle sales.

Higher motorcycle prices resulting from revisions to the open-market-value formula are also encouraging consumers to retain vehicles for longer periods. Extended ownership supports more frequent tire replacement and reinforces the importance of the aftermarket, which accounts for approximately two-thirds of Malaysia tire market revenue. Retailers, distributors, and service chains are positioned to benefit from this recurring demand.

Infrastructure Projects Support Commercial Vehicle Tire Sales

Large infrastructure investments are increasing demand for heavy-duty and specialized tires. The RM 55 billion East Coast Rail Link, scheduled to begin operations in January 2027, is supporting tire consumption across construction, transportation, and logistics activities. Penang's RM 10 billion Light Rail Transit project may create additional opportunities, particularly as rubber-tired train technologies remain under evaluation.

Retreaded tires are approximately 60% less expensive than new tires and account for an estimated 80% of Malaysia's commercial vehicle segment. Adoption is expected to remain strong among fleet operators seeking to reduce operating expenses. Growth in e-commerce, last-mile delivery services, and infrastructure-related transportation is also increasing demand for tires used by light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses.

All-Season and Radial Tires Lead the Malaysia Tire Market

All-season tires held 71.28% of the market in 2025, reflecting Malaysia's tropical climate and limited need for seasonal tire changes. Consistent year-round demand enables manufacturers to optimize production and allows distributors to manage inventories more efficiently. Summer tires represent a smaller segment but are forecast to expand at a CAGR of 5.13% through 2031, driven by motorsports participation and growing interest in performance vehicles.

Consumers continue to prioritize convenience, durability, and total ownership costs. Manufacturers are responding by improving wet grip and heat dissipation to meet the demands of Malaysia's high temperatures and humidity. Regulatory requirements under the NSC 12/TC 11 framework also promote safety consistency and consumer confidence.

Radial tires captured 87.27% of the market in 2025 due to their fuel economy and heat resistance. Bias-ply tires remain relevant in selected agricultural, specialty, and off-road applications. Non-pneumatic and airless tires are projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.25%, supported by fleet interest in puncture prevention and reduced vehicle downtime. Research by Universiti Sains Malaysia into self-healing natural rubber compounds further demonstrates the country's potential for tire technology innovation.

Passenger Cars Remain the Largest Vehicle Segment

Passenger cars represented 54.52% of Malaysia tire market revenue in 2025 and are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.17% through 2031. Expansion is supported by rising middle-class purchasing power and continued demand for A segment vehicles. The shift toward SUVs and crossovers is also increasing average rim sizes and tire prices.

Electric vehicles accounted for approximately 2.5% of new registrations, creating an emerging market for tires with low rolling resistance and higher load capacity. Suppliers capable of serving established internal combustion engine fleets while developing products for electric vehicles will be well-positioned as Malaysia's mobility market evolves.

Input-Cost Volatility Remains a Key Challenge

Natural rubber prices, weather-driven supply disruptions, currency movements, and changing regulatory requirements may pressure manufacturer margins. A stronger ringgit can reduce export competitiveness, while a weaker currency raises the cost of imported synthetic rubber and additives. Forthcoming extended producer responsibility regulations may add compliance expenses but could also create revenue opportunities through tire recycling and the use of recovered materials.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Expanding Vehicle Parc Driven by Strong Car and Motorcycle Ownership

4.2.2 Government Infrastructure Spend Spurring CV Tire Demand

4.2.3 OEM Production Shift Toward SUVs and Crossovers

4.2.4 Capacity Freed by Overseas Expansions

4.2.5 Local EV-Tire Testing Labs and Standards Emergence

4.2.6 Digitalised Multi-Brand Distribution/Retail Expansion

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Natural-Rubber and Input-Cost Volatility

4.3.2 Influx of Low-Priced Imports and Retreads

4.3.3 Local Plant Closures

4.3.4 Slow Roll-Out of Advanced Safety Labelling Regulations

4.4 Value/Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Rivalry Among Existing Competitors

4.7.2 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.5 Threat of Substitutes

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value (USD) and Volume (Units))

5.1 By Season

5.1.1 Summer

5.1.2 Winter

5.1.3 All-Season

5.2 By Tire Design

5.2.1 Radial

5.2.2 Bias

5.2.3 Non-Pneumatic/Airless

5.3 By Vehicle Type

5.3.1 Two-Wheelers

5.3.2 Passenger Cars

5.3.3 Light Commercial Vehicles

5.3.4 Heavy Commercial Trucks and Buses

5.3.5 Off-the-Road and Specialty (OTR, Agriculture, Mining, Racing)

5.4 By Application

5.4.1 On-Road

5.4.2 Off-Road

5.5 By End User

5.5.1 OEM

5.5.2 Aftermarket

5.6 By Rim Size

5.6.1 Below 15 inches

5.6.2 15 to 20 inches

5.6.3 Above 20 inches

5.7 By Propulsion

5.7.1 Internal-Combustion Vehicles

5.7.2 Battery-Electric Vehicles

5.7.3 Hybrid and Fuel-Cell Vehicles

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (Includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for Key Companies, Products and Services, SWOT Analysis, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Bridgestone Tyre Sales (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd

6.4.2 Michelin Malaysia Sdn Bhd

6.4.3 Continental Tyre PJ Malaysia Sdn Bhd

6.4.4 Goodyear Malaysia Berhad

6.4.5 Toyo Tyre Malaysia Sdn Bhd

6.4.6 Hankook Tire Malaysia Sdn Bhd

6.4.7 Pirelli Tyre (S.E. Asia) Pte Ltd (MY Ops)

6.4.8 Kumho Tyre (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd

6.4.9 Yokohama Tyre Sales Malaysia Sdn Bhd

6.4.10 Giti Tire (Malaysia)

6.4.11 Maxxis International (Malaysia)

6.4.12 Silverstone Berhad

6.4.13 Dunlop Tyre Malaysia

6.4.14 Sumitomo Rubber (Falken) Malaysia

6.4.15 Apollo Tyres (Malaysia)

6.4.16 Cooperteams Distribution (Sunlun Group)

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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