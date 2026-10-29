Finland Used Car Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecast, 2026-2031 Market To Reach USD 19.98 Billion As Evs, Digital Retail, And Organized Dealers Reshape Competition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Finland Used Car - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The Finland used car market is expected to increase from USD 13.66 billion in 2025 to USD 14.55 billion in 2026. It is forecast to reach USD 19.98 billion by 2031, registering a 6.53% CAGR from 2026-2031. Market growth is supported by changing mobility preferences, constrained new-car availability, expanding digital retail platforms, and rising demand for affordable, technologically current vehicles.

Cost-Efficient Mobility Supports Used Car Demand

Remote and hybrid working arrangements have permanently changed commuting patterns among Finnish consumers, increasing the focus on affordability and total cost of ownership. Used vehicles are increasingly viewed as practical alternatives to new cars, particularly as households prioritize predictable expenses over vehicle status.

Organized retailers are responding by offering warranties, vehicle inspections, financing options, and other services that improve purchasing confidence. Corporate buyers are also extending vehicle replacement cycles and directing more fleet budgets toward pre-owned models. This trend is supporting transaction values for well-maintained vehicles equipped with modern safety, connectivity, and driver-assistance technologies.

Lower New-Car Sales Strengthen the Pre-Owned Vehicle Market

New-car registrations in Finland declined 15.4% in 2024 to 74,072 units, encouraging buyers to consider vehicles that are immediately available. Delivery lead times of 6-12 months for some popular models have strengthened residual values for 0-2-year vehicles and increased demand for low-mileage inventory.

To address supply constraints, organized dealers are importing vehicles from Germany, Sweden, and the Netherlands. Higher residual values are also improving trade-in equity, enabling owners to remain active in the Finland used car market and supporting overall market liquidity.

Financing Costs Remain a Short-Term Restraint

Higher car-loan rates during 2024 reduced affordability for entry-level buyers and placed pressure on dealer financing margins. Tighter bank credit standards encouraged some consumers to pursue cash purchases or alternative lending options. Although the Bank of Finland indicated that consumer-credit rates began easing in early 2025, the delayed impact of lower borrowing costs is expected to moderate near-term market growth.

Additional factors shaping the market include the rapid digitalization of used-car retail platforms, increasing corporate lease-return volumes, and continuing concerns regarding vehicle history, pricing transparency, and seller trust.

Hatchbacks Lead While SUVs Record the Fastest Growth

Hatchbacks account for 42.31% of the Finnish used car market, reflecting their affordability, practicality, and suitability for urban driving. SUVs are projected to record the fastest vehicle-type CAGR at 9.05%, supported by demand for increased ride height, perceived safety, and winter traction. AWD-equipped crossovers are particularly attractive for rural travel and icy conditions.

Retailers are expanding imported SUV inventories and offering winter-tire packages to capture this demand. Sedans and MPVs continue to serve established family and fleet segments, while coupes and convertibles remain concentrated among lifestyle-oriented urban buyers.

Organized Retailers Gain Momentum

Unorganized sellers held a 54.22% market share in 2025, but organized retailers are forecast to expand at an 8.67% CAGR through 2031. Growth is being driven by stronger consumer trust, financing partnerships, digital investment, and the ability to coordinate inventory across physical locations and national online storefronts.

Independent operators continue to compete through lower overhead costs and flexible pricing. However, rising compliance, technology, and reconditioning expenses are encouraging some businesses to adopt franchise models or integrate with digital marketplaces. These changes are expected to increase the organized sector's contribution to Finland used car market revenue.

Battery-Electric Vehicles Outpace Other Fuel Types

Petrol vehicles retain the largest market share at 48.95%, while battery-electric used cars are projected to post the fastest CAGR at 11.78%. Growth is supported by corporate EV lease returns, approximately 4,600 public charging points nationwide, and the emergence of second-life battery warranties.

Diesel demand continues to contract amid policy disincentives and stricter urban emissions controls. Hybrid vehicles, including HEV and PHEV models, are supporting the transition through company-fleet tax benefits and broader consumer acceptance. The resulting mix of petrol, diesel, hybrid, and battery-electric vehicles is expanding buyer choice and supporting the long-term resilience of the Finland used car market.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Post-Pandemic Shift to Cost-Efficient Mobility

4.2.2 Decline In New-Car Sales and Extended Delivery Lead Times

4.2.3 Rapid Digitalization of Used-Car Retail Platforms

4.2.4 Broadening Pool of Second-Hand BEVs And Hybrids Entering Market

4.2.5 High Residual-Value Retention for EV-Ready ICE Models

4.2.6 Surge In Corporate Lease-Return Volumes

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Persistent Trust and Transparency Concerns

4.3.2 Shrinking Diesel Demand Depresses Resale Values

4.3.3 Higher Financing Costs Amid Elevated ECB Interest Rates

4.3.4 EU Sustainability Disclosure Raises Reconditioning Cost

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value - USD)

5.1 By Vehicle Type

5.1.1 Hatchbacks

5.1.2 Sedans

5.1.3 Sport-Utility Vehicles (SUVs)

5.1.4 Multi-Purpose Vehicles (MPVs)

5.2 By Vendor Type

5.2.1 Organised

5.2.2 Unorganised

5.3 By Fuel Type

5.3.1 Petrol

5.3.2 Diesel

5.3.3 Hybrid (HEV & PHEV)

5.3.4 Battery-Electric (BEV)

5.3.5 Others

5.4 By Vehicle Age

5.4.1 0 - 2 Years

5.4.2 3 - 5 Years

5.4.3 6 8 Years

5.4.4 9 - 12 Years

5.4.5 Above 12 Years

5.5 By Price Segment (USD)

5.5.1 Below 5,000

5.5.2 5,000 - 9,999

5.5.3 10,000 - 14,999

5.5.4 15,000 - 19,999

5.5.5 20,000 - 29,999

5.5.6 Above 30 000

5.6 By Sales Channel

5.6.1 Online

5.6.2 Offline

5.7 By Ownership

5.7.1 First-owner Resale

5.7.2 Multi-owner

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Kamux Corporation

6.4.2 Veho Oy Ab

6.4.3 K Group / Kesko-Auto

6.4.4 Rinta-Jouppi Oy

6.4.5 Saka

6.4.6 Auto1.com (Autohero)

6.4.7 Nettiauto (Alma Media)

6.4.8 Hedin Automotive Oy

6.4.9 Delta Auto Oy

6.4.10 Porho Autoliike Oy

6.4.11 Inchcape Finland

6.4.12 Bilia Oy Ab

6.4.13 Autorola Finland

6.4.14 CarNext.com

6.4.15 AutoCorner

6.4.16 Autosalpa Oy

6.4.17 ALD Automotive

6.4.18 Paimion Autotalo

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

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