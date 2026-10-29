Caring For The Caregiver: 7 Ways To Support Those Who Care For Others

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) Caregiving is some of the most important work a person can do, yet it's often overlooked and undervalued in society. Whether it's helping an older family member manage appointments and medications, caring for a sick child or coordinating disability services for a loved one, almost everyone will be a caregiver, need a caregiver or both at some point in their lifetime.

In fact, more than 53 million Americans support the health, quality of life and independence of an older adult or family member with a serious illness or disability each year, according to the Administration for Community Living.

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Caregiving can be exhausting, stressful and overwhelming at times. In fact, research shows caregivers face real health impacts from physical and emotional strain, according to research published by the National Institutes of Health. Having the right support, however, can improve life for them and those they care for. Consider these practical, accessible ways to support caregivers from the experts at Community Catalyst.

Build a Caregiving Team

Support can begin with reimagining caregiving as a team effort instead of expecting one person to handle every task. Involving other family members, neighbors, local support services and healthcare professionals means many hands and lighter work, whether their help comes in the form of cooking meals, handling transportation or assisting with paperwork.

Make Time for Your Own Health and Emotions

As a caregiver, you may be tempted to put the needs of others before yours. In fact, many caregivers find themselves scheduling doctors' appointments for others while skipping their own. Remember your needs are just as important, and you can't pour from an empty cup. Carve out time for self-care activities like healthy eating, movement, therapy and time with friends. Online support groups and forums can connect you with people who understand, so you feel less isolated.

Look for Respite Care Opportunities

Even if an ill or disabled loved one doesn't require full-time in-home support, it may be possible to arrange occasional professional respite care. Depending on where you live, Medicaid waivers or local grants could help cover costs – but keep in mind that waitlists can be long, so don't wait to start exploring these opportunities. For help accessing respite care and other caregiver support, reach out to your state's “No Wrong Door” center, which can connect you to long-term services and assistance.

Talk to Your Employer

Juggling full-time work and caregiving can be a recipe for burnout, but an understanding employer can make a world of difference. Discuss possibilities like flexible scheduling, remote work, expanded family leave or intermittent leave via the Family and Medical Leave Act, dependent care assistance options and peer support networks.

Get Help Navigating Coverage and Benefits

Between insurance coverage, benefits programs, medical bills and more, the logistics of caregiving can make your head spin. Organizations like Community Catalyst work with local, state and community partners to help caregivers sort through the noise and take actions to improve their families' lives, like signing up for Medicaid or Medicare.

Through a program funded by the Administration for Community Living, the organization is helping states build systems designed to support caregivers' health, well-being and financial security. Furthermore, it shares education around family caregiving issues, features the stories of real people who often feel invisible and provides practical, usable guidance for those struggling to navigate insurance and healthcare.

Stay Connected and Organized with Technology

Coordinating care often feels like staying on top of hundreds of details simultaneously. Tools like group chats, video calls, shared calendars, medication apps, remote monitoring devices and telehealth portals can streamline some everyday logistics and keep you in touch with your support network.

Discuss Long-Term Plans Openly

Caregiving is a marathon, not a sprint. Open, honest conversations about the future can help caregivers make more informed decisions, share responsibilities and have greater peace of mind. Discuss medical care, living arrangements, finances, future goals and your loved one's preferences as you look toward the years ahead.

When caregivers have the support they need, the people they care for – and the communities around them – are stronger. Learn more and find additional caregiver resources at CommunityCatalyst.org.

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