Global Copper Market Size, Share, Trends & Growth Forecast 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 388.8 Billion As Evs, Renewables, And Grid Upgrades Drive 5.9% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|100
|Forecast Period
|2025-2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$248.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$388.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Information Procurement
1.3.1. Information Analysis
1.3.2. Data Analysis Models
1.3.3. Market Formulation & Data Visualization
1.3.4. Data Validation & Publishing
1.4. Research Scope and Assumptions
1.4.1. List of Data Sources
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segmental Outlook
2.3. Competitive Outlook
Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1. Global Copper Market Outlook
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.2.1. Sales Channel Analysis
3.3. Technology Overview
3.4. Regulatory Framework
3.5. Market Dynamics
3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.6. Industry Trends
3.6.1. Trade Outlook
3.6.2. ESG Trends
3.6.3. Economic Trends
3.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.7.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
3.7.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
3.7.3. Threat of Substitution
3.7.4. Threat of New Entrants
3.7.5. Competitive Rivalry
3.8. PESTLE Analysis
3.8.1. Political
3.8.2. Economic
3.8.3. Social Landscape
3.8.4. Technology
3.8.5. Environmental
3.8.6. Legal
Chapter 4. Copper Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Copper Market: Type Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033
4.2. Primary Copper
4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
4.3. Secondary Copper
4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
Chapter 5. Copper Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Copper Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033
5.2. Wire
5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
5.3. Rods, Bars & Sections
5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
5.4. Flat Rolled Products
5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
5.5. Tube
5.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
5.6. Foil
5.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
Chapter 6. Copper Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Copper Market: End Use Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033
6.2. Industrial Equipment
6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
6.3. Transport
6.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
6.4. Infrastructure
6.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
6.5. Building & Construction
6.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
6.6. Consumer & General Products
6.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
6.7. Others
6.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
Chapter 7. Copper Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Regional Analysis, 2025 & 2033
7.2. North America
7.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
7.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by type, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
7.2.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
7.2.4. Market estimates and forecasts, by end use, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
7.2.5. U.S.
7.2.6. Canada
7.2.7. Mexico
7.3. Europe
7.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
7.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by type, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
7.3.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
7.3.4. Market estimates and forecasts, by end use, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
7.3.5. Germany
7.3.6. Italy
7.3.7. Russia
7.3.8. France
7.4. Asia-Pacific
7.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
7.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by type, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
7.4.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
7.4.4. Market estimates and forecasts, by end use, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
7.4.5. China
7.4.6. India
7.4.7. Japan
7.4.8. South Korea
7.5. Latin America
7.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
7.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by type, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
7.5.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
7.5.4. Market estimates and forecasts, by end use, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
7.5.5. Brazil
7.6. Middle East & Africa
7.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
7.6.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by type, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
7.6.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
7.6.4. Market estimates and forecasts, by end use, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
7.6.5. Saudi Arabia
7.6.6. UAE
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
8.2. Company Categorization
8.3. Heat Map Analysis
8.4. Vendor Landscape
8.4.1. List of distributors
8.5. List of prospective end-users
8.6. Strategy Initiatives
8.7. Company Profiles/Listing
8.7.1. Jiangxi Copper Corporation
8.7.2. Aurubis AG
8.7.3. Codelco
8.7.4. Glencore
8.7.5. BHP
8.7.6. AngloAmerican
8.7.7. Teck Resources Limited
8.7.8. Antofagasta plc.
8.7.9. KGHM
8.7.10. Rio Tinto
8.7.11. Freeport-McMoRan
8.7.12. GRUPO MEXICO
List of Tables [80]
List of Figures [20]
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