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Global Copper Market Size, Share, Trends & Growth Forecast 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 388.8 Billion As Evs, Renewables, And Grid Upgrades Drive 5.9% CAGR


Date: 2026-10-29 12:01:52

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on copper demand from renewables, grid upgrades, EVs and infrastructure with actionable regional, segment and competitive insights

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Copper Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type, Product, End Use, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global copper market was valued at USD 248.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 388.8 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 5.9% from 2026 to 2033. Market growth is being supported by rising investment in renewable energy, electric vehicles, power grid modernization, urban development, and large-scale infrastructure projects.

Renewable energy deployment remains a significant driver of global copper demand. According to the International Energy Agency, continued expansion of solar photovoltaic and wind power capacity is increasing copper consumption across cabling, power conductors, transformers, electric grids, and energy storage systems. Solar panels and wind turbines require substantial copper inputs, while the integration of renewable generation creates additional demand for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Ambitious net-zero targets in China, the U.S., and the European Union are expected to sustain investment in copper-intensive clean energy systems through 2030. Upgrades to aging electrical networks and the adoption of smart grid technologies will further strengthen demand as utilities expand capacity, improve efficiency, and connect new renewable power installations.

Construction and infrastructure development also contribute substantially to copper market growth. Copper is widely used in building wiring, plumbing, roofing, and other infrastructure applications because of its conductivity and corrosion resistance. Rapid urbanization across Asia Pacific and Africa is supporting residential and commercial construction, while government investment in bridges, highways, public utilities, and smart cities is generating additional consumption of copper-based materials.

The accelerating transition to electric vehicles is another major growth catalyst. EVs use significantly more copper than internal combustion engine vehicles, particularly in batteries, wiring harnesses, inverters, and electric motors. Stricter emissions regulations, consumer incentives, and automaker investment in electric platforms are increasing copper requirements throughout the automotive supply chain. The continued rollout of public and private EV charging infrastructure is expected to create further opportunities for copper producers and suppliers.

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

The report provides revenue and volume forecasts at global, regional, and country levels, along with analysis of industry trends across key sub-segments from 2021 to 2033.

Strategic Value of the Report

  • Comprehensive analysis of the copper market across major products, end uses, countries, and regions
  • Revenue and volume forecasts designed to support market assessment and business planning
  • Evaluation of growth opportunities, emerging trends, and key market drivers
  • Competitive landscape insights, including market presence and strategic positioning
  • Actionable recommendations to identify potential revenue streams and guide investment decisions
  • Coverage of product innovation and developments influencing the future of the copper industry

The report supports manufacturers, mining companies, investors, suppliers, and other industry participants seeking reliable copper market intelligence. Its analysis can assist organizations in evaluating regional opportunities, monitoring competitive activity, planning capacity, and developing strategies aligned with growth in renewable energy, electric mobility, construction, and grid infrastructure.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 100
Forecast Period 2025-2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $248.2 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $388.8 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Information Procurement
1.3.1. Information Analysis
1.3.2. Data Analysis Models
1.3.3. Market Formulation & Data Visualization
1.3.4. Data Validation & Publishing
1.4. Research Scope and Assumptions
1.4.1. List of Data Sources
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segmental Outlook
2.3. Competitive Outlook
Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1. Global Copper Market Outlook
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.2.1. Sales Channel Analysis
3.3. Technology Overview
3.4. Regulatory Framework
3.5. Market Dynamics
3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.6. Industry Trends
3.6.1. Trade Outlook
3.6.2. ESG Trends
3.6.3. Economic Trends
3.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.7.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
3.7.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
3.7.3. Threat of Substitution
3.7.4. Threat of New Entrants
3.7.5. Competitive Rivalry
3.8. PESTLE Analysis
3.8.1. Political
3.8.2. Economic
3.8.3. Social Landscape
3.8.4. Technology
3.8.5. Environmental
3.8.6. Legal
Chapter 4. Copper Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Copper Market: Type Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033
4.2. Primary Copper
4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
4.3. Secondary Copper
4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
Chapter 5. Copper Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Copper Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033
5.2. Wire
5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
5.3. Rods, Bars & Sections
5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
5.4. Flat Rolled Products
5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
5.5. Tube
5.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
5.6. Foil
5.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
Chapter 6. Copper Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Copper Market: End Use Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033
6.2. Industrial Equipment
6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
6.3. Transport
6.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
6.4. Infrastructure
6.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
6.5. Building & Construction
6.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
6.6. Consumer & General Products
6.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
6.7. Others
6.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
Chapter 7. Copper Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Regional Analysis, 2025 & 2033
7.2. North America
7.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
7.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by type, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
7.2.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
7.2.4. Market estimates and forecasts, by end use, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
7.2.5. U.S.
7.2.6. Canada
7.2.7. Mexico
7.3. Europe
7.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
7.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by type, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
7.3.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
7.3.4. Market estimates and forecasts, by end use, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
7.3.5. Germany
7.3.6. Italy
7.3.7. Russia
7.3.8. France
7.4. Asia-Pacific
7.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
7.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by type, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
7.4.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
7.4.4. Market estimates and forecasts, by end use, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
7.4.5. China
7.4.6. India
7.4.7. Japan
7.4.8. South Korea
7.5. Latin America
7.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
7.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by type, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
7.5.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
7.5.4. Market estimates and forecasts, by end use, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
7.5.5. Brazil
7.6. Middle East & Africa
7.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
7.6.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by type, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
7.6.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
7.6.4. Market estimates and forecasts, by end use, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
7.6.5. Saudi Arabia
7.6.6. UAE
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
8.2. Company Categorization
8.3. Heat Map Analysis
8.4. Vendor Landscape
8.4.1. List of distributors
8.5. List of prospective end-users
8.6. Strategy Initiatives
8.7. Company Profiles/Listing
8.7.1. Jiangxi Copper Corporation
8.7.2. Aurubis AG
8.7.3. Codelco
8.7.4. Glencore
8.7.5. BHP
8.7.6. AngloAmerican
8.7.7. Teck Resources Limited
8.7.8. Antofagasta plc.
8.7.9. KGHM
8.7.10. Rio Tinto
8.7.11. Freeport-McMoRan
8.7.12. GRUPO MEXICO
List of Tables [80]
List of Figures [20]
For more information about this report visit

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