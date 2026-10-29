EXL Named An Openai Select Partner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a global data and AI company, announced that it has been named an OpenAI Select Partner within the OpenAI Partner Network.

The OpenAI Partner Network is a global program that equips partners with the resources, enablement, and support to build, sell, and deliver AI solutions with OpenAI. It brings together partners with deep industry expertise, delivery capabilities, and customer relationships while equipping them with resources, enablement, and support to help enterprises adopt OpenAI frontier models and products and turn them into measurable impact.

As an OpenAI Select Partner, EXL will work with OpenAI to help organizations build, deploy, and scale AI responsibly. This work will help organizations put OpenAI frontier models to work across their business, using deeper reasoning and computer use to complete workflows and deliver finished work.

“Being named an OpenAI Select Partner reflects how we work with clients: combining frontier AI with deep understanding of their business to deliver outcomes,” said Vishal Chhibbar, executive vice president and chief revenue officer, EXL.“Clients trust us to apply that capability where it matters most, across entire journeys and with accountability for the end result. That trust, built over years inside their operations is what turns AI ambition into results.”

EXL brings together data, context and AI to help organizations in insurance, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, and other heavily regulated, operationally complex industries move AI from pilot to production in core enterprises. Its work includes helping insurers reimagine underwriting, claims management and administrative workflows; supporting health plans integration of AI payment integrity and patient engagement systems; and transforming risk and compliance, credit decisioning and customer engagement initiatives for financial service leaders.

Looking ahead, EXL will continue to work with OpenAI to create new capabilities for the industries it serves and to scale OpenAI-powered deployments that take ownership of entire client journeys, helping clients turn AI into real business outcomes.

Learn more about the OpenAI Partner Network:

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL propels enterprises to go beyond AI ambition to impact by combining the power of data, AI, and deep industry context with trusted execution. Our clients include the world's leading corporations across insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have over 74,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL's control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL's possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL's actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to maintain and grow client demand, our ability to hire and retain sufficiently trained employees, and our ability to accurately estimate and/or manage costs, rising interest rates, rising inflation and recessionary economic trends, are discussed in more detail in EXL's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL's Annual Report on Form 10-K. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

Contact:

Keith Little

Head of Public Relations

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