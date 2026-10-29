Catalogue Announces Nick Schulman As Vice President Of Beverage And Concept Development

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former Lettuce Entertain You executive brings award-winning wine expertise and operational leadership to Catalogue's growing portfolio







WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalogue, the Washington, D.C.-based holding company owned by entrepreneur and investor Steve Salis, has appointed Nick Schulman as Vice President of Beverage and Concept Development. Schulman will lead beverage strategy across Catalogue's portfolio, overseeing wine, spirits and non-alcoholic programs, sourcing supplier and importer relationships, and pricing strategy. He will also support in developing award-caliber guest experiences, as well as shaping the design, menus, and overall creative direction of new and existing brands as the company expands.

Schulman joins Catalogue after nearly a decade with Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises, where he rose from sommelier to Corporate National Director of Wine for RPM Italian in Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Las Vegas, overseeing beverage teams at some of the country's highest-grossing restaurants. Under his direction, RPM Italian Washington, D.C. earned North America's Best Regional Wine List honors from The World of Fine Wine in 2023 and 2024 and maintained Wine Spectator's Best of Award of Excellence across the brand. The program grew to approximately 2,300 selections and a 12,500-bottle cellar, including more than 200 Barolos.

“Great beverage programs do more than drive revenue; they shape the guest experience, create reasons to return, and ultimately strengthen the business. That's why bringing someone with Nick's depth of expertise and proven track record of building world-class beverage programs to Catalogue is important as we continue to grow,” said Steve Salis, Founder and CEO of Catalogue.“His ability to balance creative vision with operational tact will be instrumental in developing distinctive beverage experiences across our portfolio that resonate with guests while driving meaningful business results. We're thrilled to welcome him to the team and excited for what we'll build together.”

Schulman is also the co-founder of C3LLAR, a members-only wine society established in 2023 with chapters around the world, including Washington, D.C., Miami, New York City, Los Angeles, Zurich and Paris. Through C3LLAR and two decades in the industry, he has built relationships with leading winemakers, restaurateurs, sommeliers, importers and distributors, with deep ties across California, France, Italy and Spain. He recently joined the board of Heart's Delight, a Washington, D.C. charity wine auction that has raised more than $20 million for the American Heart Association. His work has been featured in Forbes, The New York Times, Maxim and Wine Spectator, and he is currently writing a book on Italian wine.

Schulman's passion for restaurants took root in New York City's Tribeca neighborhood, where he grew up immersed in its vibrant dining culture. He began his hospitality career at 18 years old with The Ritz-Carlton, developing a foundation in luxury service and guest experience. Traveling extensively throughout France and Italy from a young age fostered an enduring appreciation for wine, spirits, regional culinary traditions and the details that distinguish exceptional hospitality.

“The strongest beverage programs express a restaurant's identity while delivering on quality, value and discovery,” said Schulman.“I've spent my career bringing that philosophy to life through thoughtful buying, disciplined cellar management and teams that make wine and spirits approachable without diminishing their depth. Steve's vision for Catalogue brings together distinctive brands, a strong connection to the communities they serve and a clear ambition for pragmatic growth. The opportunity to help shape that growth from concept development to the guest experience is tremendously compelling.”

ABOUT CATALOGUE

Catalogue is a Salis Holdings-owned permanent capital holding company committed to building timeless consumer businesses and branded platforms around where people eat, travel and stay. Based in Washington, D.C., Catalogue owns and operates a growing portfolio of hospitality brands including Ted's Bulletin, Kramers, Federalist Pig, Honeymoon Chicken and recently announced, Woodruffs.

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