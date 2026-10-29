Datadog Named A Leader In Aiops Platforms Research

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Received the highest score possible in eleven criteria, including Innovation, Roadmap and ModelOps and AI Governance (sovereignty)

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the leading AI-powered observability and security platform, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: AIOps Platforms, Q4 2026.

Datadog is leading the shift from observability to autonomous operations, with one integrated platform where Bits AI detects, investigates and remediates, while engineers stay in control. Until recently, it was an engineer's job to triage alerts, investigate issues and analyze root causes to find answers.

Forrester's evaluation noted that Datadog's roadmap is“ambitious, transparent, and committed to the continued delivery of advanced AI features.” Datadog's Bits AI, for example, handles the work of finding and fixing issues, learning environments over time and applying past corrections to similar issues so investigations get more accurate with every incident.

Customers trust Datadog as their AIOps platform, with Forrester reporting that customers“tend to expand use of the platform because they trust it, it's easily accessible by engineers, and it delivers measurable value....”

“We believe Datadog's recognition as a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: AIOps Platforms, 2026 reflects our leadership in the shift toward autonomous operations,” said Yanbing Li, Chief Product Officer at Datadog.“Our unified platform provides full-stack coverage across observability, security and AI workloads, enabling agentic operations for organizations that want to innovate rapidly. Bits AI recently surpassed 10,000 paying customers - a significant milestone that demonstrates how integral it is becoming to our customers' operations. The launch of Scout 1.0, a new SRE model that powers Bits AI with frontier-level performance at a fraction of the cost, further underscores our commitment to building differentiated AIOps products.”

Datadog is moving teams from seeing problems to resolving them autonomously. Its unified observability and AIOps capabilities – powered by Bits AI that investigates and acts within defined guardrails – provide users with a single platform spanning infrastructure, security and AI workloads.

Datadog's AIOps capabilities include:



Agentic operations



Unified observability



Native AI observability

Impact correlation

The full report is now available to access here: .

Disclaimer:

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. This report is part of a broader collection of Forrester resources, including interactive models, frameworks, tools, data, and access to analyst guidance. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here.

About Datadog

Datadog is the leading observability and security platform for the AI era, providing businesses with unified visibility across the technology stack to manage complexity at scale. It brings applications, infrastructure, data, models, and security into one place, using AI to detect and resolve issues before they impact customers. Trusted globally by Fortune 500 companies and high-growth AI leaders, Datadog enables businesses to move faster with clarity and confidence.

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