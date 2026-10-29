Arizona's MHG Commercial Joins Exp Commercial With 18 Advisors And $435 Million In Closed Transactions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Top-ranked Phoenix team led by Aaron Dutcher, whose career volume tops $1.3 billion, is taking its practice nationwide









BELLINGHAM, Wash., Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Commercial, a nationwide cloud-based commercial real estate brokerage and subsidiary of AGNT, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGNT), today announced that MHG Commercial, previously a commercial team of My Home Group, has joined the company. The 18-advisor Phoenix team brings nearly $435 million in sales and leasing transactions and a clear goal: serve clients wherever their business goes.

“You don't close $435 million in sales by accident,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of AGNT, Inc.“Aaron, Nick and Carla built one of Arizona's strongest commercial teams the hard way. Now they want to keep growing without anyone drawing lines around where they can work and service their clients. That's exactly who eXp Commercial is built for.”

MHG Commercial represents owners, investors, and tenants across office, industrial, retail, multifamily, and land throughout Arizona. Ranking Arizona, published by AZ Big Media, ranked MHG Commercial No. 5 among Arizona commercial brokerages with 41 or fewer brokers for 2025.

“I've been doing this in Arizona for more than 20 years, and what I care about most is that our people never have to hand off a client,” said Dutcher.“If one of our clients opens a location in Texas or Florida, we want to be the ones in the room. At eXp Commercial, our advisors keep those relationships wherever they lead, and we get to keep building MHG Commercial the way we always have.”

The firm is led by three partners. Aaron Dutcher, a fifth-generation Arizonan, has spent more than two decades in real estate sales and leasing as an investor, business owner, and broker. He has twice been named Commercial Broker of the Year by the Arizona Journal of Real Estate & Business. Nicholas Skogen, VP of Sales & Leasing and CFO, began investing in real estate in 2013 and has been licensed since 2017. Carla Magee, COO and a commercial investment specialist, holds an MBA and brings corporate finance experience from Boeing and Microsoft.

With eXp Commercial, MHG Commercial's advisors can follow their clients into any market, without handing off the relationship or leaving their team behind.

About AGNT, Inc.

AGNT, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGNT) is the holding company for eXp Commercial, a nationwide cloud-based commercial real estate brokerage. As a publicly traded company, it offers commercial advisors the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for meeting production goals and driving company growth. With advanced technology and a global network, eXp Commercial helps advisors grow their businesses and serve clients across commercial sectors like office, industrial, retail, multifamily, land, specialty properties and more. Learn more at and

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company's and its management's current expectations but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results materially. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated success of advisors or teams joining eXp Commercial, future production goals or volume projections, and participation in or benefits derived from the Company's platform, tools, compensation model, or equity programs. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include real estate market fluctuations, changes in advisor retention or recruitment, competitive pressures, regulatory changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. We do not undertake any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media Contact

AGNT, Inc.

...

Investor Relations

Denise Garcia

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at