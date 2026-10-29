Pqcee And Carahsoft Partner To Bring Quantum-Safe Cybersecurity Solutions To The Public Sector

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE and RESTON, Va., Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- pQCee Pte Ltd, a provider of post-quantum cryptography and quantum-safe cybersecurity solutions, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, today announced a strategic partnership to expand the availability of pQCee's products and services to Federal, State and Local Government agencies, as well as Education and Healthcare organizations.

Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as pQCee's Master Government Aggregator®, making pQCee's quantum-safe cybersecurity solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) and OMNIA Partners contracts. This collaboration will help Government agencies prepare for the transition to post-quantum cryptography, protect sensitive data and communications and strengthen long-term cyber resilience against emerging quantum-enabled threats.

“Our partnership with Carahsoft marks an important step in helping Government agencies prepare for the post-quantum era,” said Teik Guan Tan, CEO of pQCee.“Executive Order 14412 makes it clear that the transition to post-quantum cryptography is now a national security and mission readiness priority. Public Sector missions depend on the ability to protect sensitive information, maintain trusted communications and preserve operational continuity. Together with Carahsoft, we are helping agencies take practical action now to reduce harvest-now, decrypt-later risk and build a more resilient, quantum-ready cybersecurity foundation.”

pQCee's solutions are designed to help agencies secure sensitive data exchanges, email communications, mobile and web-based information and mission-critical digital interactions using quantum-safe encryption technologies. By incorporating crypto-agility, pQCee enables agencies to modernize encryption in a phased and manageable way, without requiring complete replacement of existing infrastructure. This approach is especially valuable for Government environments that include legacy systems, cloud platforms, hybrid networks, commercial applications and mission-specific technologies.

“Carahsoft and its reseller partners are pleased to add pQCee to our robust ecosystem of Cybersecurity and Quantum-Safe Solutions,” said Troy Meraw, Director of Quantum Solutions at Carahsoft.“As Government agencies prepare for evolving Federal cybersecurity requirements and the transition to post-quantum cryptography, pQCee's quantum-safe solutions will help Public Sector organizations protect sensitive data, improve crypto-agility and strengthen mission resilience.”

Government agencies can now access pQCee through Carahsoft's TIPS Contract #220105 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (571) 662-4771 or ...; or learn more about pQCee's solutions here.

About pQCee

pQCee Pte Ltd delivers post-quantum cryptography and quantum-safe cybersecurity solutions that help organizations protect sensitive data, secure communications and prepare for the future of encryption. Designed for public sector and regulated industries, pQCee helps agencies and enterprises reduce harvest-now, decrypt-later risk, modernize cryptographic architectures and build crypto-agile security programs aligned with emerging quantum-era cybersecurity requirements. Visit us at .

Contact

Teik Guan Tan

+65 9746 9386

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About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Quantum, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

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