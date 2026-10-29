Starrez Appoints Real Estate And Technology Leader Jay Harkrider To Its Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Harkrider brings decades of real estate operating experience across student housing and multifamily

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StarRez, the global leader in on- and off-campus student housing and experience software solutions, today announced the appointment of Jay Harkrider, a long-tenured professional in real estate investment and operations, to its Board of Directors.

Harkrider is an accomplished entrepreneur and real estate operator with deep experience building and scaling technology-enabled businesses that serve property owners, operators, and residents. He is the Founder and Executive Chairman of Foxen, a multifamily technology company focused on helping owners and operators reduce risk, strengthen operations, and deliver greater value to residents. He is also Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Coastal Ridge Real Estate, a vertically integrated real estate investment, development, and property management firm with a significant presence in student housing and multifamily.

“Jay brings a unique combination of firsthand operating experience, entrepreneurial perspective, and deep understanding of the evolving needs of property owners and residents,” said Jason Day, Chief Executive Officer of StarRez.“His experience across student housing, multifamily, and technology will be invaluable as we continue expanding the ways StarRez helps institutions and property managers create stronger communities and better experiences for the students they serve.”

Harkrider's experience operating multifamily and student housing communities comes as institutions look to extend their reach beyond campus. According to StarRez's 2026 State of the Student Housing Industry Report, 70% of juniors and seniors and 92% of graduate students live off campus, yet 83% of institutions report having no or very limited visibility into their residential experience.

“I'm excited to join the StarRez Board of Directors at a time when the company is expanding its impact across the broader student experience,” said Harkrider.“StarRez has built a powerful platform and an exceptional reputation for helping student housing providers create communities where their students can thrive. I look forward to working with the Board and leadership team as the company continues to innovate, grow, and create meaningful value and lasting impact.”

Harkrider's appointment further strengthens StarRez's Board of Directors as the company advances its vision to help institutions and property managers connect the experiences that shape student wellbeing, belonging, and success. With housing at its core, StarRez supports on-campus housing, resident experience, operations, conferences and events, and off-campus living through a connected platform designed for the needs of modern communities.

To learn more about StarRez's unified platform that fosters thriving student communities, visit .

About StarRez

StarRez is a global leader in student experience software, helping higher education institutions and property managers build thriving communities and improve student outcomes. With housing at its core, the company supports residence life, operations, conferences and events, and off-campus living through College Pads. Trusted by more than 1,100 institutions and 2,000 property managers across 25+ countries, StarRez supports more than 4 million beds worldwide. With offices in the United States, Australia, the UK, and India, StarRez combines global scale with the care and partnership of a trusted provider. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Caroline Hansen [...]