Fortrade Announces Free October Trading Webinars On Energy, Earnings And The Fed

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, UK, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortrade has opened registration for a series of free Trading Academy webinars running through October. The four sessions cover energy markets, the start of earnings season, the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and precious metals, and are scheduled for October 7, 14, 21 and 28 at 18:00 GMT.

Chris Warburton, CEO of Fortrade, said the schedule follows the topics traders are already following. "October gives traders a lot to process in a short space of time: energy prices on the move, earnings season starting and a Federal Reserve decision on the calendar. The webinars are a place to hear each of those topics discussed with real-time market analysis."

What the October series covers

The series opens on October 7 with "Oil pulls back as Natural gas rises. What next for energy markets?" On October 14, "Earnings season kicks off after tech stocks hit record highs!" turns to the start of the reporting season. The October 21 session, "Federal Reserve Interest Rate Decision: Hike or Freeze?", comes ahead of the central bank's October meeting, and the series closes on October 28 with "Platinum and Palladium: Where could prices go from here?"

All four sessions are labelled Active Trader level, are held in English and start at 18:00 GMT. They are listed on Fortrade's webinars pag, where each session has its own registration link and shows its date, start time, level and language, so traders can see what is on offer before registering.

Webinars sit inside the company's Trading Academy, which describes them as real-time market analysis covering Forex terminology, strategies and recent trading events. The Academy also provides beginner and advanced courses, trading videos and a glossary of trading terms.

Warburton said the timing of the Federal Reserve session is deliberate. "Education works best when it is available before it is needed. A session on the Fed decision a week ahead of the announcement gives traders context before the announcement arrives."

Fortrade's published risk warning states that 74% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage, and traders should ensure they understand those risks before opening a position.

About Fortrade

Fortrade is an international provider of online CFD trading services, offering access to over 500 instruments including forex pairs, indices, commodities, shares, and metals through its proprietary Fortrader platform and MetaTrader 4. The company operates through multiple regulated entities worldwide, including the one authorised by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. Fortrade provides a Trading Academ covering webinars, courses, video tutorials, and market analysis resources. Client funds are held in accordance with regulatory requirements across all jurisdictions in which the company operates.

CONTACT: support(at)fortrade.com