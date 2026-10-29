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Iperionx Webinar Investor Update


Date: 2026-10-29 12:01:49

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH BOSTON, Va., Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IperionX Limited (NASDAQ: IPX, ASX: IPX) (IperionX) is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to a webinar on Tuesday, November 3, 2026 at 10:00 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time / Monday, November 2, 2026 at 18:00 pm U.S. Eastern Standard Time, where Founder and CEO, Taso Arima will provide a company update.

Details of the event are as follows:

.
Event: IperionX Webinar
.
Presenter: Founder and CEO, Taso Arima
.
Time: Tue., Nov 3, 2026 at 10:00 am AEDT / Mon., Nov 2, 2026 at 18:00 pm U.S. EST
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Where: Zoom webinar
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Registration link:


After registering your interest, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar.

Contacts

Anastasios (Taso) Arima, Founder and CEO
Toby Symonds, President
Dominic Allen, Chief Commercial Officer

Investors:...
Media:...

+1 980 237 8900


MENAFN29102026004107003653ID1111886042


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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