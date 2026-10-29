Media Advisory: Island Police And MADD Canada Join Forces For Project Red Ribbon Day In PEI
|Date:
|Sunday, November 1, 2026
|Time:
|1 p.m
|Location 1:
|Nabuurs Garden, Montague, main road into Montague, next to the Ford dealership
|Guests:
| Steve Sullivan, CEO of MADD Canada
MADD Summerside Chapter Volunteers
MADD Kings & Queens PEI Chapter Volunteers
|Time:
|4 p.m.
|Location 2:
|Jewell's Country Market, Marshfield, at the corner of Routes 25 and 2
|Guests:
| Steve Sullivan, CEO of MADD Canada
MADD Summerside Chapter Volunteers
MADD Kings & Queens PEI Chapter Volunteers
Prince Edward Island is the first province or territory in Canada to officially proclaim November 1st as Project Red Ribbon Day. Bill 103, the Project Red Ribbon Day Act, was introduced by MLA Susie Dillon and passed in the PEI Legislature last year.
Public safety officials, police and MADD Canada volunteers will distribute red ribbons and vehicle decals to motorists. Mandatory alcohol screening will be conducted at all sobriety checkpoints.
From November 1, 2026, to January 4, 2027, MADD Canada Chapter volunteers across the country will be distributing red ribbons and car decals. Canadians are encouraged to display them on vehicles, keychains, and personal belongings as a visible pledge to sober driving and in honour of all victims and survivors of impaired driving.
To RSVP for the event or for more information, contact:
Arielle Nkongmeneck, Communications Manager, MADD Canada, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or ...
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