Media Advisory: Island Police And MADD Canada Join Forces For Project Red Ribbon Day In PEI

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLOTTETOWN, Prince Edward Island, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As MADD Canada's Project Red Ribbon campaign gets underway, Islanders will see a local focus this November 1, when police and MADD Canada volunteers gather for roadside sobriety checkpoints and awareness marking Prince Edward Island's (PEI) first annual Project Red Ribbon Day. Project Red Ribbon is MADD Canada's national annual awareness campaign running from November 1 to January 4. It promotes sober driving during the holiday season, when social gatherings and celebrations can increase the risk of impaired driving. Launched ahead of the holiday season, the campaign encourages Canadians to plan ahead, choose a sober ride and help keep roads safe. PEI's Project Red Ribbon Day is part of this national effort and follows the province's passage of legislation recognizing November 1 as Project Red Ribbon Day. Media are invited to attend the Project Red Ribbon Day sobriety checkpoints. Interviews with guests will be available.

Date: Sunday, November 1, 2026 Time: 1 p.m Location 1: Nabuurs Garden, Montague, main road into Montague, next to the Ford dealership Guests: Steve Sullivan, CEO of MADD Canada

MADD Summerside Chapter Volunteers

MADD Kings & Queens PEI Chapter Volunteers Time: 4 p.m. Location 2: Jewell's Country Market, Marshfield, at the corner of Routes 25 and 2 Guests: Steve Sullivan, CEO of MADD Canada

MADD Summerside Chapter Volunteers

MADD Kings & Queens PEI Chapter Volunteers

Prince Edward Island is the first province or territory in Canada to officially proclaim November 1st as Project Red Ribbon Day. Bill 103, the Project Red Ribbon Day Act, was introduced by MLA Susie Dillon and passed in the PEI Legislature last year.

Public safety officials, police and MADD Canada volunteers will distribute red ribbons and vehicle decals to motorists. Mandatory alcohol screening will be conducted at all sobriety checkpoints.

From November 1, 2026, to January 4, 2027, MADD Canada Chapter volunteers across the country will be distributing red ribbons and car decals. Canadians are encouraged to display them on vehicles, keychains, and personal belongings as a visible pledge to sober driving and in honour of all victims and survivors of impaired driving.

To RSVP for the event or for more information, contact:

Arielle Nkongmeneck, Communications Manager, MADD Canada, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or ...