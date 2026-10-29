MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAHLEQUAH, Okla., Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeastern State University has installed a newat, giving the RiverHawks a modern football field built to handle the demands of college football, heavy use, and the changing weather conditions of eastern Oklahoma. The new surface also features one of the most distinctive end zone designs in the region, displaying“Northeastern State” inas part of a field design that connects performance with place.

For Northeastern State, the installation is an important step in improving the day-to-day reliability of the football facility. Natural field conditions can be difficult to manage through rain, heat, humidity, and repeated use, especially when a surface has to support practices, games, team activities, and campus events throughout the year. The new AstroTurf system gives the RiverHawks a field designed to remain more consistent through changing conditions, helping reduce weather-related disruption and providing athletes with a more dependable surface underfoot.

Eastern Oklahoma's climate places real pressure on outdoor athletic fields. Heavy rain can soften natural surfaces, create uneven areas, and force delays or schedule changes. High temperatures and seasonal weather swings can add further stress over the course of a long year. AstroTurf gives Northeastern State a surface engineered for drainage, durability, and consistent playability, allowing the field to recover more quickly after weather and hold its performance through repeated football activity.

The result is a field that connects performance, identity, and place. Gable Field has long been central to Northeastern State football, and this renovation gives the program a modern surface built for the daily demands of college football while adding a visual element that is immediately tied to the university's history and community. The end zone design gives the field a look that stands apart nationally while creating a stronger connection between the RiverHawks, the campus, and the region they represent.

The design still gives the field a look that stands apart. With updated Northeastern State branding, a bold RiverHawks midfield logo, and Cherokee syllabary in the end zones, the new surface reflects the identity of the university and the community it represents. The field is built to perform through the season, but it also gives players, students, alumni, and fans a stronger visual connection to Gable Field.

Football puts a field through stress in every direction. A receiver breaking off a route, a lineman driving through contact, a defensive back opening his hips, a running back cutting through traffic - each movement depends on the surface responding the same way play after play. Northeastern State's new AstroTurf field is designed to give the RiverHawks that level of trust, keeping the field fast, stable, and ready even as traffic builds through practices, games, and changing weather.

The upgrade also gives the athletic department more control over how the facility is used. Gable Field is not just a Saturday venue. It is part of the daily rhythm of the program, supporting preparation, recruiting, camps, community use, and the year-round demands of college athletics. With AstroTurf, Northeastern State gains a surface built to take on that workload without the same recovery concerns, helping the field stay available and presentable throughout the season.

With this new AstroTurf installation, Northeastern State gains a playing surface built for the demands of modern football and the conditions of its home region. The RiverHawks now have a field designed to keep practices moving, improve game-day reliability, reduce maintenance pressure, and provide a consistent foundation for athletes through every snap.

AstroTurf® Corporation is the original inventor and innovator of synthetic sports surfacing, leading the industry for 60 years. Known for pioneering surfacing solutions, AstroTurf® Corporation delivers innovative products focused on performance, safety, and sustainability.

The company's portfolio includes AstroTurf® fields, the trusted name in synthetic turf & Proud Partner of Major League Baseball; Rekortan® tracks, the benchmark for elite running surfaces; Laykold® courts, the premier choice for tennis and multi-sport court play; and SYNLawn®, the industry leader in residential and commercial landscaping solutions. These products are the original brands in their respective categories and set the standard for quality and innovation in sports and recreational surfacing.

AstroTurf® is dedicated to creating world-class sports and recreational environments that inspire athletes and elevate communities. For more information, visit astroturf.com.

Liam Kissinger

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at