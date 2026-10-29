Data Center Rack Market Size, Share, And Trend Analysis - Global Forecast To 2036 Featuring Profiles Of Key Players Schneider Electric, Vertiv, Eaton Corp., Legrand, Rittal And Others

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-ready high-density racks, liquid-cooling designs, modular systems and smart monitoring unlock opportunities across hyperscale, colocation and edge data centers

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Data Center Rack Market Size, Share, and Trend Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global data center rack market is projected to grow from USD 6.10 billion in 2026 to USD 17.58 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period (2026-2036). Market growth is being driven by the global expansion of hyperscale and colocation data center capacity, rising investment in AI infrastructure, and increasing rack power density requirements associated with GPU-accelerated AI training and inference workloads.

The transition from conventional IT infrastructure to high-density AI-driven architectures is reshaping data center rack design and procurement. Global data center spending is projected to exceed USD 3 trillion between 2026 and 2030, creating sustained demand for infrastructure capable of supporting next-generation computing environments. Rack power densities are expected to increase to 60-140+ kW per rack, compared with the 5-15 kW standards common during the previous decade.

This shift is accelerating demand for liquid-cooling-ready racks that support direct-to-chip and immersion cooling technologies. Data center operators are also increasing their adoption of pre-integrated modular rack systems, advanced airflow management solutions, intelligent power distribution, and smart monitoring platforms. Although supply chain disruptions and integration complexities remain key challenges, continued capacity expansion across cloud, colocation, telecom, enterprise, and government facilities is expected to create substantial opportunities for market participants.

Data Center Rack Market Segmentation

The report segments the data center rack market by rack type, height, width, depth, material, application, end user, and geography. Rack types include enclosed racks/cabinets, open frame racks, and wall-mounted racks. Rack height categories include 42U & below, 43U-48U, and 49U & above, while rack widths cover 19-inch, 23-inch, and custom sizes. Depth categories include 600 mm-1000 mm, 1001 mm-1200 mm, and above 1200 mm.

Materials assessed include steel, aluminum, and composite and other alloys. Applications encompass servers, networking equipment, storage devices, PDUs, patch panels, KVM systems, and other equipment. End users include colocation data centers, cloud service providers & hyperscalers, enterprises, telecom operators, government & defense organizations, and other users.

Enclosed Racks/Cabinets Maintain Market Leadership

Enclosed racks/cabinets are expected to represent the largest share of the global data center rack market in 2026, accounting for approximately 65-70% of total revenue. Their leading position is supported by strong security, airflow management, equipment protection, and suitability for high-value IT infrastructure.

Open frame racks are projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is associated with expanding edge computing deployments and telecom central offices, where accessibility, installation flexibility, and cost-efficiency remain important procurement considerations.

Colocation Data Centers Lead by End User

Colocation data centers are expected to account for the largest market share in 2026 as multi-tenant facilities continue to expand across major and emerging digital markets. Cloud service providers & hyperscalers are forecast to register the fastest growth through 2036. Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and other technology companies are scaling data center capacity to address increasing demand for AI applications, cloud computing, storage, and digital services.

Regional Data Center Rack Market Outlook

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global data center rack market in 2026. The region benefits from a high concentration of hyperscale facilities, significant AI infrastructure investment, and rapid adoption of AI-optimized data center systems. The U.S. remains the region's primary growth engine, supported by established cloud providers, technology companies, data center operators, and rack manufacturers.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Capacity additions in China, India, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, and Southeast Asia are being supported by government-led digital infrastructure initiatives, domestic cloud adoption, and growing demand for data storage and processing. Localized manufacturing and expanding procurement volumes are also strengthening the region's role in the global data center supply chain.

Europe remains an important market due to stringent energy efficiency requirements and sustained investment in sustainable data center design. Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, and Paris continue to generate demand for high-density rack infrastructure, while secondary markets including Warsaw and Milan are attracting new development.

The report also assesses North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa at regional and country levels, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Ireland, China, Japan, India, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the global data center rack market include Schneider Electric SE, Vertiv Holdings Co., Eaton Corporation plc, Legrand SA, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, nVent Electric plc, Panduit Corp., Chatsworth Products, Inc., Belden Inc., Hammond Manufacturing Ltd., Tripp Lite, Great Lakes Case & Cabinet Co., Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Dell Technologies Inc., and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

The report examines market revenue, historical and projected growth, competitive positioning, product offerings, geographic trends, and strategic developments. It also identifies opportunities across rack configurations, applications, and end-user categories as data center operators prepare infrastructure for higher power densities, advanced cooling systems, AI workloads, and continued cloud expansion.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition and Scope

1.2 Market Ecosystem

1.3 Currency and Limitations

1.3.1 Currency

1.3.2 Limitations

1.4 Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.2 Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1 Primary Interviews with Experts

2.2.2.2 Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3 Market Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Analysis by Rack Type

3.3 Market Analysis by Rack Height

3.4 Market Analysis by Rack Width

3.5 Market Analysis by Rack Depth

3.6 Market Analysis by Material

3.7 Market Analysis by Application

3.8 Market Analysis by End User

3.9 Market Analysis by Geography

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Massive Global Hyperscale and Colocation Data Center Expansion Driven by AI Infrastructure Investment

4.2.2 Rapidly Escalating Rack Power Density Requirements of GPU-Accelerated AI Workloads

4.2.3 Growing Adoption of Edge Data Centers and Distributed Computing Infrastructure Creating Modular Rack Demand

4.2.4 Rising Regulatory Requirements for Data Localization and Business Continuity Driving New Data Center Construction

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Supply Chain Disruptions from Tariffs on Steel, Aluminum, and Rack Components Increasing Landed Costs

4.3.2 Integration Complexity with Legacy Rack Infrastructure During High-Density Upgrade Programs

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Rising Adoption of Pre-Integrated Modular Rack Systems Reducing Data Center Deployment Timelines

4.4.2 Smart Rack Integration with IoT Monitoring and AI-Driven Facility Management Platforms

4.4.3 Transition to Liquid-Cooling-Ready Rack Architectures for AI and HPC Deployments

4.5 Challenges

4.5.1 Physical and Structural Facility Constraints Limiting Adoption of Taller and Heavier AI Rack Configurations

4.5.2 Shortage of Skilled Technicians for High-Density Rack Integration and Liquid Cooling System Installation

4.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. Data Center Rack Market, by Rack Type

5.1 Overview

5.2 Enclosed Racks/Cabinets

5.3 Open Frame Racks

5.4 Wall-Mounted Racks

6. Data Center Rack Market, by Rack Height

6.1 Overview

6.2 42U & Below

6.3 43U-48U

6.4 49U & Above

7. Data Center Rack Market, by Rack Width

7.1 Overview

7.2 19-Inch Racks

7.3 23-Inch Racks

7.4 Other Widths (Custom Sizes)

8. Data Center Rack Market, by Rack Depth

8.1 Overview

8.2 600 mm-1000 mm

8.3 1001 mm-1200 mm

8.4 Above 1200 mm

9. Data Center Rack Market, by Material

9.1 Overview

9.2 Steel

9.3 Aluminum

9.4 Composite and Other Alloys

10. Data Center Rack Market, by Application

10.1 Overview

10.2 Servers

10.3 Networking Equipment

10.4 Storage Devices

10.5 Other Applications (PDUs, Patch Panels, KVM Systems)

11. Data Center Rack Market, by End User

11.1 Overview

11.2 Colocation Data Centers

11.3 Cloud Service Providers & Hyperscalers

11.4 Enterprises

11.5 Telecom Operators

11.6 Government & Defense

11.7 Other End Users

12. Data Center Rack Market, by Geography

12.1 Overview

12.2 North America

12.2.1 U.S.

12.2.2 Canada

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.2 U.K.

12.3.3 France

12.3.4 Italy

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.6 Netherlands

12.3.7 Ireland

12.3.8 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 China

12.4.2 Japan

12.4.3 India

12.4.4 Singapore

12.4.5 South Korea

12.4.6 Australia

12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.5 Latin America

12.5.1 Brazil

12.5.2 Mexico

12.5.3 Rest of Latin America

12.6 Middle East and Africa

12.6.1 UAE

12.6.2 Saudi Arabia

12.6.3 South Africa

12.6.4 Rest of MEA

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Key Growth Strategies

13.3 Competitive Benchmarking

13.4 Competitive Dashboard

13.4.1 Industry Leaders

13.4.2 Market Differentiators

13.4.3 Vanguards

13.4.4 Emerging Companies

13.5 Market Share Analysis (2025)

14. Company Profiles

14.1 Schneider Electric SE

14.2 Vertiv Holdings Co.

14.3 Eaton Corporation plc

14.4 Legrand SA

14.5 Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

14.6 nVent Electric plc

14.7 Panduit Corp.

14.8 Chatsworth Products, Inc.

14.9 Belden Inc.

14.10 Hammond Manufacturing Ltd.

14.11 Tripp Lite

14.12 Great Lakes Case & Cabinet Co., Inc.

14.13 Emerson Electric Co.

14.14 Dell Technologies Inc.

14.15 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

14.16 Others

15. Appendix

15.1 Questionnaire

15.2 Available Customization Options

15.3 Related Reports

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