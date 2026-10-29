American College of Healthcare Sciences - Accredited Higher Education Institution, ACHS

ACHS Launches New Department of Botanical Therapeutics & Five Online Certificate Programs

Building on nearly 50 years of botanical education, ACHS expands learning opportunities in botanical therapeutics & emerging areas of integrative health.

- Tracey Abell, President of ACHSPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) is excited to announce the launch of its new Department of Botanical Therapeutics, along with five new online certificate programs that expand educational opportunities in botanical science, regulatory affairs, women's hormonal health, and healthy aging.The new Department of Botanical Therapeutics brings together ACHS's longstanding herbal medicine and aromatherapy education under one academic home. The department connects botanical science, essential oil science, safety, sustainability, and professional practice, providing students with opportunities to explore the relationship between plants and integrative wellness.For nearly 50 years, ACHS has been committed to advancing education in holistic and integrative health. This expansion builds on that foundation while introducing new opportunities for students and professionals to pursue focused education in specialized areas of wellness.“Botanical therapeutics is evolving rapidly, creating exciting opportunities at the intersection of traditional plant wisdom, clinical practice, scientific innovation, and the growing dietary supplement and nutraceutical industries,” said Tracey Abell, President of ACHS.“Building on nearly 50 years of evidence-based botanical education, our new Department of Botanical Therapeutics connects herbal medicine and aromatherapy through an interdisciplinary approach grounded in research, safety, and sustainability. We're preparing graduates not only to apply botanical knowledge responsibly, but to help shape the future of integrative health, botanical product development, and evidence-based wellness.”Five New Online Certificate ProgramsACHS is introducing five certificate programs across two academic departments.Department of Botanical Therapeutics-Certificate in Applied Botanical Therapeutics (16 credits): Introduces students to herbal medicine, aromatherapy, botanical formulation, safety, and professional practice.-Advanced Certificate in Botanical Therapeutics (36 credits): Offers deeper botanical study through Herbal Science or Essential Oil Science pathways.-Graduate Certificate in Botanical Regulatory Affairs (16 credits): Explores botanical product quality, safety, labeling, regulatory requirements, and sustainable sourcing.The launch of the Department of Botanical Therapeutics is part of a broader expansion of ACHS's academic offerings designed to prepare graduates for emerging opportunities across integrative health and wellness.Complementing its botanical therapeutics programs, ACHS is also introducing two graduate certificates focused on women's hormonal health and longevity and healthy aging, two areas receiving growing attention in healthcare, research, and product development. These fields are closely connected to botanical therapeutics, as botanicals play an important role in the dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, and personalized wellness approaches used to support women's health and healthy aging.-Graduate Certificate in Women's Hormonal Health (16 credits): Examines female endocrine physiology and integrative approaches to supporting women's wellness across different life stages.-Graduate Certificate in Integrative Longevity and Healthy Aging (16 credits): Explores longevity science, brain health, nutrition, botanicals, and wellness coaching approaches that support healthy aging.All five programs are offered online and are open for enrollment.Expanding Opportunities for Continued EducationThe new certificates provide formal education and practical experience for professionals new to these fields of study as well as those seeking specialized graduate-level training.The programs reflect ACHS's continued commitment to accessible, evidence-informed education that connects scientific knowledge with practical applications in integrative health.Learn More About ACHS's New ProgramsEnrollment is now open for the five new certificate programs. Explore program details, admission requirements, and upcoming start dates through the ACHS website at or connect with an Admissions Advisor to learn more.About ACHSFounded in 1978, ACHS has been at the forefront of integrative health education for nearly five decades. ACHS offers a range of on-demand CEs, micro-credentials, certificate, diploma, and degree programs in aromatherapy, herbal medicine, functional nutrition, wellness coaching, and complementary alternative medicine disciplines. As a Certified B Corporationand People and Planet First Verified, ACHS is dedicated to advancing sustainable and ethical practices while preparing graduates for success in the evolving wellness workforce.For questions about this press release or to schedule an interview, please contactTracey Abell at....

Tracey Abell

American College of Healthcare Sciences

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ACHS Launches New Department of Botanical Therapeutics & Five Online Certificate Programs News Provided By American College of Healthcare Sciences October 29, 2026, 15:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations



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