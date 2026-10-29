Schuckman Realty

Schuckman Realty Inc. has brokered the $13.375 million sale of a 14,175 square-foot retail property at 9101 Metropolitan Ave. in Rego Park, Queens.

REGO PARK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Schuckman Realty Inc. has brokered the $13.375 million sale of a 14,175 square-foot retail property occupied by Petco at 9101 Metropolitan Ave. in Rego Park, Queens.Steven Hakakian and Ari Malul of Schuckman Realty brokered the transaction. The sale closed on Sept. 16, 2026, at approximately $943 per square foot.The property is leased to Petco under a single-tenant, triple-net lease. Petco's Metropolitan Avenue store offers pet food, supplies and accessories, along with dog grooming, dog training, a vaccination clinic and an aquatics department. The location combines everyday pet essentials with services that address ongoing pet care needs.About Schuckman Realty Inc.Founded in 1978, Schuckman Realty Inc. is a full-service commercial real estate firm serving New York City, Long Island and the surrounding tri-state area. The firm specializes in retail leasing, investment sales, tenant and landlord representation, development and strategic planning. Schuckman Realty works with property owners, retailers, developers and investors on acquisitions, dispositions and strategies for positioning commercial properties.For more information, visit or call 516-496-8888.

Jack Pierce

Schuckman Realty Inc.

+1 516-496-8888

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Steven Hakakian and Ari Malul of Schuckman Realty, broker $13.375 million sale of Petco property in Rego Park News Provided By schuckmanrealty October 29, 2026, 15:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



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