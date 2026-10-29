Innovative Vitality Addresses Nationwide Gap In Menopause Care

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Patients get access to Menopause Society Certified Practitioners, personalized care and treatments to relieve life-altering menopause symptoms

- Renata Gazzi, MD, DABOM, MSCPCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Every woman will face menopause, and yet only 25% of U.S. women say they have a good understanding of treatment options for menopause symptoms according to the recently released Gallup-Pivotal Women's Health Survey. The same survey found that fewer than half of women (44%) have ever discussed menopause with a healthcare provider, and about one in four who sought treatment (24%) had to push to be taken seriously. Innovative Vitality, a Chicago based medical practice, is addressing that gap by providing personalized menopause care that is rooted in science and follows the latest guidance by the Menopause Society to treat women who have been dismissed in medicine.Why menopause care is still hard to getThe Gallup-Pivotal survey of 3,845 U.S. women found that more women hear about menopause from family (61%) and friends (59%) than from doctors (51%). Among women who sought treatment, 23% had to see multiple providers before their symptoms were addressed, and 20% could not get the care they needed despite trying.The gap shows up in clinic data too. A Mayo Clinic study of nearly 5,000 women ages 45 to 60, published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, found that 87% did not seek medical care for their menopause symptoms, even though 34% reported moderate to very severe symptoms.A shift in treatment optionsIn November 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced it would remove the "black box" warning from most menopausal hormone therapy products. Updated labels advise starting therapy in women younger than 60 or within 10 years of menopause. But unfortunately, many women still don't know about or trust hormone therapy as an option.There are many HRT options available now for women. These include local therapies (available in topical creams, implants, injections) and systemic therapy (often pills, systemic injections or implants). Providers at Innovative Vitality look at your current health, lab results, symptoms and lifestyle to guide what HRT option is best for you.What Innovative Vitality offersInnovative Vitality's Menopause Clinic treats women in perimenopause, menopause and postmenopause. Care follows guidelines from The Menopause Society and includes:- In-depth visits: every appointment runs 30 to 60 minutes, starting with a full review of health history and symptoms, allowing the provider and patient to discuss complex symptoms of menopause thoroughly.- Personalized treatment plans that combine hormone therapy, non-hormonal medications, supplements and lifestyle strategies.- Evidence-based hormone therapy, including local and systemic options, chosen based on each woman's health, labs, symptoms and lifestyle.- Ongoing monitoring with quarterly bloodwork to track hormone levels over time.- Treatment for the full range of symptoms, including hot flashes, night sweats, sleep problems, brain fog, mood swings, low libido, vaginal dryness, weight gain, fatigue, and hair and skin changes.- In-person and telehealth access: visits in Chicago and via telehealth, allowing patients across Illinois to seek their services.Innovative Vitality's Menopause program focuses care on a woman's symptoms, concerns and goals in order to build a customized care plan. Insurance is used for appointments and labs.Providers who focus on menopauseThe menopause team is led by Renata Gazzi, MD, DABOM, MSCP, a Menopause Society Certified Practitioner and longevity medicine provider. She is joined by Monica Medrano, MD; Meredith Villarreal, NP; Alexis Davidman, PA; and Arielle Douglas, PA."Doctors get very little - if any - menopause training in medical school, so too many women hear that their symptoms are just part of getting older,” said Renata Gazzi, MD, DABOM, MSCP, Certified Menopause Practitioner at Innovative Vitality.“Menopause may be normal, but suffering through it is not. We give women the time, the science and the treatment options they deserve.""Dr. Gazzi is the first doctor who listened to my long list of symptoms with compassion," said Jennifer, an Innovative Vitality patient. "I didn't have traditional or expected symptoms like hot flashes, so previous doctors never seemed to take me seriously. Thanks to her, I feel like myself again."Next StepsIf you're tired of 'just dealing with it', we're here to help. Women in Chicago and throughout Illinois can book a discovery call at innovative-vitality/more-information or learn more at innovative-vitality/menopause.

Jennifer Monasteri

Innovative Vitality

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Innovative Vitality Addresses Nationwide Gap in Menopause Care News Provided By Innovative Vitality October 29, 2026, 15:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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