Fitzgerald Auto Malls Hosts Launch Of Ride On Bus Campaign Honoring Montgomery County's Green Certified Businesses

Rob Smith, CEO

- Rob Smith ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bethesda Green and the Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection today launched an advertising campaign on Montgomery County Ride On buses that recognizes local businesses that have earned Green Business Certification. Fitzgerald Auto Malls, one of 33 businesses and nonprofits certified through the program, hosted the launch at its Rockville Pike dealership.Jennifer Macedonia of the Department of Environmental Protection led the event, which featured County Council President Natali Fani-González, Councilmember Kate Stewart (District 4), Bethesda Green Executive Director Dave Feldman and Fitzgerald Auto Malls President Rob Smith.For one month, signs on Ride On buses will display the logos of recently certified businesses. Each business will also be featured on the back of its own bus, putting certified companies in front of thousands of riders and motorists across the county.“Our certified green businesses are leading by example, showing that environmental stewardship and good business go hand in hand,” said Feldman.“Fitzgerald Auto Malls embodies that commitment, and we're grateful for their leadership and for hosting today's celebration. By putting these businesses on Ride On buses, we're making sustainability visible, recognizing those taking action and inspiring others to follow their lead.”“We're proud to be part of a community that takes sustainability seriously, and proud to host today's launch,” said Smith.“Our customers and neighbors care about how businesses operate, and Green Business Certification is a clear way to show that we do too.”About the Green Business Certification ProgramMontgomery County's Green Business Certification Program is a voluntary program that recognizes businesses and nonprofits for environmentally responsible practices in seven areas: waste reduction and recycling, environmental purchasing, energy efficiency and renewable energy, sustainable landscaping and stormwater management, pollution prevention, transportation and travel, and organizational commitment. The program is run by the Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection and administered by Bethesda Green. It launched in December 2009 and was relaunched in 2023–24. Certified businesses are listed in the Green Business Directory at bethesdagreen.About Fitzgerald Auto MallsFounded by Jack Fitzgerald in 1966, Fitzgerald Auto Malls is 100% employee-owned. The company pioneered posted-price, no-hassle car buying built on trust and transparency. Today, Fitzgerald Auto Malls sells 24 brands at dealerships in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Florida.About Bethesda GreenBethesda Green is a Montgomery County nonprofit working toward a more sustainable future. It administers the county's Green Business Certification Program and operates a green business incubator at 4825 Cordell Ave., Suite 200, Bethesda, MD 20814. Learn more at bethesdagreen, 202-350-0642 or....Join the NetworkInspired to get on board? Montgomery County businesses and nonprofits are invited to join the growing network of certified green businesses. Start by completing Bethesda Green's“Get On the Bus!” preliminary application at bethesdagreen.

Linda Pineda

Fitzgerald Auto Malls

+1 301-881-4000

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Fitzgerald Auto Malls Hosts Launch of Ride On Bus Campaign Honoring Montgomery County's Green Certified Businesses News Provided By ROIG Communications October 29, 2026, 15:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Media, Advertising & PR



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