Redlio Labs builds LLM integrations, AI assistants, agents and workflow automation into custom software, ERP, CRM and SaaS.

Ahmedabad-based software developer adds LLM integrations, AI assistants, agents and automation to ERP, CRM and SaaS systems, with human-reviewed code.

- Mayursinh Jadeja, Founder of Redlio LabsAHMEDABAD, INDIA, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Redlio Labs, a software development company that has designed, built and grown software for mid-size and large organizations since 2014, is building AI features into the custom software it delivers for clients in India, the US, the UK, Europe, Australia and the UAE. The company also uses AI-assisted development across its engineering work, with every change reviewed by a developer before it reaches production.Companies that run on custom systems are under pressure to add AI, but many are unsure where it fits. Redlio Labs focuses on AI that sits inside the software a business already depends on, rather than as a separate experiment.AI inside the systems companies already runRedlio Labs builds AI capabilities into custom software, ERP, CRM, SaaS products and MVPs. Typical work includes:- Large language model (LLM) integrations connected to a company's own systems and data- AI assistants and chatbots that answer from a company's own information- AI agents that carry out multi-step tasks- Automation of repetitive workflows such as document handling, data entry and reportingEach AI feature goes through the same five-step process the company uses for all software: discovery, written scope and plan, build in stages, launch, and run and improve. Discovery maps the workflows, systems and constraints with the people who use them, so AI is applied where it removes real work.AI-assisted engineering, with humans accountableRedlio Labs' developers use AI coding tools to move faster on routine work. Every change is still peer reviewed by a developer before it reaches production, and clients receive the source code, documentation and architecture decisions at handover."AI has made writing code faster, but it has not made unclear requirements any cheaper," said Mayursinh Jadeja, Founder of Redlio Labs. "The projects that succeed with AI are the ones that start with a written scope, keep a person responsible for every change, and leave the client owning what was built. That is how we have worked since 2014, and it matters more now, not less."Why scope still decides the costRedlio Labs' 2026 guide to custom software costs, drawing on Clutch's 2026 pricing data, notes that a typical custom software project costs 10,000 to 49,000 US dollars, while the average is 132,480 US dollars because of a small number of very large projects. The guide also cites research in which 46 companies estimated the same five systems, with the highest estimate for each system between 14 and 64 times the lowest. The company's view is that AI tools reduce the effort of writing code, but the biggest cost risks still come from unclear scope, integrations and data migration.Being found in the AI eraAlongside software, Redlio Labs helps B2B companies get named and cited when buyers ask AI assistants such as ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini and Google AI Overviews who to shortlist, through its generative engine optimization service, together with SEO and paid advertising.Redlio Labs works across fintech, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, retail, ecommerce, real estate and education. Clients speak directly with the people doing the work, an NDA is available before the first call, and the company is rated 5.0 on Clutch and Google.Companies planning to add AI to an existing system or build a new AI-enabled product can book a 30-minute scoping call at redliolabs/contact.About Redlio LabsRedlio Labs is a software development company based in Ahmedabad, India, founded in 2014 by Mayursinh Jadeja. It designs, builds and grows software for mid-size and large organizations. Its services cover software development (custom software, ERP, SaaS, MVP, CRM, web, Shopify and mobile apps, including AI features), design (B2B web design, UI/UX, SaaS and mobile app design) and search and paid growth (SEO, generative engine optimization, PPC and Meta Ads). Learn more at redliolabs.

Mayursinh Jadeja

Redlio Labs

+91 78628 14658

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Redlio Labs Brings AI Features to Custom Software for Mid-Size and Large Companies News Provided By Redlio Labs October 29, 2026, 15:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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